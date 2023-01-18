ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

Poulin Marketplace brings home decor and coffee together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Poulin Design and Marketplace has been busy over the last few months, prepping Albuquerque’s latest spot for craft coffee and tea. The family-owned business is inviting all of the metro’s residents to sip, shop, and be inspired. They have recently expanded their location and opened a new coffee shop, marketplace coffee + […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

C’YA Celebrates National Hug Day Today At Smith’s

Champions of Youth Ambitions (C’YA) is celebrating National Hug Day today, Jan. 21 at Los Alamos Smith’s Marketplace. “Take A Second, Make A Difference” is C’YA’s motto and the organization is showing lots of ways to give and receive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Rock of Ages, comes to Albuquerque

Rock of Ages. The five-time tony award nominated broadway smash hit is taking the stage here in the Duke City bringing to life hits songs from the 80s. Devon Frieder lives in New York and is a professional actor, director, and choreographer. She comes back every winter to direct a show with DFP. Rock of Ages, the five-time Tony Award nominated Broadway smash hit, comes to Albuquerque to start 2023 off with a rockin’ good time. With a score of well-known and loved 80s rock hits like “Don’t Stop Believin'”, “Here I Go Again”, “I Wanna Know What Love Is”, and more, Rock of Ages tells the story of a small town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US105

The New Foodie Destination for 2023 is in New Mexico

If you're a big foodie and you haven't taken a trip to the Land of Enchantment then you are missing out!. As a born and bred Texan, I have to admit, New Mexican cuisine is a completely different experience! But it's definitely a flavor bomb to your taste buds; and in New Mexico, green chile reigns supreme!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Inside look at Presbyterian Hospital’s new tower

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is getting its first look into Presbyterian’s new tower, which officials say will help increase access to patient care. The 11-story tower on the hospital’s downtown campus will add 144 beds. They’ll be used primarily for patients who need more extensive care but don’t need to be in the ICU. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clear skies, very cold tonight

Bundle up this Saturday evening, as temps are very cold statewide. Highs only climbed to 40° for Albuquerque and middle 30s north into Santa Fe. Roswell made it to 55°, but all these temps statewide are below average even for January. It will be quite frigid overnight with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
SANTA FE, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Era ends at Bernalillo Museum

History turned another page at the Bernalillo Community Museum this month as a new director moved into the town’s youngest cultural institution. Ashley Flores isn’t a newcomer to the museum, however. She interned as an exhibit designer under founding director Emily Stovel while working on her Master’s degree in history and museum management.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Alec Baldwin to be charged, Business owner fed up, Winter storm, Rent control, Mounted patrols

Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

