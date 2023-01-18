Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New data clarifies safe and effective treatment for patients with mitral valve disease
Leakage of the mitral valve due to degenerative prolapse is a common condition known as primary mitral regurgitation (MR). Symptoms often start with shortness of breath due to blood leaking backwards into the lungs, but the condition may lead to heart failure. While the treatment has traditionally been surgical repair, recently some success has been achieved with transcatheter edge-to-edge repair using a clip-like device delivered percutaneously without surgery.
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
msn.com
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
At a doctor's office in Italy, a female patient presented with a swollen belly and stomach pains, and said that she had gained about 55 pounds over the past ten months. The symptoms normally might point to pregnancy — if the patient wasn't 62 years old. Besides the stomach...
verywellhealth.com
Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone
Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Acute Renal Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease?
Acute renal failure comes on suddenly, usually in people who are already critically ill. Chronic kidney disease develops gradually and may not cause symptoms until much later. Treatments differ, but both may involve dialysis. Acute renal failure (ARF) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) are two serious kidney-related conditions. While ARF...
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
scitechdaily.com
Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease
CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.
People with IBS have lower bacterial diversity in their intestines
“Investigations showed disturbed gut bacterial community is associated with IBS, though this does not mean that the relationship is causal." The post People with IBS have lower bacterial diversity in their intestines appeared first on Talker.
MedicalXpress
Researchers uncover a connection between multiple sclerosis lesions and depression
Two major health conditions appear to share a connection. Multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease which eats away at the body's central nervous system, affects millions of people globally and depression, a mood disorder with debilitating symptoms, affects hundreds of millions of people globally. Patients with MS are at nearly three times the risk for depression than the general population. Exactly how and why MS and depression are related has remained unclear until a new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, addressed this gap in understanding. Utilizing a recent study that outlined a depression circuit in the brain, the team attempted to localize MS depression, comparing lesion sites in the brains of MS patients to lesion sites in this previously described circuit and finding new connections and potential therapeutic targets. Their results are published in Nature Mental Health.
MedicalXpress
Commonly used antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV and hepatitis B reduce immune cells' energy production
New UCLA-led research suggests that antiretroviral drugs called TAF and TDF directly reduce energy production by mitochondria, structures inside cells that generate the power that cells use to function. Both drugs led to reduced cellular oxygen consumption rates, a measure of the ability of the mitochondria to produce energy, compared with controls. But in combination with other antiretrovirals, TAF appeared to result in a larger energy reduction than TDF did. Whether this is a cause for concern is not known at this point.
Thousands at risk of heart attacks due to Covid disruption, experts warn
Patients in England, Scotland and Wales missed out on starting blood pressure-lowering drugs, British Heart Foundation says
Medical News Today
Multiple sclerosis (MS): Intestinal bacteria may have an anti-inflammatory effect
According to a recent study, people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) do not have the same composition of gut bacteria compared to individuals without MS. The findings indicate that types of gut bacteria in people who have MS may vary depending on whether they are experiencing symptoms. The research suggests...
Studies Now Show More Vaccines, More Infections, But Less Severe Disease — 3 Reasons Why.
In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals — produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):
hcplive.com
Anti-VEGF Use for Diabetic Eye Diseases Increased 200% in Last Decade
An analysis of a commercial claims database offers insight into the increase in vision-threatening eye disease among people with diabetes aged younger than 65 years from 2009-2018, with results also detailing trends in anti-VEGF therapy during the same period. Christopher Holliday, PhD, MPH. An analysis of data from commercially insured...
MedicalXpress
Intestinal bacteria may be an important piece in the jigsaw puzzle of multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis patients do not have the same bacteria in their intestines as healthy people. There are also differences in the composition and function of the bacteria in the intestines of multiple sclerosis patients, depending on whether their illness is active, and whether they are in treatment. This is the result of a major study of intestinal bacteria in multiple sclerosis patients and healthy control subjects, which was recently published in the journal Genome Medicine.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Ocular implants can be a gateway to better glaucoma care
Until new innovations began transforming the field a decade ago, ophthalmologists had a limited toolbox. This option allows ophthalmologists to provide positive outcomes for their patients. Achieving and maintaining healthy eye pressure in patients with glaucoma preserves their vision. Nothing will cue exasperated expressions and tales of woe from glaucoma...
contagionlive.com
Americans Report Their Top Reasons for Not Receiving a Bivalent Booster
Reported reasons adults had not received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose differed across age groups. The only constant of the COVID-19 pandemic is change. We have moved through periods of no therapeutics, to highly effective vaccines and antivirals, to treatments rendered ineffective by the newest variants. Now, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 49.1% of new COVID-19 infections are caused by the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.
Could Gut Bacteria Help Spur Parkinson's Disease?
Cases of Parkinson's disease have more than doubled in the past 25 years. Researchers suspect gut bacteria may be involved in the disease, which damages the brain over many years. Study found different levels of gut bacterial species in Parkinson's patients compared to those without Parkinson's. THURSDAY, Jan. 19, 2023...
contagionlive.com
Hepatitis C Treatment Also Reduces Liver Disease and Death
What is the hepatitis C treatment uptake among people who inject drugs?. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for hepatitis C virus (HCV) to be eliminated by 2030. While there is no vaccine for HCV, direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) can clear the virus from the body. However, HCV treatment uptake has historically been very low among people who inject drugs (PWID).
