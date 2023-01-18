Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ stars unsurprisingly formed a bond over their shared ‘Game of Thrones’ experience
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are now inextricably linked to one another. The Last of Us is the tale of Joel and Ellie’s relationship, which forms the bedrock of everything that happens over the course of the story. Of course, this isn’t Pascal and Ramsey’s first show together, as both have a strong HBO pedigree from their roles in Game of Thrones.
wegotthiscovered.com
If James Gunn hires Jason Momoa as DC’s Lobo, who could Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot be recast as?
A pre-existing rumor is now being taken as all but confirmed following Jason Momoa sharing an attention-grabbing video on Instagram. In it, the Aquaman star gushes over a mystery project he’s got planned with new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, which everyone’s taking as confirmation that he really is leaving the King of Atlantis behind to be recast as Lobo.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Phase 5’s most cursed movie may finally have a production start date, but fans no longer care
When thinking of the movies we’ve got to come in Marvel’s Phase Five, it’s easy to forget the one that’s actually scheduled to conclude the next two years of the MCU — it’s Blade, the reboot of the cult favorite Wesley Snipes character, who’s now played by Mahershala Ali. The Oscar-winner’s casting was first announced way back in 2019, but since then the project has been plagued by so many problems that, even though it’s now getting somewhere, fans no longer care.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’
It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ could be saved if Marvel transforms one character from a joke into a giant
We can expect quite a bit of chatter about Thunderbolts from now until it graces cinemas in 2024; the Phase Five flick was already drawing plenty of attention from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ever-attentive fandom, and now with rumors swirling that Ghost will no longer be showing up as part of the eponymous answer to the Avengers, Thunderbolts will surely be subjected to a dizzying combination of hype and scrutiny.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
wegotthiscovered.com
Percy Hynes White will return to ‘Wednesday’ for Season 2 if Paris Fashion Week is anything to go by
There’s no denying that Wednesday was one of the most welcome surprises of 2022. Housing an incredible story and an all-star cast of characters, this spine-tingling Addams Family adaptation couldn’t help but be a hit. The performances from stars like Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, and even Fred Armisen certainly helped the series shine — but for all the praise, one particular cast member seems to have found himself in hot water.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ account skips fan art Friday making the show’s future with Justin Roiland that much murkier
Sound the alarm bells, raise the red flags, check the coal mine canaries — the official Rick and Morty Twitter account has skipped fan art Friday for the first time in forever. Yes, it’s true. Every single Friday before this one, around noon, a new piece of art would be tweeted out in an effort to promote the incredible work from fans of the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCU diehards certain James Gunn will cast Chris Pratt as one of two characters
Soon, James Gunn will see his time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to an end and he will he mainlining DC Studios as its new co-CEO. The filmmaker is likely to bring his friends from the 616 over, though, and now franchise fans are worried the one people love to hate will end up being cast as one of two lesser-known, but still beloved heroic characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ cast now?
Celebrated by many as one of the defining shows of the 2000s, Lizzie McGuire is still getting much-deserved love two decades later, and it’s easy to see why. Despite the series’ relatively short run from 2001 until 2004, it became an instant classic and changed the life trajectory of a generation of young kids.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson attempts to rewrite history in the wake of the embarrassing ‘Black Adam’ debacle
Having recently experienced what’s got to rank as the most high-profile professional setback of his career, it sure sounds as though Dwayne Johnson is attempting to save face by rewriting the history books around the failure of Black Adam. After 15 years in development, the long-gestating comic book adaptation...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ under even more pressure to succeed as Netflix announces the end of one of its biggest-ever shows
In some shocking news that probably shouldn’t be shocking, considering how cancellation-happy the streamer has been of late, Netflix has announced the end of one of its most successful original TV series. After six seasons, four of which released on Netflix following its acquisition from YouTube Red, the smash-hit Karate Kid spinoff show Cobra Kai is set to conclude with its next batch of episodes.
wegotthiscovered.com
How tall is ‘That ’70s Show’ star Laura Prepon?
The long-awaited That ’70s Show sequel, That ’90s Show, has finally launched on Netflix. This has led to many fans revisiting That ’70s Show and seeing how the returning actors have changed in the intervening years. This reignited nostalgia, however, has raised many questions about the cast. One frequently asked question centers on Laura Prepon, the iconic actress who plays Donna Pinciotti in both shows. Specifically, how tall is she in real life?
wegotthiscovered.com
An Amazon original ended the run of ‘Wednesday’ at the top of the Nielsen charts
Netflix’s seemingly unbeatable and unstoppable hit Wednesday has finally shown weakness on the streaming charts, and an Amazon original has usurped it. John Krasinski’s CIA espionage action series Jack Ryan has gunned down the Jenna Ortega-led series with ease it seems, as the reign of Wednesday has come to an end on the Nielsen ratings. The streaming and television aggregator has shown proof of Krasinski’s successful third season, as the all-at-once drop on Dec. 21 has taken Wednesday by surprise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the ‘Grown Ups’ cast now?
In a career full of wins for Adam Sandler, Grown Ups stands out as one of his best. Along with. and Billy Madison, it definitely has a place among his best films. The 2013 sequel, Grown Ups 2, not so much. The movie premiered in 2010, and, despite punishing reviews,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The quest to get Chris Pratt to ditch the MCU for DC intensifies as Kang himself reveals the real reason he’s conquering the multiverse
Chris Pratt may not have long left with the Marvel universe, what with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming to conclude the legend of the original Guardians team this May, but his old pal James Gunn might keep him in regular employment by bringing him over to the DC universe with him — an idea that seems to be gaining a surprising amount of traction. Elsewhere, Thor: Love and Thunder receives a communal kicking for the thousandth time. But, first, a word from our new multiversal overlord…
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Paul Rudd fuels fears of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ death as ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ finally adds an OG favorite
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might be inspiring a lot of hype in Marvel fans, but they’re also incredibly anxious that the big Phase Five opener is going to kill off its leading man — and Paul Rudd is really doing nothing to allay these fears. Elsewhere, Daredevil: Born Again finally offers some encouraging news for old-school Netflix viewers as Thunderbolts only offers up yet more disappointment to an already ambivalent audience.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sole sequel in a franchise cursed by constant reboots endures as a time capsule of the future that never was
Consistent inconsistency might be an oxymoronic term, but it perfectly sums up everything fans of the Predator franchise have had to endure since the classic 1987 original, with Stephen Hopkins’ cult favorite 1990 follow-up the only true sequel in a sci-fi saga that’s spawned no less than seven movies.
Comments / 0