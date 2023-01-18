Read full article on original website
Related
chapelboro.com
Weeks-Long Outage Shows Need for Better Broadband in Chatham County
A neighborhood in the southwest part of the county spent most of October and December without internet or landline phone service, owing to back-to-back, weeks-long broadband outages. Those outages left at least five households along Charlie Cooper Road offline for a combined 51 days within that span of time. The...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Murder Suspects Apprehended, UNC Beats Duke, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including murder suspects apprehended from a homicide on South Estes Drive Extension last week, UNC women’s basketball beating Duke, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Issues Alert for Missing Senior Citizen
The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding an elderly woman last seen early Sunday morning. Police shared a release around 10 a.m. saying 78-year-old Lydia Upchurch was last seen at 6:30 a.m. in the area of 220 Scarlett Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Legion Road. In an update before 1 p.m., police said there are search teams in the nearby areas.
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
Car owner speaks after vehicle involved in NC Auditor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Valverde said his daughter didn’t believe it at first. “Some of her co-workers came in and said ‘hey, there’s a car on top of your car. She said, no there’s not. You’re joking with me’,” said Valverde. She was working in downtown Raleigh the night of Dec. 8. Valverde said […]
chapelboro.com
Haw River Wetlands and Streams Would Be Harmed Under Proposal for VinFast
A proposal from Vietnamese electric car manufacturer VinFast would threaten to permanently damage portions of the Haw River’s streams and wetlands near Moncure, according to advocates at the Haw River Assembly. The proposal, which was filed by VinFast and N.C. Dept. of Transportation, seeks federal approval by the U.S....
tourcounsel.com
The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina
The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
abc45.com
Deputies: Alamance County Man Arrested for Two Same-Site Break-Ins
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On January 9, Deputies responded to a reported vehicle breaking and entering on the 3000 block of Wormranch Rd. in Haw River. The owner reported several missing items from their Jeep Wrangler, including a laptop, iPad, Beats headphones, and an air compressor. On January 17,...
Details emerge about collision after State Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
Human remains found in Granville County ditch belong to man missing since September
OXFORD, N.C. — Investigators have identified a badly decomposed body found by a Granville County resident in a ditch along a rural road in Oxford on Thursday. Sheriff Robert Fountain said a resident picking up litter made the discovery around 3 p.m. on Thursday near 6410 Cornwall Road. The resident immediately called the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
chapelboro.com
Carrboro Resident, 2 Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Chapel Hill Murder
The Chapel Hill Police Department announced a trio of arrests related to a murder at the South Estes Drive housing complex earlier this month. A release on Friday afternoon said the investigation into the death of K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe resulted in charges against Sarod Folly, a 20-year-old Carrboro resident, and two juvenile suspects. A spokesperson for the Chapel Hill Police Department said two arrests happened on Thursday night, while a third took place Friday morning.
Greensboro Urban Loop comes full circle as city sets Monday as opening day for final stretch
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Cooler weather could delay the final markings, but as of 11 a.m. on Monday, the final barricades will be moved at North Elm Street and U.S. 29 and the decades-in-the-paving Greensboro Urban Loop will be fully open. This is Interstate 840 – incorporating Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, […]
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
cbs17
VIDEO: Police seek 4 in Durham Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for four suspects who were involved in two armed robberies in about two hours earlier this month. Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3. Police released a video from...
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
Gas prices up 17 cents in one week in North Carolina, drivers frustrated by increase
From Thursday to Friday, AAA Carolinas says fuel prices rose more than two cents overnight, bringing the average price per gallon in North Carolina to $3.28.
chapelboro.com
Orange County: Community Climate Action Grants, Rural Broadband, and More
Orange County Commissioner Sally Greene spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, January 20th. She discussed Community Climate Action Grants, rural broadband access, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
durhamsheriff.com
Resident's Tips Lead to Two Arrests for Drugs, Guns
DURHAM(1/20/2023) -Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the completion of two separate undercover drug operations by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc). In the first instance, SAC/Narc investigators acting on tips from the public about suspicious behaviour indicative of drug activity at the residence of Soren Adrianus...
Comments / 0