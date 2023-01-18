ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect scoped out Columbus store before it lost $6,000, police say

By Mark Feuerborn
COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks.

A security camera still shows the suspect right before taking merchandise and leaving on Jan. 11, 2023. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The store selling sunglasses saw a man walk in around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, and then picked up merchandise worth $3,000 before leaving quickly without paying. The same kind of theft happened at nearly the same time within two weeks, as a suspect came inside the store around 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 11, grabbed sunglasses, and then left without paying. The suspect got away with merchandise worth $3,000 the second time around as well.

Columbus police did not confirm if the suspect between the first and second thefts was the same person. However, they shared security camera photos that showed a suspect scoping out the store before either theft took place. The camera also captured video of the Jan. 11 theft as it happened.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the theft to call CPD’s Property Crimes unit at 614-645-2047.

