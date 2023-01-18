Read full article on original website
Trash clean up discussed at Rotary
Wayne Hollins of Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s January 13 meeting. Hollins, who also serves on Kingman’s Clean City Commission, reported since its beginning in 2015, G.V. Cactus Cleaners has cleaned up 727,200 pounds of trash and debris including 42 boats, four hot tubs, 19,196 tires, totaling 515,116 pounds with a grand total of trash and tires of 1,242,266 pounds.
Bullhead/Laughlin first-ever airshow April 1
BULLHEAD CITY – “I want to see people; I want to come back after flying to talk to you,” said Jon Melby, aka Fear Boss, and a performance pilot who will be demonstrating his skills during the first-ever Laughlin Bullhead Airshow on April 1 at the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport (IFP), 2250 Laughlin View Dr., along with (individually and as a duo) Brad Wursten. Bill Braack of Smoke-n-Thunder (jet-propelled car) and the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team are also in the lineup as of deadline time. “Bill will want to race me back to the hangar and the attendees,” Melby added.
Scavenger hunt, homecoming planned at Mohave Valley VFW
MOHAVE VALLEY – It’s a three-fer: “Have fun with your family and friends, learn about local history and raise money for local veterans,” said Jennifer Portwood, of the VFW Auxiliary Post 404 in Mohave Valley, 10287 Barrackman Road, about the Scavenger Hunt that the Auxiliary is hosting on Friday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival moves to Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY – If it’s Spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its 10th consecutive year in their new home, Windsor Beach State Park #4, Save the Date: Saturday, March 25. Gates open at 10 a.m. Music starts 11 a.m. 699 London Bridge Road.
Bicycle versus truck was fatal
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bicyclist was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Lake Havasu City. Police officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the incident on Lake Havasu Ave. at Willow Ave. Sergeant Michael Terrinoni said that investigation revealed that a 2015...
Kingman Streetscape Project: $100,00 approved for pre-construction services; $7 mil to fully fund project still on the table
KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council has authorized a $100,000 payment for pre-construction services for the Beale Street Infrastructure Project, but it remains to be seen whether it will commit to use of $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to fully develop what is also known as the downtown streetscaping project.
‘Celebration’ to be used for concessions at Community Park
Laughlin River Tours owners Trevor and Brea Chiodini have donated the 65-foot Celebration to Bullhead City. The boat has been retired from commercial operation and currently rests near the Colorado River where it will be placed at Community Park for concessions and other uses, and rebranded as the Bullhead Belle. Photo by Dave Hawkins.
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
Women Making History nomination deadline is Jan. 26
KINGMAN – The Women Making History executive committee has announced the celebration date for 2023. The ceremony has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday March 5, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave. This will be the 39th year to honor outstanding women in the Mohave County area.
$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
No injuries in house fire
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Winterhaven Dr. The occupant discovered fire and smoke in a rear bedroom, attempted to extinguish it, but was unable to control the fire and evacuated the residence safely. Firefighters gains control of the fire which had extended into the attic within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Vegas-Born Actor to Open Coffee Shop in the Market at Laughlin
Double Shot represents a new phase in actor David Lewis’s career
Kingman native learns real-world business profession through simulation at Adams State University
In a global competition, Matthew Bathauer, Kingman, Ariz., and Lee Williams High School graduate, and his teammates scored in the top tier in Global Business Strategies, an Adams State University, Colo., business capstone course taught by Zena Buser, Ph.D., professor of business. Bathauer’s company “A” earned a Global Top 100...
Snowpack looks promising for Colorado River
PAGE, Ariz. — A few good snow storms won’t stop a drought, but it might be welcome news for the Colorado River and the people who rely on it. Over half of the water which Bullhead City and Laughlin crowds will enjoy this summer is currently snow in the Upper Colorado Basin.
Man accused of running over father on highway near Laughlin
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of running over and killing his father following a fight over the weekend on an Arizona highway about 20 miles from Laughlin, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, is facing a first-degree murder per domestic...
Two MCC board members officially sworn in
MOHAVE COUNTY – Two board members took the oath of office to officially become Mohave Community College Board Trustees. Mike File, Mohave County Superintendent of Schools, led the ceremony at the board’s meeting Friday, January 13, on the Bullhead City Campus. Dr. Diane Singer will represent District 5,...
Cheech & Chong bring the laughs to Edgewater
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Trail-blazing comedy duo Cheech & Chong will bring their signature brand of laugh-out-loud entertainment to The Edge Pavilion, formerly the E Center, located at Edgewater Casino Resort. The award-winning duo consisting of Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong will light up the stage at Laughlin’s premier live entertainment and special event venue on Saturday, March 25.
Fatal accident in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said that Douglas Wilson, 74, Mohave Valley died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Fromelt said Wilson was...
Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
Four pounds of meth, cocaine seized
MOHAVE VALLEY – Several pounds each of methamphetamine and cocaine and an assortment of other illegal drugs were confiscated following a law enforcement traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Bullhead City police detectives assigned to the Arizona Department of Public Safety State Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 95 and King Street at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
