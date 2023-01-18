ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KCBY

Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown

“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Bee supportive of Oregon pollinators with new 'Pollinator Paradise' plates

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is set to release new buzz-worthy license plates that feature two of its most recognizable pollinators. The new “Pollinator Paradise” license plate design shows both the managed honey bee and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee over a field of red clover blooms, backed by an Oregon skyline.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon looks to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products

Lawmakers in Oregon introduced a new bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products across the state. House Bill 3090 aims to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and all other flavored tobacco products. This includes hookah, e-cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco. “We have been setting...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Miss Oregon Volunteer pageant returns to Hult Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Miss Oregon Volunteer pageant is returning to the Hult Center on January 21. It's a statewide scholarship program aimed at empowering young women through education and service. Organizers say it's a great way for women to learn about ways to give back to their community.
OREGON STATE

