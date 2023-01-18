Hey if its clean and can still hold criminals regardless of the age of the building keep it there. If they people in there complaining then stay out of jail. I been in there years ago and it was very clean. We don’t want him to close it then they have over crowded Dartmouth jail. Long as it does it’s job leave it open until a better plan comes into place. I rather him work on mental illness his first top priority and homeless first. Because the jail is still doing it’s job.
And what will become of that building after the obviously overdue closing - Homeless shelter!!??? Bad as that sounds there needs to be more homeless shelters and that building looks up to necessary building codes to get it done ✔👍
