ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

County Home Gardening School classes begin Jan. 18

In an effort to teach residents how to make butterfly gardens, grow vegetables and safely use pesticides without damaging the environment, the county board of commissioners and its Certified Gardeners have announced their 2023 Home Gardening School lineup. “These classes are designed for individuals with an interest in gardening, horticulture...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyvoice.com

Two Regal Cinemas movie theaters in Philly suburbs to close

Cineworld, the struggling parent company of Regal Cinemas, soon will close 39 movie theaters nationwide, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, as it moves through the bankruptcy process. The Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Bucks County, and the Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Montgomery County, will lose their leases...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82

Philadelphia has lost a legend.  Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away.  The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wohspioneer.org

I Saw 5 Broadway Shows This Year; Here’s My Opinion on Them

With the flickering lights, the booming noise, and the fantastical narratives, there’s little to dislike about Broadway, and I am obsessed with it. Since my Hamilton phase in 3rd grade, I have loved the theater. From emotional rollercoasters like Dear Evan Hansen to hilarious shows like Beetlejuice, I wanted to watch them all. So, when I heard that some of theater’s most popular shows like Phantom of the Opera were closing I rushed to The Big Apple to see as many as I could. My efforts did not go to waste as I saw four shows on Broadway and one former Broadway show in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy