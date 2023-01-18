Read full article on original website
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville
Frank Grubbs, the pilot of a small plane, made an emergency landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit on Saturday afternoon. The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST. |. Additional information...
wvlt.tv
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. 2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following...
wvlt.tv
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens. Updated: 14 hours ago. Knoxville’s location makes it difficult for investigators to find the kids. More...
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
WATE
Deadly North Knoxville shooting update
Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
WBIR
Plane landed on I-640 two years ago
In September of 2020, a plane took off from Sky Ranch Airport near Alcoa Highway. It was on the way to Island Home Airport in South Knoxville when it ran out of gas.
atozsports.com
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
wvlt.tv
‘Definitely a blessing’ | Pilot speaks after making emergency landing on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What started off as a fun Saturday flight quickly turned into an intense situation. Frank Grubbs, the pilot of a Zenith 750 that his friend owns, had to make an emergency landing after less than 40 minutes of flight. So, he landed the plane on I-40 East at Papermill Drive once he realized his engine was failing.
Tennessee Volunteers News: Big additions to Tennessee football and the latest from Knoxville
The latest Volunteers roundup features a new incoming transfer for Tennessee football, No. 1 recruit Nico Iamaleava showcasing his skills, and a flashback to a few years ago when the Volunteers football dynasty began. The defensive back out of Austin, Texas announced on Thursday that he will be transferring to...
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
wvlt.tv
Suspect in custody following deadly Talbott shooting, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a deadly shooting, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott Community. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed it to be a domestic-related incident.
wvlt.tv
As ‘We Back Pat’ week tips off, the legacy of Pat Summitt continues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday is the tip-off of the week-long We Back Pat movement, designed to bring awareness to the fight against Alzheimer’s. “The ‘We Back Pat’ week is really an awareness week so it gives us the opportunity to talk,” said Morgan Vance, the director of advancement at the Pat Summitt Foundation.
Witness who performed CPR on child describes Magnolia Ave crash
The deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue has left lasting affects on several who were not in the cars.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
wvlt.tv
Vol-themed wedding
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’. Several buildings on the University of Tennessee campus suffered “major damage” over the holiday break and are now under repair, according to the university’s website. NICU babies dressed in their merry best. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM...
