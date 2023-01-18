Read full article on original website
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Hidden gem lunch spot now has the longest lines in New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Fans remember legendary disc jockey Jerry Blavat for his love of music, dance parties
Upon hearing the news of Jerry Blavat's passing, people throughout the Philadelphia region began sharing their memories.
A Super Sweet Surprise Opens in Monmouth County, NJ
It's a busy time for openings in Monmouth County. This news, however, is extra sweet. Cookies, cake, chocolate, if it's got sugar and it's in front of me, I'm devouring it. All in moderation though, right? Sure. I left a sugary treat out. Ice cream, or as I call it,...
Popular and Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant to Close
The restaurant scene in Monmouth County and the Jersey Shore is competitive. Even so, this closure is catching many by surprise. With a seemly amazing restaurant every block or so at the Shore, it begs the question, how do eateries compete?. The answer isn't that simple, but I can tell...
thesunpapers.com
County Home Gardening School classes begin Jan. 18
In an effort to teach residents how to make butterfly gardens, grow vegetables and safely use pesticides without damaging the environment, the county board of commissioners and its Certified Gardeners have announced their 2023 Home Gardening School lineup. “These classes are designed for individuals with an interest in gardening, horticulture...
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
New Italian Bistro Moving into Old Gaspare’s Spot in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Back in September, the owners of the Gaspare's in Egg Harbor Twp. closed their doors for good after 45 years of tremendous food. Now, a new Italian bistro will be taking over the space in Harbor Village. Driving by there on Saturday, a crew was out and it looks like...
This Flight of Coffee Drinks in Gloucester County, NJ Looks More Like Dessert!
Life is short. Order this coffee flight. I've seen flights of coffee before but none quite like the one being served at Hens & Honey Shoppe in Gloucester County. These caffeinated creations all look like little labors of love!. All I know is I see an Oreo cookie on top...
Trendy and Popular Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Cherry Hill, NJ
There are so many restaurants you'd like to see more of in New Jersey. It's a question we ask you pretty frequently, and you don't hold back. You want to see popular spots like The Cheesecake Factory, Cracker Barrel, Rainforest Cafe, and In-N-Out open more New Jersey locations, or open their first Garden State spot.
travelnoire.com
Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel
Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
A Delicious New “Twisted” Restaurant is Coming to Ocean County, NJ
This place looks delicious and you might have tasted it before. It is a food truck that you might have seen at different festivals around New Jersey. I know I have grabbed a twisted steak from this food truck and it was so delicious. The co-founders of Twisted Steaks say:
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
Former Doylestown Resident, Actor from ‘The Wire’ Remembered for His Long Career on the Big Screen
An actor from one of the most popular shows of all time once lived in the Bucks County area for many years. Naledi Ushe wrote about he actor for USA Today. Al Brown, an actor known for playing Col. Stanislaus Valchek on the hit television show “The Wire”, passed away last week at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
phillyvoice.com
Two Regal Cinemas movie theaters in Philly suburbs to close
Cineworld, the struggling parent company of Regal Cinemas, soon will close 39 movie theaters nationwide, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, as it moves through the bankruptcy process. The Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Bucks County, and the Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Montgomery County, will lose their leases...
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on Screen
Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania, has been the backdrop for many popular television shows over the years. From dramatic dramas to comedic sitcoms, these shows have captured the essence of the city and its residents.
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
wohspioneer.org
I Saw 5 Broadway Shows This Year; Here’s My Opinion on Them
With the flickering lights, the booming noise, and the fantastical narratives, there’s little to dislike about Broadway, and I am obsessed with it. Since my Hamilton phase in 3rd grade, I have loved the theater. From emotional rollercoasters like Dear Evan Hansen to hilarious shows like Beetlejuice, I wanted to watch them all. So, when I heard that some of theater’s most popular shows like Phantom of the Opera were closing I rushed to The Big Apple to see as many as I could. My efforts did not go to waste as I saw four shows on Broadway and one former Broadway show in Philadelphia.
Exciting Stores Announced for New Monmouth County, NJ Shopping Center
This new year has started with news of retailers closing shop. Luckily, every now and then we get good news like this. I'm sure you are very familiar with this busy intersection. Ah yes, Route 35 and Deal Road in Ocean Township. This is one of those Jersey Shore intersections...
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey known as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Boss with the Hot Sauce" has died, Action News has learned. He was 82.
