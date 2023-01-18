Read full article on original website
Reservoir leaders aim to update 10-year-old master plan
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A 10-year-old master plan is in the process to being updated in the Pearl River Water Supply District (PRVWSD). According to the Northside Sun, the reservoir does not have an official zoning, but the master plan is a map that lets everyone know how the land is marked and for what purpose. […]
Controversial inpatient care center for children, teens directed to ‘immediately cease operations,’ Mississippi mayor says
A new Mississippi inpatient care center for children and adolescents has been directed to “immediately cease operations” after the officials investigated its business license, which had been erroneously issued for a daycare service, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said on Friday. Since early January, the former orphanage at 806....
New medical cannabis dispensary to operate in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Natchez can expect another new medical cannabis dispensary to open in the near future. According to the Natchez Democrat, Star Buds, which was founded in Denver, Colorado, announced their Natchez location as 135 U.S. 61 South, Suite 1. The cannabis dispensary has two locations in Oxford. Star Buds is […]
Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman
darkhorsepressnow.com
Home Completely Destroyed In Hazlehurst Fire
A home was completely destroyed in a Hazlehurst fire, according to a report from WLBT. First responders worked to put out the fire at a home on West Gallatin Street around 2:00 a.m. They brought a tanker to the scene. The home, however, appeared to be a total loss.
Joy ride for Mississippi four-wheeler thief doesn’t last long, camera footage leads to quick arrest
A Mississippi man decided he wanted to take a ride on a four-wheeler and took one from a Natchez Honda dealership. That joy ride didn’t last long, however. Natchez police quickly apprehended Omari Jaiquan Smith, 20. The officer had been notified about the theft and spotted him riding the...
1 killed, 1 injured in Walthall County drive-by shooting
WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Walthall County deputies are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a drive-by shooting on Monday, January 16. Investigators said the shooting happened on Sims Thornhill Road before 3:00 p.m. According to authorities, Javon Lamonte Carpenter, of Starkville, was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital but was […]
theadvocate.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
Man, woman charged in death of woman’s husband in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman face murder charges in Claiborne County after investigators said the woman’s husband was killed. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the incident happened on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson over the weekend. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Carl McDaniel. […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Prayers answered: Mississippi basketball player speaks first words two days after being injured on court
The prayers of friends and family were answered after a Mississippi high school basketball player spoke her first words Thursday, nearly two days after sustaining a serious head injury at a Tuesday night basketball game. The Jefferson County School District posted an update concerning Zyer Smith, a basketball player at...
vicksburgnews.com
listenupyall.com
Natchez native Glen Ballard to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame
NEW YORK — Natchez native Glen Ballard is being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame along with other musical icons, such as Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne and Sade. The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday they will be formally honored in June, when the organization holds its...
