ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow and rain track through early this weekend

Today is our last mild day for the next week as two systems travel through the area over the coming days, bringing mostly snow and some rain. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect late Friday through Saturday night for portions of western and central Kansas. By...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Saturday forecast: Rain and snow comes to Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow showers are already occurring this morning in North-Central Kansas. The snow will keep falling as snow until around midday when surface temperatures warm to the mid 30s in that region therefore creating a rain/snow mix for the afternoon for areas north of I-70. Spots south of I-70 can expect mainly a rain/snow mix during the day today before we see a transition to light snow showers after dark tonight. Snowfall amounts all said and done will be between 2-4″ between Highway 36 and Highway 24 (north to south). Near I-70 and southward amounts begin to taper off between 0.5-1″ of actual snowfall.
KANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?

ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
kmaland.com

Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
MISSOURI STATE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KAKE TV

KDOT crews on standby, prepared for winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas’s weekend forecast is leaving much of the state preparing for winter weather. Friday, supplies like ice melt were not flying off the shelves at Westlake Ace Hardware in Wichita, but staff said they are hoping this weekend is busier. “If there's snow on the...
WICHITA, KS
koxe.com

Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KSN.com

Colder air returns, more wintry weather this weekend

There are some lingering snow showers to the north this morning but as low pressure keeps pulling away from us snow will only continue to wrap up. Areas that are snowpacked to the northwest will need to allow extra travel time. Clouds will break and we will see some sun return.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KANSAS STATE
kttn.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
MISSOURI STATE
KWCH.com

Two ramps to I-235 S to close today due to expected weekend snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two ramps scheduled to be closed Saturday will instead be closed on Friday due to approaching winter weather. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 and the westbound K-254 transition to southbound I-235 will be closed. Traffic to both closures...
WICHITA, KS
iheart.com

Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy