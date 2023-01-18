Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snowfall moving east tonight, cool temps tomorrow
Snow has tracked across most of the Sunflower State today. The highest amounts reported so far have been 10″ of snow in Dighton and Oakley. Moisture will keep pushing east overnight. Flurries will linger into the late evening for portions of Northcentral Kansas, but drier air will move in...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow and rain track through early this weekend
Today is our last mild day for the next week as two systems travel through the area over the coming days, bringing mostly snow and some rain. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect late Friday through Saturday night for portions of western and central Kansas. By...
WIBW
Saturday forecast: Rain and snow comes to Northeast Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow showers are already occurring this morning in North-Central Kansas. The snow will keep falling as snow until around midday when surface temperatures warm to the mid 30s in that region therefore creating a rain/snow mix for the afternoon for areas north of I-70. Spots south of I-70 can expect mainly a rain/snow mix during the day today before we see a transition to light snow showers after dark tonight. Snowfall amounts all said and done will be between 2-4″ between Highway 36 and Highway 24 (north to south). Near I-70 and southward amounts begin to taper off between 0.5-1″ of actual snowfall.
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas have caused Interstate 70 at Goodland to close.
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
How much snow has fallen in Kansas?
Snow and rain have been across most of north-central Kansas overnight, making for slippery travel across the state.
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
KAKE TV
KDOT crews on standby, prepared for winter weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas’s weekend forecast is leaving much of the state preparing for winter weather. Friday, supplies like ice melt were not flying off the shelves at Westlake Ace Hardware in Wichita, but staff said they are hoping this weekend is busier. “If there's snow on the...
Weekend wintry weather on the way
More snow moves in over the weekend and the winter chill sticks around.
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry weather to kick off the weekend
Today will be the last mild day we see for a while, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s for much of the state. Northwest Kansas will be the odd ones out, with highs only reaching the mid-30s thanks to the snowpack still coating the ground. The forecast...
Chances for rain and snow this weekend in Wichita
Steve and Ted get the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Kansas Today Meteorologist Ronelle Williams. Another cold snap of winter is moving through… though not nearly as bad as December’s.
KSN.com
Colder air returns, more wintry weather this weekend
There are some lingering snow showers to the north this morning but as low pressure keeps pulling away from us snow will only continue to wrap up. Areas that are snowpacked to the northwest will need to allow extra travel time. Clouds will break and we will see some sun return.
Wichita Eagle
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Wichita in Stage 1 of drought response plan; how do the City’s water sources look?
With a continued drought in much of Kansas, the City of Wichita is now in Stage 1 of its drought response plan.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
KWCH.com
Two ramps to I-235 S to close today due to expected weekend snow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two ramps scheduled to be closed Saturday will instead be closed on Friday due to approaching winter weather. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 and the westbound K-254 transition to southbound I-235 will be closed. Traffic to both closures...
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
