Santee YMCA closing early because of protests as teen's fears over transgender policy gets national attention

People attend a rally for women's and girl's rights at the Cameron Family YMCA in Santee on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. People rallied to protest laws and the YMCA after a trans person walked around naked in the women's bathroom where a teenager was at the YMCA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

It started as a brief story at a sparsely attended city council meeting.

Within days, a teenage girl's account of feeling afraid in a local locker room was featured on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox.

Now Santee's YMCA is closing early ahead of protests objecting to the facility's rules regarding people who are transgender.

The organization released a brief statement online Wednesday, saying it had been "made aware of planned rallies" at "the city-owned parking lot," and would shutter at 3 p.m. The decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" for "the safety of our staff, members and participants."

During the Jan. 11 Santee council meeting, 17-year-old Rebecca Phillips told leaders that she'd recently been showering at the Cameron Family YMCA when she saw a "naked male in the women's locker room."

She said she was "terrified" and hid.

The YMCA's management later told her the person was transgender and allowed to use the women's locker room, Philips said. YMCA officials told her she was not in any danger.

"I was made to feel as though I had done something wrong," she told the council.

The story was picked up by several conservative-leaning national publications, including the New York Post.

“Our priority is that everyone is welcome and safe at our Y and we will work to ensure our privacy measures reflect that,” CEO Todd Tibbits said in a statement. “We understand that the minor involved felt hurt and frustrated, and we wholeheartedly apologize for not providing her with the level of support she deserves.”

While emphasizing the organization’s commitment to inclusion and noting that state statute requires people have access to bathrooms in line with their gender identity, Tibbits said they would review locker room floor plans at all facilities. He also said there are private and gender-neutral spaces already available.

California law requires "all business establishments" to offer "full and equal accommodations" to everyone regardless of their sex, which includes "gender identity and gender expression."

It's still unclear what groups may show up this evening, and rumors circulating online raised fears about possible clashes.

Capt. Michael McNeill, head of Santee's sheriff's station, said they would have "personnel and planning in place to ensure the safety and protection of the public, as well as to ensure the Constitutional freedoms of all attendees."

"As of now, we are not issuing any special advisements to Santee residents or business owners," he wrote in an email.

The incident further prompted local schools to halt field trips to the facility until “district staff” can “work with YMCA leadership to review policies and procedures,” according to a statement recently sent to families from the Santee School District Board of Education.

One speaker scheduled for Wednesday's event is Santee Vice Mayor Laura Koval.

In an interview, Koval said the YMCA should consider replacing its open locker rooms with individual stalls so nobody had to change clothes in front of others. Since that would likely be expensive, she said the city would need to help brainstorm ways to raise funds.

Some women feel unsafe around men they don't know in a public place, Koval said, adding there was no way for that teen girl to have known that the person across from her was transgender.

Fernando López, executive director for San Diego LGBT Pride, said it was a mistake to conflate the "legitimate" fear women have of "predatory heterosexual men" with the transgender community.

Instead of having a national conversation about the way those men hurt women, some "right-wing extremists" were taking incidents like these to demonize — and ultimately threaten — the LGBT community, they said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .