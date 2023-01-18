ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SignalsAZ

MATFORCE Partners Up to Help Support Families

MATFORCE is partnering with two family-focused organizations across Yavapai County to foster and strengthen relationships between children and their caregivers within the community. Parents and caregivers of Yavapai County are encouraged to register for FREE for one of these upcoming Parenting the Love and Logic Way courses. The Love and...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Be Part of the Sharlot Hall Museum History

Registration is now open for the Sharlot Hall Museum’s 2023 volunteer training program, which will begin Thursday, February 9. The program, which spans six months, introduces new volunteers to the history and culture of Arizona’s Central Highlands—a geographical area stretching across Northern Arizona that encompasses Yavapai County and acts as the Sharlot Hall Museum’s mission area.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Lisa Dreams of Spring: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott share their dreams of spring. So many people are sick of winter and are ready to garden. They are coming in for houseplants, seeds, wildflower seeds, pottery, and more in anticipation of a beautiful spring!. Chin up! Spring...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Now Hiring

The Prescott Valley Police Department is currently accepting applications for Police Officer Trainees and Lateral Police Officers. We are looking for those who want to live an extraordinary life of purpose. There are no normal days in a law enforcement career and no calls for service are routine. Our next...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Flagstaff snowfall creeping its way into the record books

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — New numbers from the National Weather Service show that January has been a frosty month for the high country. This year, Flagstaff has seen its 4th highest amount of snowfall for January on record. According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff has seen 57.9" of snow...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Flagstaff Hosts Property Revitalization Lunch-N-Learn

Flagstaff property owners, businesses, and citizens are invited to a free lunch-n-learn event at City Hall (211 W Aspen Ave) on Jan. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The City has access to money that can be used for revitalizing properties at no cost to owners. Two-hundred thousand dollars...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission Meeting

The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood City Council Chambers, 826 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. The following topics will be discussed:. Landmarking and the memorial brick program. All interested persons are encouraged to...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Verde Valley Comic Expo

The Cottonwood Public Library is pleased to present the 6th Annual Verde Valley Comic Expo on Saturday, March 25th!. The Verde Valley Comic Expo is a one-day, 7-hour event that aims to connect people of all ages with comic book artists, authors, and other comic books and pop culture-related materials that help to promote reading.
SignalsAZ

Prescott Fire Department Engineer Seeks to Set World Record

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, starting at about 10 AM, one of Prescott Fire Department’s own, Engineer Jason Heartisan, is going to run on a treadmill for 24 hours… blindfolded. If successful, he would set a new record and be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

More Snow Expected Jan 19-20, 2023

The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona put out a notice on January 18th that more snow is expected to arrive with the next storm system rolling through Arizona on January 19th through 20th. With the storm system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place from January 19 at 8:00 pm MST to January 20 at 2:00 pm MST.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Community Health Center of Yavapai Welcomes Three New Providers

Community Health Center of Yavapai Welcomes Three New Providers. Primary Care | Counseling Services | Substance Abuse Services. Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY) recently welcomed three additional providers to our practices, offering increased appointment availability at each of our three locations. Thresiamma Anthony, FNP is accepting new patients in...
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ

Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Flagstaff Point in Time Count Starts Jan 25

The annual Point in Time Count (PIT) will take place starting Jan. 25 throughout the City of Flagstaff. This count documents the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness at a single point in time and is conducted across the country. Local data collected during the annual PIT Count measures progress...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas

Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTAR.com

Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country

PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Flagstaff on Two-Hour Delayed Start on Jan 20

All City of Flagstaff non-essential facilities will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Friday, Jan. 20 due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. The City urges all residents to delay travel if possible. For an overview of the opening times of various City facilities, please visit flagstaff.az.gov/4801/Delayed-Start. The...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Embrace Romance at the Cottonwood Sip, Sample, and Stroll

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your gal pals or have a great date night at the Cottonwood Sip, Sample, and Stroll event on February 14, 2023, in charming Old Town Cottonwood. Enjoy samples of drinks and appetizers as you stroll down charming Old Town Cottonwood! Kickoff the fun at Old...
COTTONWOOD, AZ

