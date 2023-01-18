Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
Poulin Marketplace brings home decor and coffee together
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Poulin Design and Marketplace has been busy over the last few months, prepping Albuquerque’s latest spot for craft coffee and tea. The family-owned business is inviting all of the metro’s residents to sip, shop, and be inspired. They have recently expanded their location and opened a new coffee shop, marketplace coffee + […]
ABQ BioPark selling tickets to sea-themed Valentine’s dinner
The event is exclusively for adults.
ladailypost.com
C’YA Celebrates National Hug Day Today At Smith’s
Champions of Youth Ambitions (C’YA) is celebrating National Hug Day today, Jan. 21 at Los Alamos Smith’s Marketplace. “Take A Second, Make A Difference” is C’YA’s motto and the organization is showing lots of ways to give and receive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
Show that features New Mexico musicians airing second season soon
“We have a lot of talent here. We don't have an opportunity to showcase it, so it's something really special."
KRQE News 13
Rock of Ages, comes to Albuquerque
Rock of Ages. The five-time tony award nominated broadway smash hit is taking the stage here in the Duke City bringing to life hits songs from the 80s. Devon Frieder lives in New York and is a professional actor, director, and choreographer. She comes back every winter to direct a show with DFP. Rock of Ages, the five-time Tony Award nominated Broadway smash hit, comes to Albuquerque to start 2023 off with a rockin’ good time. With a score of well-known and loved 80s rock hits like “Don’t Stop Believin'”, “Here I Go Again”, “I Wanna Know What Love Is”, and more, Rock of Ages tells the story of a small town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip.
The New Foodie Destination for 2023 is in New Mexico
If you're a big foodie and you haven't taken a trip to the Land of Enchantment then you are missing out!. As a born and bred Texan, I have to admit, New Mexican cuisine is a completely different experience! But it's definitely a flavor bomb to your taste buds; and in New Mexico, green chile reigns supreme!
Two friends buy three horses after they suspect abuse
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was looking to learn to ride a horse and she saw a Facebook ad for a horse for sale. When Nieka Diaz went to buy the animal, red flags went up and she thought it might have been abused. She called her friend, who is a trainer, and when […]
One of Nob Hill’s first homes, known as ‘The Cabin,’ now on the market
David Garcia, who bought the home in 2014, said part of The Cabin's charm is the material used to build it.
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Sunset Falls Near Los Alamos Airport
Daily Postcard: Sunset begins to fall looking east Friday from N.M. 502 near the Los Alamos County Airport. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Full list: New Mexico Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Tucumcari man accused of bringing money, candy, condoms to meet up with children
The trial for the case hasn't been scheduled yet.
Inside look at Presbyterian Hospital’s new tower
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is getting its first look into Presbyterian’s new tower, which officials say will help increase access to patient care. The 11-story tower on the hospital’s downtown campus will add 144 beds. They’ll be used primarily for patients who need more extensive care but don’t need to be in the ICU. […]
KRQE News 13
Clear skies, very cold tonight
Bundle up this Saturday evening, as temps are very cold statewide. Highs only climbed to 40° for Albuquerque and middle 30s north into Santa Fe. Roswell made it to 55°, but all these temps statewide are below average even for January. It will be quite frigid overnight with...
kunm.org
With many attendees and high valuations, the Antiques Roadshow in Santa Fe airs next week
Last June, the Antiques Roadshow came to Santa Fe and streams of people showed up, many carrying objects. The show's executive producer Marsha Bemko said they had a warm welcome. "The highest attendance we had of all of our cities by quite a bit was in Santa Fe," she said.
Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
sandovalsignpost.com
Era ends at Bernalillo Museum
History turned another page at the Bernalillo Community Museum this month as a new director moved into the town’s youngest cultural institution. Ashley Flores isn’t a newcomer to the museum, however. She interned as an exhibit designer under founding director Emily Stovel while working on her Master’s degree in history and museum management.
KRQE Newsfeed: Alec Baldwin to be charged, Business owner fed up, Winter storm, Rent control, Mounted patrols
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In […]
ladailypost.com
Amazing Snow Lizard Spotted On Barranca Road
An amazing snow lizard is spotted giving a ride to friends today on Barranca Road. Courtesy/Sue Tonelli.
Albuquerque has millions of dollars to spend on ‘poverty pocket’ neighborhoods
Santa Barbara Martineztown Neighborhood Association President Loretta Naranjo Lopez said, “We have historical significance here, and we'd like to keep it, maintain it residential. We're looking forward to using the pocket of poverty money for the neighborhood.”
ladailypost.com
Incident At Pajarito A Testament To Los Alamos Culture
A whole bunch of people took time out from skiing today to help a young boy find his lost ski on the Aspen run at Pajarito Mountain Ski Area – a testament to Los Alamos culture. Photo by Tom Tierney.
Comments / 0