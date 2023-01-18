ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Reservoir leaders aim to update 10-year-old master plan

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A 10-year-old master plan is in the process to being updated in the Pearl River Water Supply District (PRVWSD). According to the Northside Sun, the reservoir does not have an official zoning, but the master plan is a map that lets everyone know how the land is marked and for what purpose. […]
Controversial inpatient care center for children, teens directed to ‘immediately cease operations,’ Mississippi mayor says

A new Mississippi inpatient care center for children and adolescents has been directed to “immediately cease operations” after the officials investigated its business license, which had been erroneously issued for a daycare service, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said on Friday. Since early January, the former orphanage at 806....
New medical cannabis dispensary to operate in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Natchez can expect another new medical cannabis dispensary to open in the near future. According to the Natchez Democrat, Star Buds, which was founded in Denver, Colorado, announced their Natchez location as 135 U.S. 61 South, Suite 1. The cannabis dispensary has two locations in Oxford. Star Buds is […]
Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
Home Completely Destroyed In Hazlehurst Fire

A home was completely destroyed in a Hazlehurst fire, according to a report from WLBT. First responders worked to put out the fire at a home on West Gallatin Street around 2:00 a.m. They brought a tanker to the scene. The home, however, appeared to be a total loss.
1 killed, 1 injured in Walthall County drive-by shooting

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Walthall County deputies are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a drive-by shooting on Monday, January 16. Investigators said the shooting happened on Sims Thornhill Road before 3:00 p.m. According to authorities, Javon Lamonte Carpenter, of Starkville, was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital but was […]
Man, woman charged in death of woman’s husband in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman face murder charges in Claiborne County after investigators said the woman’s husband was killed. According to Vicksburg Daily News, the incident happened on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson over the weekend. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Carl McDaniel. […]
Port Gibson man charged with murder and denied bond

A Port Gibson man has been denied bond on a murder charge after a Tuesday morning court hearing. Robert Mays, 45, was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing Carl McDaniel over the weekend. Mays waived his right to an attorney in front of the Judge, who read him...
Woman Allegedly Kills Husband In Claiborne County

According to a report from WLBT, Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that a wife was charged with murder after shooting and killing her husband. Sheriff Goods said that the man who died was from Port Gibson. WLBT reports that police responded to a call about hearing gunshots on Chinquepin...
