Vass, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Helen J. Kelly of Southern Pines

Helen J “Janie” Kelly, 88 of Southern Pines, NC died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. She was born August 24, 1934, in Terre Haute, IN to the late Oscar C and Lynn (Kell) Johnson. She graduated from Wiley High School in Terre Haute and attended Indiana University. She married William R “Bill” Kelly in 1953, also of Terre Haute. The couple raised three boys and a girl in the Hoosier state and summered on Lake Maxinkuckee in Culver, IN.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
tourcounsel.com

The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina

The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
DURHAM, NC
richmondobserver

’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards

ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Albany Herald

Shopping carts keep disappearing from stores

Santa Fe, New Mexico, paid a local contractor $47,000 to round up about 3,000 shopping carts around the city in 2021 and 2022. Fayetteville, North Carolina, spent $78,468 collecting carts from May 2020 to October 2022.
SANTA FE, NM
Transportation Today News

NC By Train reaches record ridership

NC By Train, an intercity passenger rail service between Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., and the Northeast reached more than 522,000 passengers in 2022. This is the service’s highest total ridership since it began operation in 1990. The highest ridership was in October, with 55,493 passengers. December had the third-best monthly ridership with more than 48,600 […] The post NC By Train reaches record ridership appeared first on Transportation Today.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Large motorcycle ride along US 1 draws hundreds of riders

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A large group of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of drivers and onlookers. A State Highway Patrol helicopter flew overhead and law enforcement agencies cleared off several intersections and stoplights along the route, which looked to include hundreds of riders on US 1 and US 401.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church Welcomes New Pastor

On Sunday, January 22, Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church will welcome their new pastor, Reverend Billy Rave. Rev. Rave is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but moved to Cary and graduated from Cary High. Rev. Rave and his wife Mitzi, along with their four children, recently served at Supply Baptist...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Historians to lead forums seeking feedback on Civil War history center

Nationally known historians who are helping plan exhibits for the proposed N.C. History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction will return to Fayetteville next week to lead public forums to gain feedback on what content should be included. Gerard Eisterhold, whose firm was contracted to design the exhibits,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Azalea Brooks Autry

Azalea “Blossom” Brooks Autry, age 82, died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM, Monday, January 23, 2023 at Pinebluff Cemetery with Rev. Cory Procter officiating. Azalea or “Blossom” as she was known by many...
PINEHURST, NC
thewestsidegazette.com

RATS in the Temple

As we celebrate the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I’m reminded of the saying, “Team work makes the Dream work”, to how we must do our part in fulfilling our roles in making his dream become a reality. Below are parts of a speech that I gave at the 19 Annual Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, Inc., early 2000s in Fayetteville, North Carolina. — Bobby R. Henry, Sr.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Rockingham Crime Report: Jan. 20

At 7:50 p.m., police responded to Beaverwood Court following a report of a damaged vehicle totaling $650. The case is active. At 7:21 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report if $1,500 stolen from a purse. The case is active. Jan. 15. At 6:20 p.m.,...
ROCKINGHAM, NC

