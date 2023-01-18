Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
WSET
Danville Fire Dept. sees record number of calls as firefighters push for higher wages
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department had a record-breaking year in 2022, with the highest call volume since the department's founding in 1884. The DFD ran a total of 9,592 calls, averaging over 26 calls per day. "We ran 250 more calls than the previous year in...
WDBJ7.com
Organizations host event for kids in Roanoke to create vision boards
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill, known as ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are coming together to try to curb gun violence in the Star City. ALLY hosted “Envision your vision”...
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
WDBJ7.com
Developer Walker outlines vision for Riverdale development in southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ed Walker says he has been driving through the Roanoke Industrial Center since his early 20s, imagining the possibilities. “When we started getting interested in downtown living, my simple answer was I’d love to live there,” Walker told us during a recent tour of the property. “And my simple answer here is I would love to live at Riverdale.”
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WSLS
Largest Roanoke City apartment complex approved
ROANOKE, Va. – Developers got the go-ahead to start building the largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen. Roanoke City Council unanimously approved the new complex which will be built off of Orange Avenue. The complex will feature over 700 apartments and potential commercial space. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
wfxrtv.com
Junior Lunch Restaurant in Roanoke now loft-style apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a new place to call home or space to host a small event? Junior’s Loft Apartments are available and open for business. The building sits on Franklin Road in Roanoke and was once the home to the Junior Lunch Restaurant in 1984. Since the historic building went under renovation and now holds a commercial space and 14 apartment units from studios to one bedrooms.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools reviews the progress of new safety measures
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools recently received funding from the state along with the school board to improve safety. WDBJ7 checked in with school officials to see where they are in the process of completing safety measures. Just last week, RCPS tested its new panic button. It...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
WDBJ7.com
Clifton Forge all-abilities playground grant announced
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Outdoor Foundation has given a $10,000 grant to the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission for building an all-abilities park in Clifton Forge. The commission says the playground equipment will have safe surfacing for bettering accessibility and inclusion. The park itself will be designed for...
WSLS
Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
WDBJ7.com
Crab Creek beautification project benefitting businesses and homeowners
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Property owners and businesses in the New River Valley can benefit from a new grant from the Department of Environmental Quality. People who purchase items that can benefit the water quality of the Crab Creek Watershed are eligible for reimbursement. The watershed occupies 12,400 acres of...
WDBJ7.com
Registration open for City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wondered how the city of Roanoke operates? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?. There is an opportunity for residents to learn and participate in the City of Roanoke’s Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Museum of Transportation seeks state agency status
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency is advancing in the General Assembly. It still has a long way to go, but museum officials and state lawmakers are hoping this will be the year the measure succeeds. “The transportation museum is...
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
WSET
Lynchburg awarded $261K in grants to develop new sites at Ivy Creek Innovation Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting news for industrial business in the Hill City. On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) grants to help develop industrial sites across the state. The VBRSP development grants were awarded to 21 sites, including the...
wfirnews.com
Kennedy Park in Roanoke to be renamed after local neighborhood advocate
The largest park in Northwest Roanoke’s Melrose-Rugby neighborhood will now be named after one of the neighborhood’s most passionate boosters, the late Estelle H. McCadden. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Public Schools has new cell phone policy
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board has adopted a cellphone guideline for students. Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High school students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.
