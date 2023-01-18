ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

John Palmer
3d ago

They need a bill to help homeowners being gouged with the property tax increases.Mine went up $400 this year. I know of many that were hurt even worse.

Related
indypolitics.org

Lawmakers Should Look at Cannabis Commission

The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
WTHI

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb proposes increased teacher salary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced his proposal for the 2023 budget. Included is raising teacher salaries to a place that people in education have been waiting to see for some time. The plan includes more than $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 education....
marijuanamoment.net

It’s Time For Indiana Lawmakers To Create A Marijuana Commission To Study Legalization, Former State GOP Senator Says (Op-Ed)

“One of a legislator’s main responsibilities is to protect Hoosier citizens. The creation of a system to regulate cannabis is right in line with that important duty.”. The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
WANE-TV

Proposed study could eliminate Indiana’s income tax

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana were to start its tax code with a blank slate, what would result?. That was the thought behind Senate Bill 3, authored by State Senator Travis Holdman (R, Markle). “Nobody can remember when they studied this last,” Holdman told WANE 15 Thursday....
Chalkbeat

Indiana lawmakers weigh bill to create universal school choice program

This article originally published in the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday began a contentious debate over whether it should bring universal school choice — and its daunting potential long-term cost — to Hoosier students and parents.Testimony heard in the Senate education committee raised questions about how much universal education scholarship accounts would cost and whether the state can afford to fund all students who are eligible to participate. This...
WTHI

Indiana students encouraged to apply to governor's STEM Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all Indiana High School students!. Now is your chance to apply for the 2023 Governor's STEM Team!. Governor Eric Holcomb developed the competition in 2017. It's all about highlighting the state's top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math. The...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis

The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the […] The post A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
abc57.com

Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
KISS 106

These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns

A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Groups eye income tax removal with enthusiasm, apprehension

Indiana Senate Republicans want to see if the state can ditch its individual income tax, and one influential economic policy group thinks the change couldn’t come sooner. For another, it’s a matter of how the state replaces the revenue source. Individual income tax revenue was nearly 39% of Indiana’s total revenue haul in 2022, according […] The post Groups eye income tax removal with enthusiasm, apprehension appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Fox 59

Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top priority

Indiana Senate Republicans say one of their top priorities this session is giving Hoosiers more power over what companies do with their personal data. Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top …. Indiana Senate Republicans say one of their top priorities this session is giving Hoosiers more power...
WTHR

Tips for your Indiana income tax filing

INDIANAPOLIS — Tax season starts Monday. Let's break down what you need to know before you send in your returns. Indiana's Department of Revenue recommends waiting to file until you have all your official tax documents and statements. Trying to file without everything in hand can delay your refund.
The Center Square

Indiana lawmaker wants to exempt military pay from state taxes

(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants to make the state friendlier for active duty military members. State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said in a statement he has filed a bill that would gradually exempt members of the armed services from paying the state income tax on their military pay. As it stands now, active duty military based in Indiana can receive up to a $5,000 exemption on the...
WISH-TV

McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
Chalkbeat

Legislation banning topics about race from classrooms revived in Indiana

Indiana lawmakers will again consider a bill to ban certain topics related to race and racism from classroom discussions, after similar legislation last year stirred national backlash and ultimately failed to pass.This year’s bill, introduced by GOP Rep. Shane Lindauer, includes a list of seven concepts that educators would be forbidden from promoting, including that individuals are inherently consciously or unconsciously racist or sexist, or that they should feel “discomfort, guilt,...
WNDU

Hoosier students invited to particpate in Statehouse page program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County lawmakers are inviting students to spend a day serving as a page at the Indiana Statehouse. They will be assisting lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers. Opportunities...
