ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville

Frank Grubbs, the pilot of a small plane, made an emergency landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit on Saturday afternoon. The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST. |. Additional information...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. 2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens. Updated: 14 hours ago. Knoxville’s location makes it difficult for investigators to find the kids. More...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Deadly North Knoxville shooting update

Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl

Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect in custody following deadly Talbott shooting, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning following a deadly shooting, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on the 900 block of Ingram Road in the Talbott Community. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed it to be a domestic-related incident.
TALBOTT, TN
wvlt.tv

As ‘We Back Pat’ week tips off, the legacy of Pat Summitt continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday is the tip-off of the week-long We Back Pat movement, designed to bring awareness to the fight against Alzheimer’s. “The ‘We Back Pat’ week is really an awareness week so it gives us the opportunity to talk,” said Morgan Vance, the director of advancement at the Pat Summitt Foundation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Vol-themed wedding

University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’. Several buildings on the University of Tennessee campus suffered “major damage” over the holiday break and are now under repair, according to the university’s website. NICU babies dressed in their merry best. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy