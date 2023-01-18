Read full article on original website
WGME
'I'm still grieving:' Maine family waiting for answers about 2021 fatal police shooting
AUBURN (WGME)-- A Maine family is desperate for answers about a deadly police-involved shooting. It happened in Auburn on September 27, 2021, just before a new law took effect which requires the Attorney General's Office to complete "Use of Force" investigations within six months. "I'm still grieving," father John Cox...
WGME
Portland police respond to three overdose deaths in 24 hours
PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland Police are reporting some alarming overdose numbers in the city Friday night. They say they've responded to five overdoses in just the last 24 hours, with three of those victims dying. We're not even three weeks in 2023 and police say so far this year police...
WGME
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
WGME
String of mail thefts in southern Maine mirrors trend being seen across country
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- A recent string of mail thefts has left a number of families in southern Maine out thousands of dollars, and it mimics a trend being seen in other states across the country. According to Kennebunkport police, the thieves are stealing checks from mailboxes and then using copying...
WGME
MaineHousing ready to spend $21 million to provide overnight shelters this winter
LEWISTON (WGME)-- At the height of Thursday night's snowstorm, hundreds of people in Maine will be sleeping outside. It's why MaineHousing is ready to spend $21 million to provide overnight shelters and find other solutions to keep those experiencing homelessness warm this winter. Sandra Landry is 53 and living on...
WGME
Brunswick Regal Cinemas part of dozens of movie theater locations closing
BRUNSWICK (WGME) - The last credits are set to roll at a movie theater in Brunswick. Regal Cinemas announced this week they will be closing 39 theaters across the country, including the one on Gurnet Road. Their parent company, Cineworld, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. In a filing,...
WGME
Snowstorm long overdue for Maine plow truck drivers, outdoor enthusiasts
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The snowstorm that hit Maine Thursday night into Friday morning was long overdue for outdoor enthusiasts and plow truck drivers. Snowfall amounts range from about four to eight inches over much of southern Maine. The Portland Jetport officially got seven inches of snow. For people who love...
WGME
Lewiston church opens new warming center for those in need
LEWISTON (WGME) – A church in Lewiston has opened a new warming center. Thursday afternoon, knowing a snowstorm was coming, Calvary United Methodist Church put in charging stations and got its new warming center ready to open earlier than expected. Normal hours will be from 12 a.m. until 8...
WGME
Storm creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine
Friday’s snowstorm is creating tricky travel conditions across Maine. A tractor-trailer blocked I-295 northbound near Exit 7 in Portland for a good part of the morning commute on Friday. The driver was not hurt, according to police. Drivers had to be directed off I-295 at Exit 7. This created...
WGME
Several crews respond to house fire in Gray
GRAY (WGME) - Several area crews responded to a house fire in Gray late Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out at 120 Ramsdell Road. Multiple crews responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. They tell us that the family was home at the time but no one...
WGME
Funding for Portland Harbor dredging project could be coming soon
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Dozens of Mainers are helping get the final funding for a major dredging project in the Portland Harbor. Saturday, folks gathered in South Portland during one of the lowest tides of the year. They are hoping to show the local support to the federal government in...
