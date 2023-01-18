Wiley launches new programs to support Sonora Quest’s laboratory health care team and close critical skills gaps

Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Despite proposal to shutter Arizona school choice program, Hobbs doesn’t have authority to do so – The Center Square
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal to lawmakers included the dissolution of the state’s new program allowing parents to spend some tax dollars tied to their child’s public school education on a school of their choice. Although governors wield immense authority, Hobbs can’t do that alone, according to one authority on state education policy.
Employers in Arizona could soon force employees to join a union
Arizona lawmakers are introducing a bill that is hoping to get rid of Arizona's right to work law, which cannot require employers to force employees to join a union.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Eye Surgery Practices Agree to Pay $1 Million and End Discriminatory Policies Towards People with Disabilities
The Justice Department announced this week that it has filed a proposed consent decree with Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Centers (BDP) and American Vision Partners (AVP), to resolve its lawsuit alleging that the eye care practices violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit alleged that BDP and AVP refused...
Arizona university union works demand $25 minimum wage
A workers union at the University of Arizona is demanding that the campus-wide minimum wage is $25 per hour by 2025, saying that some campus workers make a 'poverty wage'
arizonasuntimes.com
New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
Stimulus Check 2023 Worth $600 For Two Types Of Arizona Citizens
Aid is available for some Arizona residents via $600 stimulus checks. The money will go to two specific groups. Are you one of them?. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) manages the allocated $665 million fund. The checks will be from the Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) federal program. Eligible farmers and frontline persons can get a one-time payment of $600. Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations can get grants of $5 to $50 million.
kjzz.org
Arizona COVID-19 cases are down, deaths are high — and a new variant is on its way
The number of new COVID-19 infections in Arizona continues to drop. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,751 cases this week, after more than 7,300 last week. But at the same time, the number of deaths reported in the state remains fairly high: 128 this week and 192 last week.
Fronteras Desk
Hobbs' proposed budget puts state money toward addressing PFAS in AZ groundwater
In a budget proposal released this month, Gov. Katie Hobbs earmarked some state money for cleanup of PFAS — a group of chemicals found in many water sources that are linked to health problems like cancer. Known as forever chemicals, PFAS don’t break down naturally and are found in...
AZFamily
Arizona sees largest increase in homeless youth nationwide; here’s how you can help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Homelessness is on the rise across Arizona, including the number of teens who are living on the streets or in a shelter. According to a new report by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Arizona tops the list for the states with the largest increase of homeless youth. The numbers show a nearly 45% increase in Arizona compared to 2020.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Cigna Drops Fry’s Pharmacies, No Longer In-Network Insurance Coverage For Customers
If you hold Cigna as your health insurance, Fry’s pharmacies are now considered out of network. Grocery retailer Kroger Co, which is the parent company of Fry’s, has terminated their partnership with Cigna due to an “unsustainable” pricing model. It comes down to health care providers wanting to increase their revenue, while insurance companies are looking for ways to pay less.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Outdoor Living Design & Install Company System Pavers Expands to Arizona
The nation’s leading outdoor living design and installation company System Pavers has expanded to Arizona with the opening of a new Tempe office earlier this month. The new location gives homeowners across the Phoenix-metro area access to System Pavers’s high-quality services that help transform outdoor living spaces through elements such as outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, patios, driveways, turf and more. The company offers complimentary consultation, personalized design and comprehensive, professional installation.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Arizona: 12 stats
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 3,344 active general dentists in Arizona. Arizona has 220 dental professional shortage areas. Arizona received a score of nine out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Arizona was No. 32 on...
ABC 15 News
Forest Service to address wildfire crisis in AZ, western US
The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
AZFamily
Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
azmirror.com
AZ ranks No. 3 for water efficiency as Colorado River dwindles
Arizona is ranked No. 3 among the states for water efficiency and sustainability, but still has a lot of room for improvement, according to a new analysis released this week. The Alliance for Water Efficiency ranks conservation, sustainability and affordability, and assigns each U.S. state a national and regional ranking.
sgbonline.com
C-A-L Ranch Stores To Merge With Coastal Farm & Home
C-A-L Ranch Stores, the farm and ranch retailer with 33 locations across Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona, entered into a merger agreement with Coastal Farm & Home, a ranch and country lifestyle retailer with 21 locations in the Pacific Northwest. Nolan Capital, the majority partner of Coastal, will retain a...
fox10phoenix.com
Some say Arizona bill to ban taxes on groceries could hurt people
If approved, Arizona cities and towns will be banned from levying taxes on food meant to be eaten at home. Some say the ban will impact municipal budgets. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
utilitydive.com
Longroad Energy begins construction of 285 MW solar, 860 MWh storage project in Arizona
Renewable energy developer Longroad Energy announced Wednesday it has begun construction of a solar-plus-storage project in Arizona. The 285 MWdc PV and 215 MWac/860 MWh system is expected to begin commercial operations in 2024 and will be the largest solar and storage project for Longroad, it said. Output from the project in Maricopa County will be enough to power 90,000 homes.
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona dealing with even more snow
Parts of Arizona's high country will end the week the same way as it began: with snow. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
