Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton Is Celebrating Her Birthday With a New Song That Came to Her in a Dream [Listen]
Dolly Parton's 77th birthday is on Thursday (Jan. 19), and she's celebrating with a gift for her fans: A new song. During a video chat conversation about her new line of Duncan Hines box mixes, Parton tells Taste of Country that the song — called "Don't Make Me =Come Down There" — will deliver her signature lighthearted sense of humor, but it draws inspiration from very serious subject matter.
Morgan Wallen Teases Humbling New Song, ‘I Wrote the Book’ [Listen]
Morgan Wallen is back with another musical sample on social media. In what's become the norm for the Tennessee native, he's giving fans a taste of what's coming down the pike with a song called "I Wrote the Book." Wallen begins by listing some things he knows a bit about...
The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
28 Years Ago: Wynonna Judd’s Self-Titled Album Certified Quadruple Platinum
Twenty-eight years ago today (Jan. 20, 1995), Wynonna Judd was undoubtedly toasting her own success. It was on that date that her eponymous album from 1992, her first as a solo artist, was certified quadruple platinum, for sales in excess of 4 million copies. Wynonna was released one year after...
Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Mandi Sagal Speaks Her Truth With Powerful New Song ‘One Less Broken Heart’ [EXCLUSIVE]
Rising artist Mandi Sagal dissects the trauma left in the wake of a toxic relationship in her powerful new track "One Less Broken Heart," premiering at The Boot today (Jan. 20). In what she calls the most "important, authentic and vulnerable song I've ever written," Sagal gives a raw testimonial...
Hardy Bridges Genres With His ‘Meta,’ Self-Challenging New Album, ‘The Mockingbird & the Crow’
Hardy's album was finished. He'd written and recorded all the songs. He'd come up with the concept of a half country, half rock project — eight tracks of each genre — fleshed out the concept, turned it into his label and shot the artwork. The record even had a name, Michael Hardy, with the singer's first name symbolizing his country singer-songwriter side and his last name symbolizing his hard rock side.
Matt Hillyer Rises From the Ashes With Rollicking New Single ‘Holdin’ Fast’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
When the world stopped, country music singer-songwriter Matt Hillyer knew he needed to get going. "When everything shut down during the pandemic, the one thing I did say to myself was, 'Man, if I don't come out on the other side with a whole bunch of songs, then I'm not a songwriter at all," Hillyer admits to The Boot from a recent tour stop in Colorado. "So, I wrote a lot."
Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone
Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
Hardy Invites Morgan Wallen for Reminiscent ‘Red’ From New Album [Listen]
Hardy released his long-awaited sophomore album, The Mockingbird and the Crow, on Friday (Jan. 20), and he teams up with his longtime friend, tour partner and collaborator Morgan Wallen on the album's second track, "Red." The song was written by Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Jacob Rice, and it...
Why Dolly Parton Keeps Saying No to ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ [Exclusive]
Dolly Parton's done it all, from hit country songs to movie roles to her own line of Duncan Hines box mixes — so being a judge on American Idol or a coach on The Voice would be a natural fit, right? Well, not exactly. "I get asked every season...
77 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Is Born in Tennessee
Happy birthday, Dolly Parton! The country music icon was born on this day, Jan. 19, in 1946, in a tiny, one-room cabin in Sevier County, Tenn. Parton was the fourth of 12 children born to parents Robert and Avie; her father reportedly paid the doctor who oversaw her birth with a bag of oatmeal.
PICTURES: Dolly Parton Through the Years
Dolly Parton has been one of country music's most recognizable stars since her entree into the genre in the 1960s. By now, her story is one that is familiar to most country fans: The singer's East Tennessee upbringing wasn't an easy one, but she was able to begin her career on radio shows at a young age and make it to Nashville to pursue a music career when she was 18.
‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Responds to Kelsea Ballerini Dating Rumors
Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes garnered some attention after they were spotted at the College Football Playoff National Championship game between TCU and Georgia earlier this month. A photo shared by Stokes on his official Instagram account shows him cozying up to the country star to watch...
33 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Makes Her Film Debut in ‘Tremors’
Thirty-three years ago today (Jan. 19, 1990) was a career-changing day for Reba McEntire: It was on that date that the singer made her film debut, appearing in the movie Tremors. Tremors, which stars Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward and Michael Gross, is about residents in a small town who are...
Erin Kinsey Kicks Things Up With Irresistible New Single ‘Boys In Boots’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Burgeoning singer-songwriter Erin Kinsey is kicking off 2023 on a high note. After wrapping up a landmark year, which included her debut appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, the Texas native is ready to share a brand new single that's already become a fan favorite. Her radio-ready new track "Boys...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0