Portland, ME

WGME

Portland police respond to three overdose deaths in 24 hours

PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland Police are reporting some alarming overdose numbers in the city Friday night. They say they've responded to five overdoses in just the last 24 hours, with three of those victims dying. We're not even three weeks in 2023 and police say so far this year police...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary

A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Snowstorm long overdue for Maine plow truck drivers, outdoor enthusiasts

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The snowstorm that hit Maine Thursday night into Friday morning was long overdue for outdoor enthusiasts and plow truck drivers. Snowfall amounts range from about four to eight inches over much of southern Maine. The Portland Jetport officially got seven inches of snow. For people who love...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston church opens new warming center for those in need

LEWISTON (WGME) – A church in Lewiston has opened a new warming center. Thursday afternoon, knowing a snowstorm was coming, Calvary United Methodist Church put in charging stations and got its new warming center ready to open earlier than expected. Normal hours will be from 12 a.m. until 8...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Storm creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine

Friday’s snowstorm is creating tricky travel conditions across Maine. A tractor-trailer blocked I-295 northbound near Exit 7 in Portland for a good part of the morning commute on Friday. The driver was not hurt, according to police. Drivers had to be directed off I-295 at Exit 7. This created...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Several crews respond to house fire in Gray

GRAY (WGME) - Several area crews responded to a house fire in Gray late Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out at 120 Ramsdell Road. Multiple crews responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. They tell us that the family was home at the time but no one...
GRAY, ME

