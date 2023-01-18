ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

Temps warm up Thursday, cold front to drop them again

By Tara Lane
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Despite the foggy start and plenty of lingering afternoon clouds, temperatures got a little warmer Wednesday.

Thursday is warm again — around the record high of 69 — before a cold front drops temperatures again for the weekend.

As that front moves in Thursday, spotty showers will develop. It won’t be much rain; only a trace to about a tenth of an inch is expected for most neighborhoods. The wind will be picking up again, too, with gusts around 35 mph possible.

Behind that front, we get a nice dose of sunshine for Friday and Saturday!

It’s cooler sunshine, though, with highs only reaching the 40s and 50s through the weekend. We’ve got more rain on the way, too.

Saturday is the dry half of the weekend, and Sunday is the wetter half. Expect showers throughout the day Sunday, with a changeover to snow in the mountains through Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kjn5f_0kJLd0XF00

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Spotty rain is possible. Low 53.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. High 69.

