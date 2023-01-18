ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

CBS 58

Racine & Me: 2023 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Rich Smith and Ron Schulz of Over Our Head Players joined us in studio to discuss the 2023 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival. The hit playwriting competition draws entries from around the globe. Judges choose the best to produce. Then, in the ultimate interactive experience, the audience votes on who should win the cash prize. It’s original comedy plus OOHPs' signature hijinks between plays. Utah has Sundance; Racine has Snowdance! Nine finalists were selected for performance at the "2023 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival." Between July and October, a record-breaking 706 scripts were submitted for consideration. Playwrights from 44 states and 13 foreign countries entered the competition.
CBS 58

CD Warehouse in Kenosha closing at end of January

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for some music lovers in Southeastern Wisconsin. One of the only stores where customers can still buy, sell and trade CDs in Kenosha is closing at the end of the month. Candy Eisenhauer, a long-time musician, is preparing to...
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet The Foocoustics

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The Foocoustics joined us to perform in studio for Ra-Sing & Me!. Tom Tenant and Sam Sturdevant are the members of the band. This is their second band together. The duo were high school friends and reunited after ten years in different states. Their band...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2 Bedroom Home in Racine

*PRESALE EVENT* Luxury Lakefront Living at its finest. Amenity-rich, resort-style TOWNHOMES, located on the shore of Lake Michigan. Enjoy gorgeous views of the Lake and Downtown Milwaukee skyline, nature, and modern amenities, all bundled up for your enjoyment & nestled conveniently between Milwaukee & Chicago. This premier to-be-built development will host 142 truly exquisite condos, featuring high end finishes, elevated ceilings, expansive windows, spacious patios, balconies, & open concepts. Amenities include a four-seasons pool, rec courts, walking trails, yoga & fitness studios, indoor & outdoor community spaces, and a dog park. Units have dedicated underground parking. Reserve your new home today! Unit/Project renderings & virtual tours are virtually staged and are subject to change.
wtmj.com

MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
CBS 58

Milwaukee Boat Show kicks off at State Fair Park 🛥️

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Boat Show is underway at the Expo Center at State Fair Park!. More than 300 boats from 70-plus manufacturers will be on display, including kayaks and cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, wakesurf boats and more. "If you're thinking about boating this summer in Wisconsin, coming...
radiomilwaukee.org

Inside 'The Giannis Building' at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. Inside, it's a vibrant coworking space and cafe, with a prominent brand agency...
WISN

13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police

OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WDIO-TV

Priest still missing 6 months after leaving apartment

FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) – A 75-year-old priest is still missing six months after he walked away from his apartment in southeastern Wisconsin retirement community. WISN-TV reports that the Rev. Anthony Kluckman disappeared on July 21, 2022. Surveillance footage shows him walking out the front doors of his retirement community,...
spectrumnews1.com

Solar panels added to dozens of Habit for Humanity homes in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Arch Solar to bring solar power to 35 of its recently built homes in Milwaukee. Chris Garrison is the construction and operations director of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. He walked through the Harambee neighborhood, where solar panels have been installed on the homes they’ve recently built.
wpr.org

New Milwaukee youth prison approved by city will replace troubled Lincoln Hills facility

The Milwaukee site for a new youth prison — which is slated to replace the long-troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Irma — was approved by city officials Tuesday. But even with that approval, the new facility likely won't be operational until early 2026 — more than five years after the deadline state lawmakers set for closing the Irma detention centers.
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Community Calendar including pendant-making event

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about a number of upcoming events, including an opportunity to create pendant necklaces. Greving first discussed a Forest Therapy Series. “A walk in the woods” has long been viewed as therapeutic. Now there is research to demonstrate that. Enjoy a guided walk through the woods and lakefront of the Siena grounds based on the practice of Forest Therapy. Each two-hour experience will include brief explanations of the history and science of Forest Therapy, personal reflection time, and community building. The sessions balance guided events that provide structure and opportunities for creativity and serendipity. Enjoy experiencing nature through the senses and taking time for tea with the group. Based on the Japanese practice of “forest bathing,” Forest Therapy is a science-based experience of wellness and connection with natural environments. It is based on the principle that we humans are a part of nature, not separate from it, and are related to all other beings in fundamental ways.
