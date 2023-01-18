This week, we want to introduce you to a great museum to visit that is close to home, the South Bend Art Museum. The museum was established in 1947 through a bequest from schoolteacher Carlotta Banta. The South Bend Art Association was created through the efforts of local leaders and was originally established in the carriage house of the Studebaker mansion. In the early 1970’s, the city and the arts council combined efforts to create the new Century Center on the banks of the St. Joseph River in downtown South Bend. The museum occupies three levels of the north wing of the building with spacious galleries and studios.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO