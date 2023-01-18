ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wvtf.org

A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors

A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Organizations host event for kids in Roanoke to create vision boards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill, known as ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are coming together to try to curb gun violence in the Star City. ALLY hosted “Envision your vision”...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Developer Walker outlines vision for Riverdale development in southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ed Walker says he has been driving through the Roanoke Industrial Center since his early 20s, imagining the possibilities. “When we started getting interested in downtown living, my simple answer was I’d love to live there,” Walker told us during a recent tour of the property. “And my simple answer here is I would love to live at Riverdale.”
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Largest Roanoke City apartment complex approved

ROANOKE, Va. – Developers got the go-ahead to start building the largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen. Roanoke City Council unanimously approved the new complex which will be built off of Orange Avenue. The complex will feature over 700 apartments and potential commercial space. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Junior Lunch Restaurant in Roanoke now loft-style apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a new place to call home or space to host a small event? Junior’s Loft Apartments are available and open for business. The building sits on Franklin Road in Roanoke and was once the home to the Junior Lunch Restaurant in 1984. Since the historic building went under renovation and now holds a commercial space and 14 apartment units from studios to one bedrooms.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Public Schools reviews the progress of new safety measures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools recently received funding from the state along with the school board to improve safety. WDBJ7 checked in with school officials to see where they are in the process of completing safety measures. Just last week, RCPS tested its new panic button. It...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke park gets new name

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Clifton Forge all-abilities playground grant announced

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Outdoor Foundation has given a $10,000 grant to the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission for building an all-abilities park in Clifton Forge. The commission says the playground equipment will have safe surfacing for bettering accessibility and inclusion. The park itself will be designed for...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSLS

Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crab Creek beautification project benefitting businesses and homeowners

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Property owners and businesses in the New River Valley can benefit from a new grant from the Department of Environmental Quality. People who purchase items that can benefit the water quality of the Crab Creek Watershed are eligible for reimbursement. The watershed occupies 12,400 acres of...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Registration open for City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wondered how the city of Roanoke operates? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?. There is an opportunity for residents to learn and participate in the City of Roanoke’s Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Museum of Transportation seeks state agency status

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency is advancing in the General Assembly. It still has a long way to go, but museum officials and state lawmakers are hoping this will be the year the measure succeeds. “The transportation museum is...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Public Schools has new cell phone policy

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board has adopted a cellphone guideline for students. Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High school students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

