ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Lee's Summit High School soccer player raises money for heart safety awareness

By JuYeon Kim
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqRjB_0kJLbVM100

A Lee’s Summit family is on a mission to promote heart safety and awareness.

It is a cause dear to their hearts after their 18-year-old son, Sam Bundren, suffered a cardiac arrest during soccer practice last fall.

He remembers feeling lightheaded and then waking up in an ambulance.

“They were like yeah, like you were dead for seven minutes,” Bundren said. “I was pretty much like perfectly healthy all the time; I mean no major injuries throughout my entire high school career and regular career.”

The Bundren family kicked off a t-shirt fundraiser that will run through Monday, Jan. 23.

Half of all proceeds will go towards heart safety awareness and raising funds for a scholarship.

The recipient is 17-year-old Brendan Adams, who saved Bundren’s life on the field.

“I wasn’t thinking about anything — I just did it,” Adams said. “I didn’t expect it at all to happen, but it’s a good feeling to know that now I know what to expect.”

Adams had learned CPR through his E-M-T training just one year prior to the incident. It has been his life-long dream to follow his dad’s footsteps and become a firefighter.

Adams tells KSHB 41 he always knew the day would come when he had to use his skills.

Lee’s Summit High School’s athletic trainer Angela Oswald says that is the value in early education and prevention.

No one ever knows when they will need it, if they will need it and who may need it. That is why CPR is taught in her classes.

“They require all students hands-only CPR, so we are teaching that through the PE courses and they have to have that as the graduation requirement,” Oswald said.

Sam Bundren is grateful for his teammate and friend who saved his life.

Now he is using the fundraiser to raise awareness and pay it forward. He refuses to watch from the sidelines — not after he almost lost his life.

“It can happen to anybody. Like me — just a regular high school student. It just happened to me one regular day,” Bundren said. “I’m just using it to spread awareness about cardiac arrest in general.”

From one athlete to another, Damar Hamlin’s recent cardiac arrest was a tough one for Bunden.

But he is leveraging the heightened awareness right now and turning it into something good.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozark Sports Zone

Mount Vernon cancels the remainder of its girls basketball season

With eight games left in the season, Mount Vernon’s girl’s basketball team has canceled the rest of their season due to a lack of players. In 2021, the team finished as runners-up for a state title, now they don’t even have enough players to fill the roster. Officials cited multiple issues but they say the main factor was injuries. The school announced the news Friday with a Facebook post saying in part:
MOUNT VERNON, MO
abc17news.com

Parson signs executive order aiming to help older, aging residents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Thursday aiming to reduce age and disability discrimination, and eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, a press release stated. There are more than 1.1 million Missouri residents older than 60 years old, a press release stated. Older...
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills

Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Missouri using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy