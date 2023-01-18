ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Monday, Jan. 23, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock, and eyes two others

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks debate a recent report on potentially nearing the end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. Jim says the news could benefit several stocks in the portfolio, including two he could be looking to buy more of. Jim also discusses why he's buying more shares of one Club holding despite recent bad news dragging it down.
CNBC

Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000

Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks his standout stocks in 4 bull market industries

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified as companies report quarterly financial results. "Now that we are already one-fifth of the way through earnings season, we can start identifying the winners and losers," he said, adding, "We have some legitimate, sizable bull markets going on here, and they show no signs of letting up. And I want you in them."
CNBC

Nasdaq closes slightly lower for a second day as earnings season rolls on

The Nasdaq closed lower for a second day as investors studied the latest batch of corporate earnings, and assessed how the largest companies are faring amid rising rates and mounting recession fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a small gain, rising 9.88 points, or 0.03%, to end at...
CNBC

Tuesday, Jan. 24th, 2023: Cramer says take advantage of moves in these 3 stocks

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they are seeing some buying opportunities in the market despite the S&P Oscillator showing overbought conditions. Jim breaks down several portfolio stocks he thinks Investing Club members, especially new ones, can take advantage of right now. He also gives his insight after two conflicting analyst calls hit one particular holding.
CNBC

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023: Cramer says buy these stocks right now if you don't own them

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how Microsoft's latest earnings report is dragging on the rest of the market. Jim says now is not the time to be buying the dip in the stock, and shares three stocks he would rather buy outside of the tech sector. Jim also shares why he's bullish on the China reopening names in the portfolio.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Asian shares mixed on hopes for avoiding recession

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo declined. Markets in China, India and Australia were closed for holidays. Wall Street ended Wednesday little changed...
CNBC

Chevron announces $75 billion stock buyback, dividend boost

The buyback program will become effective on April 1, with no set expiration date, the company said in a press release. The dividend hike increases Chevron's per share payout to $1.51 per share from $1.42, and will be payable on March 10. Chevron's market cap was roughly $350 billion as...
CNBC

Kelly Evans: "Leading" us right over a cliff

Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...
CNBC

Jim Cramer reminds investors to maintain a diversified portfolio

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that diversification remains key to keeping a successful portfolio. "I can't say a diversified portfolio is bulletproof. But I can say that it makes it easier to stay in the game when one particularly popular group gets put through the meat-grinder," he said.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
CNBC

Gold prices tick up as U.S. dollar inches lower

Gold prices reversed course to edge up on Monday as the dollar pared gains, while investors looked ahead to more U.S. economic data amid expectations of a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.24% to $1,931.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled little changed at $1,932.5. "Bond...
CNBC

IBM beats on top line, profits in margin

CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on IBM's earnings. Hightower's Stephanie Link and Ritholtz's Josh Brown react to the report.

