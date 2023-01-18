ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

thestandardnewspaper.online

Caril-Hill charged with killing father by vehicular homicide

GOLDEN VALLEY – A Fort Mohave man faces first degree murder and other charges after his father was killed when struck by a vehicle last weekend. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, was already in custody for a crash, and driving impaired, before he was connected to the alleged homicide.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
news3lv.com

Man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle from employer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 39-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from his employer in Mohave County. Deputies responded to a report of the unlawful use of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 1200 block of Concho Dr. in Topock near Cochise Dr. around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, January 15.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bicycle versus truck was fatal

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bicyclist was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Lake Havasu City. Police officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the incident on Lake Havasu Ave. at Willow Ave. Sergeant Michael Terrinoni said that investigation revealed that a 2015...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Shooting death ruled accidental

BULLHEAD CITY — The shooting death of a Bullhead City man early Wednesday is being considered accidental. According to Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of Juanita Lane, southwest of the intersection of Highway 95 and Silver Creek Road, for a report of a man shot in the stomach outside a residence at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

No injuries in house fire

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Winterhaven Dr. The occupant discovered fire and smoke in a rear bedroom, attempted to extinguish it, but was unable to control the fire and evacuated the residence safely. Firefighters gains control of the fire which had extended into the attic within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Freeze warnings across central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be another cold night across Arizona. Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued southeast of the Valley for portions of Pinal and La Paz County heading into Sunday morning. We are First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning today and running through at least Tuesday, which could be the coldest night.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Traffic stop nets fentanyl, illegal weapons

BULLHEAD CITY – On Saturday, Jan. 14, at about 10 a.m., Bullhead City Police conducted a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Hwy. 95 on a vehicle driven by Claudia Roxanna Evans, 28, and a passenger Joseph Aaron Kroll, 38, both of Bullhead City. Evans was driving on a suspended driver’s license.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Four pounds of meth, cocaine seized

MOHAVE VALLEY – Several pounds each of methamphetamine and cocaine and an assortment of other illegal drugs were confiscated following a law enforcement traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Bullhead City police detectives assigned to the Arizona Department of Public Safety State Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 95 and King Street at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

First-responders christen Fitness Court at Rotary Park

BULLHEAD CITY — Less than 10 seconds into their "Fitness Court Challenge," it was obvious the Bullhead City Fire Department entries in the competition on the new exercise facility at Rotary Park were at a serious disadvantage. After Firefighter/EMT Evan Smith and Bullhead City Police Office Kesean Walker dropped...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Seven arrested in connection to Fentanyl bust

BULLHEAD CITY — Three men and four women have been arrested after 5,200 fentanyl pills were allegedly found during a traffic stop Saturday in Bullhead City. Two of the arrests came directly as a result of a traffic stop while the other five were arrested after search warrants were served at two local residences, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a news release.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside Alec Baldwin in “Rust” movie death

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The weapons specialist on the “Rust” movie set is from Arizona and will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside actor Alec Baldwin. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is from Bullhead City, and it was her job to maintain and manage the prop guns. Her legal team is fighting this and has already filed a lawsuit against the company that supplied the ammunition, claiming they are at fault for the kind of ammunition they sold. “I’m the armorer. Or at least I was,” said Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the back of a police car right after the 2021 accidental fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the movie set. “They didn’t mean to do it. They didn’t have the intent to kill, but it happened anyway,” said Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Snowpack looks promising for Colorado River

PAGE, Ariz. — A few good snow storms won’t stop a drought, but it might be welcome news for the Colorado River and the people who rely on it. Over half of the water which Bullhead City and Laughlin crowds will enjoy this summer is currently snow in the Upper Colorado Basin.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Trash clean up discussed at Rotary

Wayne Hollins of Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s January 13 meeting. Hollins, who also serves on Kingman’s Clean City Commission, reported since its beginning in 2015, G.V. Cactus Cleaners has cleaned up 727,200 pounds of trash and debris including 42 boats, four hot tubs, 19,196 tires, totaling 515,116 pounds with a grand total of trash and tires of 1,242,266 pounds.
KINGMAN, AZ
azbex.com

Lake Havasu P&Z Considers 2 Multifamily

While metro Phoenix and Tucson may get 99% of the attention, no part of the state is immune to the need for more housing units and greater density, as illustrated by two cases in Lake Havasu City this month. The first proposal would put 87 new units on 2.6 acres...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival moves to Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY – If it’s Spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its 10th consecutive year in their new home, Windsor Beach State Park #4, Save the Date: Saturday, March 25. Gates open at 10 a.m. Music starts 11 a.m. 699 London Bridge Road.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Weekend happenings, Jan. 20-22

Sample local food trucks in Bullhead City, gaze at hot air balloons in Lake Havasu City, browse a gem show, hear a ’90s country artist or a classic ’60s band in Laughlin this weekend. • Our Place on Hancock presents the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest, featuring a variety...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

