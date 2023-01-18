Read full article on original website
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Heitkamp: Biden aides need ‘course correction’ on handling documents investigation
Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) criticized the Biden administration over its handling of classified documents being discovered from the president’s time as vice president and the revelation that some materials dated back to his time as a senator. “The reality is, it’s not been handled well up to this point. And they need a course…
NBC Washington
Search Biden Home in Delaware by FBI Finds More Classified Documents
FBI agents found more classified documents at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, during a consensual search lasting nearly 13 hours. Other classified documents were found there earlier this month, and in November at a Washington think tank where Biden kept a private office before becoming president. Attorney General...
AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden's term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter. Biden's current top aide, Ron Klain,...
Feds send $930 million to curb ‘crisis’ of US West wildfires
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, the Biden administration announced […]
After Roe v. Wade, nationwide Women's Marches focus on state-level fight for abortion rights
On the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, demonstrators rallied for abortion rights protections across the country.
NBC Washington
Trump and Lawyer Sanctioned Almost $1 Million for ‘Frivolous' Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton
A federal judge imposed nearly $1 million in sanctions on former President Donald Trump and his lawyers for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others. "This case should never have been brought," wrote Judge John Middlbrooks in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in his order sanctioning Trump.
NBC Washington
What Is the Debt Limit and What Happens If the US Defaults?
The U.S. officially hit the debt ceiling on Thursday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the Treasury is now taking extraordinary measures to avoid defaulting on the national debt. Even with those measures, if Congress doesn't take action to avoid defaulting, the government will run out of money to pay...
NBC Washington
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia to Seek Reelection
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee and a fixture in Virginia politics for decades, said Friday that he would seek reelection next year, easing his party’s worries about holding on to a seat in a state now led by a Republican governor. Kaine, 64, said...
