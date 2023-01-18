$869K grant will fund development of Red Onion Industrial Site in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A nearly $870,000 grant will help develop an industrial site in Dickenson County.

The Virginia Department of Energy announced an $869,584 Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant for the Red Onion Industrial Site.

“Once completed, Red Onion Industrial Site will be a boon for a broad range of industries, unlocking even more economic potential in Dickenson and Wise counties,” Rep. Morgan Griffith said in a statement.

The funds will be spent on preparing the site for future use, including building road access, implementing erosion controls, and expanding broadband access at the site.

The AMLER program funds economic development projects on abandoned mine sites. The program is federally funded. The Virginia Department of Energy administers the program for the state.

