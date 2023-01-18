Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Caril-Hill charged with killing father by vehicular homicide
GOLDEN VALLEY – A Fort Mohave man faces first degree murder and other charges after his father was killed when struck by a vehicle last weekend. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, was already in custody for a crash, and driving impaired, before he was connected to the alleged homicide.
news3lv.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle from employer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 39-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from his employer in Mohave County. Deputies responded to a report of the unlawful use of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 1200 block of Concho Dr. in Topock near Cochise Dr. around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, January 15.
ABC 15 News
Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bicycle versus truck was fatal
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bicyclist was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Lake Havasu City. Police officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the incident on Lake Havasu Ave. at Willow Ave. Sergeant Michael Terrinoni said that investigation revealed that a 2015...
Mohave Daily News
Shooting death ruled accidental
BULLHEAD CITY — The shooting death of a Bullhead City man early Wednesday is being considered accidental. According to Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, emergency personnel were called to the 1100 block of Juanita Lane, southwest of the intersection of Highway 95 and Silver Creek Road, for a report of a man shot in the stomach outside a residence at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Winterhaven Dr. The occupant discovered fire and smoke in a rear bedroom, attempted to extinguish it, but was unable to control the fire and evacuated the residence safely. Firefighters gains control of the fire which had extended into the attic within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
AZFamily
Freeze warnings across central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be another cold night across Arizona. Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued southeast of the Valley for portions of Pinal and La Paz County heading into Sunday morning. We are First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning today and running through at least Tuesday, which could be the coldest night.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Traffic stop nets fentanyl, illegal weapons
BULLHEAD CITY – On Saturday, Jan. 14, at about 10 a.m., Bullhead City Police conducted a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Hwy. 95 on a vehicle driven by Claudia Roxanna Evans, 28, and a passenger Joseph Aaron Kroll, 38, both of Bullhead City. Evans was driving on a suspended driver’s license.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Four pounds of meth, cocaine seized
MOHAVE VALLEY – Several pounds each of methamphetamine and cocaine and an assortment of other illegal drugs were confiscated following a law enforcement traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Bullhead City police detectives assigned to the Arizona Department of Public Safety State Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 95 and King Street at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
Mohave Daily News
First-responders christen Fitness Court at Rotary Park
BULLHEAD CITY — Less than 10 seconds into their "Fitness Court Challenge," it was obvious the Bullhead City Fire Department entries in the competition on the new exercise facility at Rotary Park were at a serious disadvantage. After Firefighter/EMT Evan Smith and Bullhead City Police Office Kesean Walker dropped...
Mohave Daily News
Seven arrested in connection to Fentanyl bust
BULLHEAD CITY — Three men and four women have been arrested after 5,200 fentanyl pills were allegedly found during a traffic stop Saturday in Bullhead City. Two of the arrests came directly as a result of a traffic stop while the other five were arrested after search warrants were served at two local residences, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a news release.
thestandardnewspaper.online
$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
AZFamily
Arizona armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside Alec Baldwin in “Rust” movie death
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The weapons specialist on the “Rust” movie set is from Arizona and will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside actor Alec Baldwin. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is from Bullhead City, and it was her job to maintain and manage the prop guns. Her legal team is fighting this and has already filed a lawsuit against the company that supplied the ammunition, claiming they are at fault for the kind of ammunition they sold. “I’m the armorer. Or at least I was,” said Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the back of a police car right after the 2021 accidental fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the movie set. “They didn’t mean to do it. They didn’t have the intent to kill, but it happened anyway,” said Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.
Mohave Daily News
Snowpack looks promising for Colorado River
PAGE, Ariz. — A few good snow storms won’t stop a drought, but it might be welcome news for the Colorado River and the people who rely on it. Over half of the water which Bullhead City and Laughlin crowds will enjoy this summer is currently snow in the Upper Colorado Basin.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Trash clean up discussed at Rotary
Wayne Hollins of Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s January 13 meeting. Hollins, who also serves on Kingman’s Clean City Commission, reported since its beginning in 2015, G.V. Cactus Cleaners has cleaned up 727,200 pounds of trash and debris including 42 boats, four hot tubs, 19,196 tires, totaling 515,116 pounds with a grand total of trash and tires of 1,242,266 pounds.
azbex.com
Lake Havasu P&Z Considers 2 Multifamily
While metro Phoenix and Tucson may get 99% of the attention, no part of the state is immune to the need for more housing units and greater density, as illustrated by two cases in Lake Havasu City this month. The first proposal would put 87 new units on 2.6 acres...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival moves to Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY – If it’s Spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its 10th consecutive year in their new home, Windsor Beach State Park #4, Save the Date: Saturday, March 25. Gates open at 10 a.m. Music starts 11 a.m. 699 London Bridge Road.
Mohave Daily News
Weekend happenings, Jan. 20-22
Sample local food trucks in Bullhead City, gaze at hot air balloons in Lake Havasu City, browse a gem show, hear a ’90s country artist or a classic ’60s band in Laughlin this weekend. • Our Place on Hancock presents the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest, featuring a variety...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman native learns real-world business profession through simulation at Adams State University
In a global competition, Matthew Bathauer, Kingman, Ariz., and Lee Williams High School graduate, and his teammates scored in the top tier in Global Business Strategies, an Adams State University, Colo., business capstone course taught by Zena Buser, Ph.D., professor of business. Bathauer’s company “A” earned a Global Top 100...
Comments / 1