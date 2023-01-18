Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
Racine & Me: 2023 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Rich Smith and Ron Schulz of Over Our Head Players joined us in studio to discuss the 2023 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival. The hit playwriting competition draws entries from around the globe. Judges choose the best to produce. Then, in the ultimate interactive experience, the audience votes on who should win the cash prize. It’s original comedy plus OOHPs' signature hijinks between plays. Utah has Sundance; Racine has Snowdance! Nine finalists were selected for performance at the "2023 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival." Between July and October, a record-breaking 706 scripts were submitted for consideration. Playwrights from 44 states and 13 foreign countries entered the competition.
Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?
Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?
CBS 58
CD Warehouse in Kenosha closing at end of January
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for some music lovers in Southeastern Wisconsin. One of the only stores where customers can still buy, sell and trade CDs in Kenosha is closing at the end of the month. Candy Eisenhauer, a long-time musician, is preparing to...
CBS 58
Cookies for causes: Kate's Caring Cookies supports local non-profits
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Yukare Nakayama visits the home kitchen of Kate Easton. The 52-year-old Wauwatosa woman created a cookie business in the peak of the pandemic with all proceeds going to a different non-profit each month.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet The Foocoustics
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The Foocoustics joined us to perform in studio for Ra-Sing & Me!. Tom Tenant and Sam Sturdevant are the members of the band. This is their second band together. The duo were high school friends and reunited after ten years in different states. Their band...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Go Grocer's 1st store outside Ilinois to open in Milwaukee's historic 3rd Ward next week
Chicago-based Go Grocer will open its first store in Milwaukee’s historic 3rd Ward next week, the retailer told WGB on Wednesday. The 2,200-square-foot store, located at 415 E. Menomonee St., is the grocer’s first location outside of Chicago. Go Grocer currently operates nearly 20 stores throughout Chicago. Founded...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2 Bedroom Home in Racine
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee considering lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee is considering significant legal action against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts. The Common Council has been discussing possible legal action for months, and now an alderman confirms the city attorney is looking to move forward. 3rd District...
wtmj.com
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
CBS 58
'An exciting future': City of Milwaukee partners with NACTO to improve road safety
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee city leaders are celebrating a new opportunity to make our streets safer for our pedestrians and visitors alike. On Friday, Jan. 20, they announced that we have officially joined the National Association of City Transportation Officials or the NACTO. An organization that works to improve...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Boat Show kicks off at State Fair Park 🛥️
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Boat Show is underway at the Expo Center at State Fair Park!. More than 300 boats from 70-plus manufacturers will be on display, including kayaks and cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, wakesurf boats and more. "If you're thinking about boating this summer in Wisconsin, coming...
CBS 58
Flannery's in Milwaukee set to close after 25 years in business
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After 25 years in business, a Milwaukee restaurant is set to close its doors at the end of January. The owner of Flannery's announced its "last call" at the end of service Sunday, Jan. 29. Everyone is invited to a happy hour thank you party next...
radiomilwaukee.org
Inside 'The Giannis Building' at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave.
Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. Inside, it's a vibrant coworking space and cafe, with a prominent brand agency...
WISN
13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police
OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WDIO-TV
Priest still missing 6 months after leaving apartment
FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) – A 75-year-old priest is still missing six months after he walked away from his apartment in southeastern Wisconsin retirement community. WISN-TV reports that the Rev. Anthony Kluckman disappeared on July 21, 2022. Surveillance footage shows him walking out the front doors of his retirement community,...
spectrumnews1.com
Solar panels added to dozens of Habit for Humanity homes in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Arch Solar to bring solar power to 35 of its recently built homes in Milwaukee. Chris Garrison is the construction and operations director of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. He walked through the Harambee neighborhood, where solar panels have been installed on the homes they’ve recently built.
wpr.org
New Milwaukee youth prison approved by city will replace troubled Lincoln Hills facility
The Milwaukee site for a new youth prison — which is slated to replace the long-troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Irma — was approved by city officials Tuesday. But even with that approval, the new facility likely won't be operational until early 2026 — more than five years after the deadline state lawmakers set for closing the Irma detention centers.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Community Calendar including pendant-making event
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about a number of upcoming events, including an opportunity to create pendant necklaces. Greving first discussed a Forest Therapy Series. “A walk in the woods” has long been viewed as therapeutic. Now there is research to demonstrate that. Enjoy a guided walk through the woods and lakefront of the Siena grounds based on the practice of Forest Therapy. Each two-hour experience will include brief explanations of the history and science of Forest Therapy, personal reflection time, and community building. The sessions balance guided events that provide structure and opportunities for creativity and serendipity. Enjoy experiencing nature through the senses and taking time for tea with the group. Based on the Japanese practice of “forest bathing,” Forest Therapy is a science-based experience of wellness and connection with natural environments. It is based on the principle that we humans are a part of nature, not separate from it, and are related to all other beings in fundamental ways.
CBS 58
From father to son: How one Milwaukee boxer is trying to win big for his family, his city
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A hometown boxer is ready to take his career to the next level while shining a light on boxing in Milwaukee. "My name is Rolando Vargas; people know me as Nano," said 23-year-old Nano Vargas when CBS 58 met him at Brew City Boxing in West Allis. "My main goal, you know, my dream is to become world champion."
