ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Wiley launches new programs to support Sonora Quest’s laboratory health care team and close critical skills gaps

By tsn-thestandard
thestandardnewspaper.online
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
prescottenews.com

Despite proposal to shutter Arizona school choice program, Hobbs doesn’t have authority to do so – The Center Square

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal to lawmakers included the dissolution of the state’s new program allowing parents to spend some tax dollars tied to their child’s public school education on a school of their choice. Although governors wield immense authority, Hobbs can’t do that alone, according to one authority on state education policy.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
ARIZONA STATE
C. Heslop

Stimulus Check 2023 Worth $600 For Two Types Of Arizona Citizens

Aid is available for some Arizona residents via $600 stimulus checks. The money will go to two specific groups. Are you one of them?. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) manages the allocated $665 million fund. The checks will be from the Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) federal program. Eligible farmers and frontline persons can get a one-time payment of $600. Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations can get grants of $5 to $50 million.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona sees largest increase in homeless youth nationwide; here’s how you can help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Homelessness is on the rise across Arizona, including the number of teens who are living on the streets or in a shelter. According to a new report by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Arizona tops the list for the states with the largest increase of homeless youth. The numbers show a nearly 45% increase in Arizona compared to 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Cigna Drops Fry’s Pharmacies, No Longer In-Network Insurance Coverage For Customers

If you hold Cigna as your health insurance, Fry’s pharmacies are now considered out of network. Grocery retailer Kroger Co, which is the parent company of Fry’s, has terminated their partnership with Cigna due to an “unsustainable” pricing model. It comes down to health care providers wanting to increase their revenue, while insurance companies are looking for ways to pay less.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Outdoor Living Design & Install Company System Pavers Expands to Arizona

The nation’s leading outdoor living design and installation company System Pavers has expanded to Arizona with the opening of a new Tempe office earlier this month. The new location gives homeowners across the Phoenix-metro area access to System Pavers’s high-quality services that help transform outdoor living spaces through elements such as outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, patios, driveways, turf and more. The company offers complimentary consultation, personalized design and comprehensive, professional installation.
TEMPE, AZ
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Arizona: 12 stats

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 3,344 active general dentists in Arizona. Arizona has 220 dental professional shortage areas. Arizona received a score of nine out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Arizona was No. 32 on...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Forest Service to address wildfire crisis in AZ, western US

The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
azmirror.com

AZ ranks No. 3 for water efficiency as Colorado River dwindles

Arizona is ranked No. 3 among the states for water efficiency and sustainability, but still has a lot of room for improvement, according to a new analysis released this week. The Alliance for Water Efficiency ranks conservation, sustainability and affordability, and assigns each U.S. state a national and regional ranking.
ARIZONA STATE
sgbonline.com

C-A-L Ranch Stores To Merge With Coastal Farm & Home

C-A-L Ranch Stores, the farm and ranch retailer with 33 locations across Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona, entered into a merger agreement with Coastal Farm & Home, a ranch and country lifestyle retailer with 21 locations in the Pacific Northwest. Nolan Capital, the majority partner of Coastal, will retain a...
UTAH STATE
utilitydive.com

Longroad Energy begins construction of 285 MW solar, 860 MWh storage project in Arizona

Renewable energy developer Longroad Energy announced Wednesday it has begun construction of a solar-plus-storage project in Arizona. The 285 MWdc PV and 215 MWac/860 MWh system is expected to begin commercial operations in 2024 and will be the largest solar and storage project for Longroad, it said. Output from the project in Maricopa County will be enough to power 90,000 homes.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy