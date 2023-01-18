ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

OPD trying to return stolen packages to rightful owners

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is trying to return several stolen packages to their rightful owners. According to OPD, on Friday, a suspect was arrested and admitted to stealing a large quantity of packages within the last year. While many of the items were returned to those...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD provides tips to avoid ‘Bank Jugging’

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department released several tips to help keep community members from falling victim to “Bank Jugging” crimes. According to OPD, the term is used for crimes where a suspect follows a customer who just left a bank or credit union to rob them or burglarize their cars.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD: Suspects in coin machine burglaries hit at least 12 locations

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for suspects connected to a series of burglaries involving coin operated machines and is asking for help from the community to identify the people involved.  According to the department, on January 7, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa porch pirate uses DoorDash disguise

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – George Martinez says he’s warning friends, neighbors, and anyone who will listen to keep an eye on their front porches and deliveries, after a pirate with a DoorDash bag stole a package from his Odessa home. Security camera images show the reported thief, DoorDash bag in hand, approaching the home and […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘Completely false’: MPD addresses social media rumors about a serial killer

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department Chief Deputy McCright today addressed social media rumors amid an ongoing investigation at Midland’s Wadley-Barron Park. The park has been closed “indefinitely” amid an investigation led by MPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers focused on finding evidence connected to a double homicide that occurred on […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police Department locates missing person

UPDATE: Hall has been found, according to MPD. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person. 63-year-old Douglas Kent Hall was last seen at Midland Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 19, at 2:30 p.m. Hall was wearing a blue/gray shirt and khaki pants. If you...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander accused of hitting ex in head with metal rod

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged assault that happened in October of last year. Pete Diaz Jr., 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 18, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of firing at truck full of people after argument

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly opened fire on a truck carrying four people he’d shared drinks with earlier in the night. Jose Martinez, 34, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on January 16, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

NOLA man charged in death of Odessa driver arrested again

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A New Orleans man charged in connection with the death of an Odessa driver was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after failing to show up in court for his December arraignment.  Anthony Gallow, 37, was indicted last November and formally charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide, in the August 23, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Wadley-Barron park closed ‘indefinitely’

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department said that Wadley-Barron park will be closed “indefinitely” amid an ongoing investigation.  The investigation began on January 17 with MPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Rangers began searching the pond and the investigation was originally expected to last two days. A dive team is said to be […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Amber Alert Discontinued Child Has Been Found

Last night about 9:45 pm, an Amber Alert was issued for an 11-month-old baby from Midland. She was believed to be with a man named Zach Smith. THE MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR DARLA STEVE, A WHITE, FEMALE, 11 MONTHS OLD, UNKNOWN HEIGHT AND WEIGHT, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING UNKNOWN CLOTHING.
MIDLAND, TX
KWTX

Amber Alert discontinued for baby girl abducted in Midland, Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Update: The Amber alert for Darla Steve was discontinued at around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect is in custody and the baby was recovered. Original Article:. The Texas Department of Public Safety late Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for Darla Steve, an 11-month-old baby...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting his girlfriend, her roommate

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her disabled roommate amid a disturbance. Justin Smethers, 27, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Assault of a Disabled Person.  According to an affidavit, on January 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman found stalled on train tracks charged with DWI

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after officers said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel in a vehicle that stalled on the train tracks. Brandy Zamorano, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 11:00 p.m. on January 16, officers found […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating pawn shop theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to OPD, on January 12, the man pictured below allegedly entered Cash America Pawn located at 1012 North Grant and stole a grey and gold colored Hewlett Packard laptop valued at $704 dollars. Anyone […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Suspect threatens ex-girlfriend’s mom with knife

Same suspect accused of threatening another victim at knifepoint at HEB last year ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly threatened two victims with knives in separate assaults. Jacob Paredes, 19, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, and Assault Causing […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two arrested following narcotics investigation

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested last week after detectives conducting a narcotics investigation said they were allegedly caught with cocaine. Lindsay Hernandez Marrero, 39, and Hector Montano, 65, have been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, on January 11, narcotics […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for hit-and-run suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of leaving the scene after a crash.  According to MPD, around 8:50 p.m. on October 23, the man pictured below was driving a white 2019 Dodge Charger eastbound in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Investigators […]
MIDLAND, TX
