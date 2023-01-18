ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County officials offer reward for tips on Nakia Creek Fire suspects

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Fire Marshals are asking for public assistance in locating the people suspected of starting the Nakia Creek Fire last fall. Investigators believe the suspects were caught on video.

Watch: Clark County Fire Marshal video with ‘vehicle of interest’

The fire was started on Oct. 9, approximately at 3:30 p.m. Officials are asking people to review the video taken around that time to see if they recognize the people or vehicle.

Man accused of attacking 3 Portland religious buildings now faces federal charges

“We are looking for what we believe is a white or light-colored Subaru vehicle,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson. “Based on witness statements, we also believe there were two men and two women connected with this vehicle.”

The Nakia Creek Fire started on Oct. 9, 2022, 9 miles from Camas, Wash. It burned more than 1,900 acres and caused evacuations. Crews continued working into late October to contain the fire.

Tipsters can report information anonymously on the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website . Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or people depicted in the video or has any information regarding the ongoing wildfire investigation, officials ask that they contact the county’s Fire Marshal Office at (564) 397-3320.

