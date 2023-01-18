BULLHEAD CITY – “I want to see people; I want to come back after flying to talk to you,” said Jon Melby, aka Fear Boss, and a performance pilot who will be demonstrating his skills during the first-ever Laughlin Bullhead Airshow on April 1 at the Laughlin Bullhead International Airport (IFP), 2250 Laughlin View Dr., along with (individually and as a duo) Brad Wursten. Bill Braack of Smoke-n-Thunder (jet-propelled car) and the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team are also in the lineup as of deadline time. “Bill will want to race me back to the hangar and the attendees,” Melby added.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO