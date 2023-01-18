Read full article on original website
Related
Protesters become violent, breaking windows, setting Atlanta police cruiser on fire
ATLANTA — A peaceful protest in downtown Atlanta turned violent Saturday evening when protesters set a police car on fire and started smashing windows. The protesters are opposed to the construction of an APD training center in a forest in DeKalb County. Hundreds of protesters gathered at Underground Atlanta...
‘That’s not protesting, that’s terrorism:’ APD chief calls vandalism in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or an attorney to tell you that breaking windows and setting fires, that’s not protesting, that’s terrorism. They will be charged accordingly,” said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. Those were the strong words form Atlanta’s top...
Atlanta mayor: ‘We will find you and we will arrest you’
Video and text of a briefing by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Saturday after violence erupted during a protest in Downtown Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
Pedestrian killed by GDOT HERO truck, Georgia State Patrol says
ATLANTA — A pedestrian was killed Thursday night by a Georgia Department of Transportation Highway Emergency Response Operator truck. Georgia State Patrol said troopers received reports of a crash on Interstate 75/85 South near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
1 person killed in shooting early Sunday, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday morning. Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of someone who was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to investigators, one person was shot...
Peaceful protest ends in chaos as property damage, fires set in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Protestors who caused damage in Downtown Atlanta targeted businesses that financially support the Atlanta Police Foundation. That’s according to an organization called ‘Stop Cop City’. Members of that group were present at a protest Saturday when some demonstrators began marching downtown. Atlanta Police Department...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed on Saturday evening in Fulton County. Police say the victim died from apparent gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a dispute between the victim and suspect who appear to be familiar with each other. According...
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
atlantanewsfirst.com
LaGrange man arrested for strangling ex-girlfriend
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man has been arrested for strangling his ex-girlfriend in October 2022. 35-year-old Shamiya Cameron is accused of strangling, kicking and hitting his ex-girlfriend, Halee Yates, on Oct. 24. He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at an address on Piney Woods Drive.
3-year-old boy possibly shot at Douglasville motel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police are investigating what they believe to be a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy on Saturday morning. According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, officers were called to the Intown Suites Extended Stay motel off of Thornton Road just within the Douglasville city limits at 9:30 a.m.
Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.
Dozens of drivers caught on camera barreling through busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Neighbors are fed up with drivers barreling through a busy intersection in southeast Atlanta and putting their lives at risk. In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, drivers have been caught on camera blowing through stop signs at a busy intersection filled with pedestrians. It is happening...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Her last breath, she said his name’ mother details car dealership murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Gwinnett mother’s heart is still in pieces after her daughter was shot and killed at a car dealership last month, according to police. Gwinnett Police arrested Wesley Vickers, for the murder of 34-year-old Courtney Owens and they’re still looking for Stoney Williams. Police believe Williams is also connected to the murder.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man dies one month after being assaulted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man has died of injuries sustained when he was assaulted in December. 52-year-old Raul Diaz-Villalba was assaulted Dec. 20. Gwinnett Police found him with “multiple lacerations, discoloration, a swollen face, and wounds all over his head.” He was taken to the hospital and died as a result of those injuries Jan. 14.
Police arrest wanted, armed suspects in Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested several armed teens recently at an Atlanta apartment complex. On Jan. 10, at about 12:30 p.m., Atlanta police received a tip that a wanted person was near 3041 Landrum Drive SW with several other suspects. Officers were informed that the group of men and...
fox5atlanta.com
1 arrested, 2 wanted after dozens of cars broken into at Downtown Atlanta apartment garage
ATLANTA - Police have one man in custody and are searching for two more after more than two dozen cars were targeted for break-ins at a Downtown Atlanta parking garage. It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the parking garage for apartments located on the corner of Auburn and Piedmont avenues.
Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
Details surrounding the deadly encounter near the planned site of Atlanta’s public safety center continued to trickle ou...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man who yelled racial slurs at FedEx driver not charged or cited, lawyer responds
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The law firm representing a FedEx employee who was discriminated against while completing a delivery in Douglas County has responded to the investigation. While we are deeply disappointed by the Sheriff’s decision not to cite or charge Mr. Bragg, we are not surprised....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Comments / 0