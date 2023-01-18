ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

CBS Austin

Pflugerville PD looking for two suspects involved in robbery last year

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven last year. The incident happened on New Year’s Day in 2022. Two subjects, wearing masks, entered the convenience store at 1717 E Pflugerville Pkwy at 4:21 a.m. One pulled a gun from his pocket and demanded money.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County

One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Deputies search for suspect who robbed mobile game camera from San Marcos private property

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect from a theft that happened over the weekend in San Marcos. HCSO says on Sunday, Jan. 22 at about 1 p.m., the suspect drove a Toyota Tundra TRD pickup truck, pictured below, onto private property in the Blanco River Ranch Subdivision and stole a mobile game camera without the consent from the property owner.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road

DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX
CBS Austin

Family of man shot to death at East Austin gas station share their grief

AUSTIN, Texas — We are learning more about Austin's sixth homicide of the year. Marquis Demps was found shot to death in his car at a Shell gas station in East Austin Saturday. His widow tells CBS Austin they had just attended her work party in the Domain right before it happened. Wanda Mitchell is the common-law wife of 22 years to Marquis Demps.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

WilCo Sheriff's Office investigating after 'unattended death' of 16-year-old

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating an "unattended death" of a 16-year-old male resident of Georgetown. The Sheriff's Office has not released any further information about the incident at this time due to the ongoing investigation. The cause of death is still unknown, but an autopsy and toxicology results are both pending. Currently, there is no threat to public safety.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

TCSO says missing woman from Pflugerville has been found safe

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Update 9 p.m.:. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar has been located and is safe. Deputies say no other details about this case will be released due to no criminal element being involved. ------------------------------------------ Original Story:. The Travis County Sheriff's Office is seeking...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Suspect in custody following apartment fire in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was taken into custody following an apartment fire in East Austin Tuesday afternoon. AFD crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to the structure fire at 1706 Patton Lane - just south of Hwy 290. The fire was extinguished just after 4 p.m. Fire officials say...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot and killed at E Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in east Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:14 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down about a disturbance happening inside the Shell Gas Station located at 4509 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
AUSTIN, TX

