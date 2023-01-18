ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
NBC Washington

Search Biden Home in Delaware by FBI Finds More Classified Documents

FBI agents found more classified documents at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, during a consensual search lasting nearly 13 hours. Other classified documents were found there earlier this month, and in November at a Washington think tank where Biden kept a private office before becoming president. Attorney General...
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Washington

What Is the Debt Limit and What Happens If the US Defaults?

The U.S. officially hit the debt ceiling on Thursday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the Treasury is now taking extraordinary measures to avoid defaulting on the national debt. Even with those measures, if Congress doesn't take action to avoid defaulting, the government will run out of money to pay...
NBC Washington

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia to Seek Reelection

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee and a fixture in Virginia politics for decades, said Friday that he would seek reelection next year, easing his party’s worries about holding on to a seat in a state now led by a Republican governor. Kaine, 64, said...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy