CBS Austin
Pflugerville PD looking for two suspects involved in robbery last year
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven last year. The incident happened on New Year’s Day in 2022. Two subjects, wearing masks, entered the convenience store at 1717 E Pflugerville Pkwy at 4:21 a.m. One pulled a gun from his pocket and demanded money.
CBS Austin
CBS Austin
CBS Austin
CBS Austin
Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road
DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
CBS Austin
CBS Austin
CBS Austin
CBS Austin
APD identifies victim, suspect in deadly shooting at east Austin gas station
The Austin Police Department on Monday identified the man who died after a shooting at an east Austin gas station Saturday. Officials also identified the man accused of shooting him, according to a APD news release.
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
Affidavit: Man called 911 after deadly east Austin shooting
A Travis County affidavit filed Thursday provided more information surrounding an east Austin shooting where a man was accused of killing his wife.
CBS Austin
APD: Fatal Pflugerville shooting ruled self defense
A 37-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday night in Pflugerville, the Austin Police Department said in a press release
1 dead, 3 injured in Round Rock 2-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday.
CBS Austin
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
CBS Austin
Lawmaker says families of Uvalde shooting victims should be allowed to sue the state
AUSTIN, Texas — The survivors of the children and teachers killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May are still looking for justice, and it could take a change in state law to make that happen. On Tuesday they were in Austin pushing for that change. Uvalde's state senator,...
CBS Austin
