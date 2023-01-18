ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

chapelboro.com

Weeks-Long Outage Shows Need for Better Broadband in Chatham County

A neighborhood in the southwest part of the county spent most of October and December without internet or landline phone service, owing to back-to-back, weeks-long broadband outages. Those outages left at least five households along Charlie Cooper Road offline for a combined 51 days within that span of time. The...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Issues Alert for Missing Senior Citizen

The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding an elderly woman last seen early Sunday morning. Police shared a release around 10 a.m. saying 78-year-old Lydia Upchurch was last seen at 6:30 a.m. in the area of 220 Scarlett Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Legion Road. In an update before 1 p.m., police said there are search teams in the nearby areas.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and cleared at 8:25 p.m. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Haw River Wetlands and Streams Would Be Harmed Under Proposal for VinFast

A proposal from Vietnamese electric car manufacturer VinFast would threaten to permanently damage portions of the Haw River’s streams and wetlands near Moncure, according to advocates at the Haw River Assembly. The proposal, which was filed by VinFast and N.C. Dept. of Transportation, seeks federal approval by the U.S....
MONCURE, NC
tourcounsel.com

The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina

The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Carrboro Resident, 2 Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Chapel Hill Murder

The Chapel Hill Police Department announced a trio of arrests related to a murder at the South Estes Drive housing complex earlier this month. A release on Friday afternoon said the investigation into the death of K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe resulted in charges against Sarod Folly, a 20-year-old Carrboro resident, and two juvenile suspects. A spokesperson for the Chapel Hill Police Department said two arrests happened on Thursday night, while a third took place Friday morning.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
durhamsheriff.com

Resident's Tips Lead to Two Arrests for Drugs, Guns

DURHAM(1/20/2023) -Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the completion of two separate undercover drug operations by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc). In the first instance, SAC/Narc investigators acting on tips from the public about suspicious behaviour indicative of drug activity at the residence of Soren Adrianus...

