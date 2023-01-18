ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

New data clarifies safe and effective treatment for patients with mitral valve disease

Leakage of the mitral valve due to degenerative prolapse is a common condition known as primary mitral regurgitation (MR). Symptoms often start with shortness of breath due to blood leaking backwards into the lungs, but the condition may lead to heart failure. While the treatment has traditionally been surgical repair, recently some success has been achieved with transcatheter edge-to-edge repair using a clip-like device delivered percutaneously without surgery.
verywellhealth.com

Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone

Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
Healthline

What’s the Difference Between Acute Renal Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease?

Acute renal failure comes on suddenly, usually in people who are already critically ill. Chronic kidney disease develops gradually and may not cause symptoms until much later. Treatments differ, but both may involve dialysis. Acute renal failure (ARF) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) are two serious kidney-related conditions. While ARF...
scitechdaily.com

Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease

CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Amancay Tapia

Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.
MedicalXpress

Researchers uncover a connection between multiple sclerosis lesions and depression

Two major health conditions appear to share a connection. Multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease which eats away at the body's central nervous system, affects millions of people globally and depression, a mood disorder with debilitating symptoms, affects hundreds of millions of people globally. Patients with MS are at nearly three times the risk for depression than the general population. Exactly how and why MS and depression are related has remained unclear until a new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, addressed this gap in understanding. Utilizing a recent study that outlined a depression circuit in the brain, the team attempted to localize MS depression, comparing lesion sites in the brains of MS patients to lesion sites in this previously described circuit and finding new connections and potential therapeutic targets. Their results are published in Nature Mental Health.
MedicalXpress

Commonly used antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV and hepatitis B reduce immune cells' energy production

New UCLA-led research suggests that antiretroviral drugs called TAF and TDF directly reduce energy production by mitochondria, structures inside cells that generate the power that cells use to function. Both drugs led to reduced cellular oxygen consumption rates, a measure of the ability of the mitochondria to produce energy, compared with controls. But in combination with other antiretrovirals, TAF appeared to result in a larger energy reduction than TDF did. Whether this is a cause for concern is not known at this point.
Medical News Today

Multiple sclerosis (MS): Intestinal bacteria may have an anti-inflammatory effect

According to a recent study, people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) do not have the same composition of gut bacteria compared to individuals without MS. The findings indicate that types of gut bacteria in people who have MS may vary depending on whether they are experiencing symptoms. The research suggests...
hcplive.com

Anti-VEGF Use for Diabetic Eye Diseases Increased 200% in Last Decade

An analysis of a commercial claims database offers insight into the increase in vision-threatening eye disease among people with diabetes aged younger than 65 years from 2009-2018, with results also detailing trends in anti-VEGF therapy during the same period. Christopher Holliday, PhD, MPH. An analysis of data from commercially insured...
MedicalXpress

Intestinal bacteria may be an important piece in the jigsaw puzzle of multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis patients do not have the same bacteria in their intestines as healthy people. There are also differences in the composition and function of the bacteria in the intestines of multiple sclerosis patients, depending on whether their illness is active, and whether they are in treatment. This is the result of a major study of intestinal bacteria in multiple sclerosis patients and healthy control subjects, which was recently published in the journal Genome Medicine.
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular implants can be a gateway to better glaucoma care

Until new innovations began transforming the field a decade ago, ophthalmologists had a limited toolbox. This option allows ophthalmologists to provide positive outcomes for their patients. Achieving and maintaining healthy eye pressure in patients with glaucoma preserves their vision. Nothing will cue exasperated expressions and tales of woe from glaucoma...
contagionlive.com

Americans Report Their Top Reasons for Not Receiving a Bivalent Booster

Reported reasons adults had not received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose differed across age groups. The only constant of the COVID-19 pandemic is change. We have moved through periods of no therapeutics, to highly effective vaccines and antivirals, to treatments rendered ineffective by the newest variants. Now, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates 49.1% of new COVID-19 infections are caused by the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.
HealthDay

Could Gut Bacteria Help Spur Parkinson's Disease?

Cases of Parkinson's disease have more than doubled in the past 25 years. Researchers suspect gut bacteria may be involved in the disease, which damages the brain over many years. Study found different levels of gut bacterial species in Parkinson's patients compared to those without Parkinson's. THURSDAY, Jan. 19, 2023...
contagionlive.com

Hepatitis C Treatment Also Reduces Liver Disease and Death

What is the hepatitis C treatment uptake among people who inject drugs?. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for hepatitis C virus (HCV) to be eliminated by 2030. While there is no vaccine for HCV, direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) can clear the virus from the body. However, HCV treatment uptake has historically been very low among people who inject drugs (PWID).
