Dolly Parton Is Celebrating Her Birthday With a New Song That Came to Her in a Dream [Listen]

Dolly Parton's 77th birthday is on Thursday (Jan. 19), and she's celebrating with a gift for her fans: A new song. During a video chat conversation about her new line of Duncan Hines box mixes, Parton tells Taste of Country that the song — called "Don't Make Me =Come Down There" — will deliver her signature lighthearted sense of humor, but it draws inspiration from very serious subject matter.
The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover

Hardy Bridges Genres With His ‘Meta,’ Self-Challenging New Album, ‘The Mockingbird & the Crow’

Hardy's album was finished. He'd written and recorded all the songs. He'd come up with the concept of a half country, half rock project — eight tracks of each genre — fleshed out the concept, turned it into his label and shot the artwork. The record even had a name, Michael Hardy, with the singer's first name symbolizing his country singer-songwriter side and his last name symbolizing his hard rock side.
Matt Hillyer Rises From the Ashes With Rollicking New Single ‘Holdin’ Fast’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

When the world stopped, country music singer-songwriter Matt Hillyer knew he needed to get going. "When everything shut down during the pandemic, the one thing I did say to myself was, 'Man, if I don't come out on the other side with a whole bunch of songs, then I'm not a songwriter at all," Hillyer admits to The Boot from a recent tour stop in Colorado. "So, I wrote a lot."
Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone

Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
PICTURES: Dolly Parton Through the Years

Dolly Parton has been one of country music's most recognizable stars since her entree into the genre in the 1960s. By now, her story is one that is familiar to most country fans: The singer's East Tennessee upbringing wasn't an easy one, but she was able to begin her career on radio shows at a young age and make it to Nashville to pursue a music career when she was 18.
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

