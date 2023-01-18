ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin driver accused of biting mutliple police officers, facing 4th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin is facing ten total charges, six of which are felonies, after he became combative and allegedly bit multiple police officers. According to a release from the Madison Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Fairchild and West Main Streets. 37-year-old Moses Garica was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Family of missing man Christopher Miller holds protest for answers

DEFOREST, Wis. – The family and friends of missing Madison man Christopher Miller held a protest outside of the Wisconsin State Patrol office in De Forest Saturday morning asking for answers about what happened to him. Miller went missing in the early morning hours of November 19 after Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This was personal’: Former MPD chief reflects on Zimmermann investigation following killer’s sentencing

MADISON, Wis. — Despite nearly 15 years of investigation, the Madison Police Department says the Brittney Zimmermann homicide “was never a cold case” — and that rang even more true for Noble Wray, who looked back on the murder that happened four years into his time as police chief. “This was personal, to not only the community, to the family,...
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Attempted First Degree Homicide Charges for 16 Year Old Madison Girl

(Madison, WI) — It’s adult charges for a 16-year-old Madison girl accused of nearly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death. Prosecutors filed formal attempted first-degree homicide charges yesterday. Madison Police say the stabbing followed a fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, which followed a fight at Sherman Middle School earlier that day. Investigators say the 16-year-old stabbed the victim near his heart with a kitchen knife. Doctors say a few more millimeters and the victim would have died. A judge set the 16-year-old’s bond at seven thousand-dollars.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing

MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Woman shot in Rockford, non-life threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in Rockford Saturday night, just a few streets away from the District 1 police department. According to a tweet posted by Rockford Police, just before nine at night. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue. Details are...
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced for distributing hard drugs, possessing firearms

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to six years behind bars for several drug-related charges he pleaded guilty to back in 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, Michael S. Murphy from Madison was sentenced to six years for distributing heroin and fentanyl as well as possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: 14-year-old badly hurt in Warner Park stabbing, 16yo arrested

Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Sentencing brings relief, but not closure, to family of Brittany Zimmermann

MADISON, Wis. — It’s a day Brittany Zimmermann’s family has relived over and over: April 2, 2008. More than 14 years later, the family is finally getting justice for the 21-year-old they lost that day. The man who admitted to killing her inside her downtown Madison apartment, David Kahl, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of early release.
MADISON, WI
WDIO-TV

Man gets life without parole in UW-Madison student’s slaying

MADISON, Wis. – A judge has sentenced a man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 to life in prison without any chance of parole. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor sentenced 56-year-old David Kahl on Friday. Kaul pleaded guilty in October in the strangulation and stabbing death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmerman.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Tracks in the snow show burglary suspect went car-to-car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison police officers followed the tracks left in the newly fallen snow to discover whoever was involved in an overnight burglary had been going from parked car to parked car, checking their doors. The snow had been falling for a few hours by the time...
