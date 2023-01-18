Read full article on original website
Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown
“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
Bee supportive of Oregon pollinators with new 'Pollinator Paradise' plates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is set to release new buzz-worthy license plates that feature two of its most recognizable pollinators. The new “Pollinator Paradise” license plate design shows both the managed honey bee and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee over a field of red clover blooms, backed by an Oregon skyline.
Oregon bill looks to shield educators from liability for administering Naloxone in schools
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A new bill in Oregon looks to make sure teachers and other school staff in Oregon don't hesitate to use naloxone to save a student's life if they're suffering from an opioid overdose. House Bill 2883 would protect teachers and staff from criminal and civil...
Oregon looks to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products
Lawmakers in Oregon introduced a new bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products across the state. House Bill 3090 aims to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and all other flavored tobacco products. This includes hookah, e-cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco. “We have been setting...
Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
K9 helps Oregon state trooper find meth, fentanyl in SUV; California driver arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 28-year-old from California was arrested on drug charges after an Oregon State Police K9 found meth and fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle in Deschutes County. An OSP Senior Trooper pulled over an SUV at about 5 p.m. Thursday for a lane violation along Highway 97...
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
Miss Oregon Volunteer pageant returns to Hult Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Miss Oregon Volunteer pageant is returning to the Hult Center on January 21. It's a statewide scholarship program aimed at empowering young women through education and service. Organizers say it's a great way for women to learn about ways to give back to their community.
