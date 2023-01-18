Read full article on original website
Monday, Jan. 23, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock, and eyes two others
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks debate a recent report on potentially nearing the end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. Jim says the news could benefit several stocks in the portfolio, including two he could be looking to buy more of. Jim also discusses why he's buying more shares of one Club holding despite recent bad news dragging it down.
Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000
Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
Jim Cramer picks his standout stocks in 4 bull market industries
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified as companies report quarterly financial results. "Now that we are already one-fifth of the way through earnings season, we can start identifying the winners and losers," he said, adding, "We have some legitimate, sizable bull markets going on here, and they show no signs of letting up. And I want you in them."
Nasdaq closes slightly lower for a second day as earnings season rolls on
The Nasdaq closed lower for a second day as investors studied the latest batch of corporate earnings, and assessed how the largest companies are faring amid rising rates and mounting recession fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a small gain, rising 9.88 points, or 0.03%, to end at...
Tuesday, Jan. 24th, 2023: Cramer says take advantage of moves in these 3 stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they are seeing some buying opportunities in the market despite the S&P Oscillator showing overbought conditions. Jim breaks down several portfolio stocks he thinks Investing Club members, especially new ones, can take advantage of right now. He also gives his insight after two conflicting analyst calls hit one particular holding.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023: Cramer says buy these stocks right now if you don't own them
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how Microsoft's latest earnings report is dragging on the rest of the market. Jim says now is not the time to be buying the dip in the stock, and shares three stocks he would rather buy outside of the tech sector. Jim also shares why he's bullish on the China reopening names in the portfolio.
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Treasury tells Congress it will suspend some federal retirement investments after debt limit breach
The U.S. Treasury has suspended new investments in a federal employee retirement benefit program after the government reached its debt ceiling. The move is one of the so-called extraordinary measures Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking to avoid default until Congress raises the federal borrowing limit. Yellen said the agency...
New technique from U.S. national lab promises to strip carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and factories at record-low cost
Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Lab have developed a technique that is able to pull carbon dioxide out of the exhaust flue of a power plant or factory for $39 per metric ton, the cheapest cost every reported in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. To construct a factory to pull carbon...
Asian shares mixed on hopes for avoiding recession
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo declined. Markets in China, India and Australia were closed for holidays. Wall Street ended Wednesday little changed...
The U.S. is massively underperforming global stock markets, and analysts see more of the same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
Chevron announces $75 billion stock buyback, dividend boost
The buyback program will become effective on April 1, with no set expiration date, the company said in a press release. The dividend hike increases Chevron's per share payout to $1.51 per share from $1.42, and will be payable on March 10. Chevron's market cap was roughly $350 billion as...
Kelly Evans: "Leading" us right over a cliff
Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...
Jim Cramer reminds investors to maintain a diversified portfolio
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that diversification remains key to keeping a successful portfolio. "I can't say a diversified portfolio is bulletproof. But I can say that it makes it easier to stay in the game when one particularly popular group gets put through the meat-grinder," he said.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
S&P 500 futures are up slightly as investors weigh latest corporate earnings
S&P 500 futures advanced modestly Wednesday night as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings that dropped after the bell. Futures tied to the broad index traded up 0.02%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.13%. Futures tied to the Dow lost 8 points, or less than 0.1%. A smattering...
Gold prices tick up as U.S. dollar inches lower
Gold prices reversed course to edge up on Monday as the dollar pared gains, while investors looked ahead to more U.S. economic data amid expectations of a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.24% to $1,931.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled little changed at $1,932.5. "Bond...
Egg prices rose 60% in 2022. One farm group claims it's a 'collusive scheme' by suppliers
Egg prices jumped 60% in 2022, according to the consumer price index, an inflation measure. One farm group claims major egg suppliers have engaged in a "collusive scheme" to gouge and fix prices to boost profits, and called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Egg producers and food economists...
IBM beats on top line, profits in margin
CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on IBM's earnings. Hightower's Stephanie Link and Ritholtz's Josh Brown react to the report.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, Chevron, ServiceNow, Levi Strauss, IBM and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell. — Shares rose 0.4% in volatile trading after the electric-vehicle maker reported earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter that beat analyst expectations. However, Tesla's gross margins came in at the lowest levels in the past five quarters. — Shares of...
