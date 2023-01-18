ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Brookhaven apartments, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police in Brookhaven said a person died after multiple people were shot at an apartment complex off of Buford Highway on Sunday. Police did not specify if officers arrested or identified a suspect. Three people were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown. FOX 5 Atlanta is working...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

39-year-old man shot, killed on Merriwood Drive in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments located in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. about a person shot in the area.
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

13-year-old killed in SW Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a teenager died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in southwest Atlanta. Police responded to 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 11:24 p.m. Police said they found a boy there with multiple gunshot wounds and first responders rushed him to Grady Memorial...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead at Shell gas station in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say one person was killed in a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station on Friday afternoon. Officers have blocked off an area along Flat Shoals Road while investigators comb over the area. The shooting was reported at the Shell gas station located at the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

