NC By Train, an intercity passenger rail service between Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., and the Northeast reached more than 522,000 passengers in 2022. This is the service's highest total ridership since it began operation in 1990. The highest ridership was in October, with 55,493 passengers. December had the third-best monthly ridership with more than 48,600

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO