ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickenson County, VA

$869K grant will fund development of Red Onion Industrial Site in Dickenson County

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OE2wE_0kJLgrgW00

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A nearly $870,000 grant will help develop an industrial site in Dickenson County.

The Virginia Department of Energy announced an $869,584 Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant for the Red Onion Industrial Site.

Harshbarger bill would roll back access to abortion pill

“Once completed, Red Onion Industrial Site will be a boon for a broad range of industries, unlocking even more economic potential in Dickenson and Wise counties,” Rep. Morgan Griffith said in a statement.

The funds will be spent on preparing the site for future use, including building road access, implementing erosion controls, and expanding broadband access at the site.

The AMLER program funds economic development projects on abandoned mine sites. The program is federally funded. The Virginia Department of Energy administers the program for the state.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

McDowell County residents left hauling water after decades without a basic human right

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clean drinking water is a basic human right, but in McDowell County some people have not had access to clean water in decades. “I feel like we’re left behind,” said Sonny Barton, a McDowell County resident who’s been without running water for more than 40 years. “They always promise, but getting it done is a different thing. They can always promise you something, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get it.”
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Lee County Planning Commission approves convenience center relocation, holds on zoning amendment

JONESVILLE — A trash convenience center in the Jasper community will be moved, while a zoning provision for landfills in Lee County goes back to the drawing board. The county Planning Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a Board of Supervisors special use permit application to move an existing convenience center to a site in the Jasper community. The permit follows some community and official concerns that the current center along U.S. Route 23 has poor vehicle access and attracts dumping from people in neighboring counties.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

$1.5 million grant to help Cardinal Glass add 75 jobs

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A glass plant in Church Hill will be able to expand and add 75 jobs over five years thanks in part to a $1.5 million federal infrastructure grant announced Tuesday. The Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to the First Utility District of Hawkins County will allow for the utility to […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
Virginia Mercury

Enviro groups, Justice company reach settlement over cleanup of Wise County mines

Environmental groups announced Thursday they had reached a settlement with A&G Coal Corporation, a business owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family, over the cleanup of three coal mines in Virginia’s Wise County. The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia by Southern Appalachian Mountain […] The post Enviro groups, Justice company reach settlement over cleanup of Wise County mines appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Elizabethton recycling dropoffs close, group hopes for alternate solution

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton’s two recycling convenience centers are closing permanently after years of spotty service, but Keep Carter County Beautiful’s (KCCB) president hopes a fix of sorts can be found. The centers at Lions Field on the town’s est end and Mill Street, closer to downtown, have been operated by Carter County’s solid […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Hawkins County officials, community members discuss emergency preparedness

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County leaders and community members met Thursday night to brainstorm ideas for better preparation for emergency situations. Some pointed to the frigid weather late last year as evidence there needs to be a better plan. Churches, civic organizations, business leaders, and government agencies were invited to the Hawkins County Natural […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Marion, Virginia VA clinic to close temporarily due to staffing shortage

(WCYB) — Administrators with the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center say a staffing shortage is forcing them to temporarily close the Marion VA Clinic, effective Friday. The clinic will be closed at least 180 days while officials evaluate how many veterans use the facility to determine if they need to hire another provider.
MARION, VA
wcyb.com

2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business

(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Monarch management holds community meeting as JCPD keeps working on shooting death case

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police joined a meeting with Monarch Apartments management and residents Wednesday as the department tries to fully solve a fatal shooting case there. Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) Lt. Don Shepard said the meeting was a positive step as Tarantino Properties, Monarch’s Houston-based owner, attempts to improve security […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Advocates react to AG suing Bristol over landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Leaders of a citizens group advocating for solutions to the Bristol landfill gas emission problems said Tuesday they hope Friday’s announcement that the state attorney general is suing the city will expedite solutions. HOPE For Bristol President Joel Kellogg and Secretary Becky Evenden spoke to News Channel 11 about ongoing noxious […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WJHL

Domtar produces first batch of recycled packaging

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Domtar Packaging’s Kingsport Mill is up and running after three years and a $350 million renovation project–now as the second largest recycled containerboard production facility in North America. The company announced yesterday it had produced its first roll of %100 recycled containerboard. Mill Manager Troy Wilson said the moment the first […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy