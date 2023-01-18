Read full article on original website
Art In Action: South Bend Art Museum, Honeywell Art Show Winners
This week, we want to introduce you to a great museum to visit that is close to home, the South Bend Art Museum. The museum was established in 1947 through a bequest from schoolteacher Carlotta Banta. The South Bend Art Association was created through the efforts of local leaders and was originally established in the carriage house of the Studebaker mansion. In the early 1970’s, the city and the arts council combined efforts to create the new Century Center on the banks of the St. Joseph River in downtown South Bend. The museum occupies three levels of the north wing of the building with spacious galleries and studios.
Sandra Sue Algozine
Sandra Sue Algozine, 65, Knox, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Knox. She was born Saturday, Feb. 16, 1957, in East Chicago, Ill. Surviving are a son: James (Kasandra) Algozine, Kewanna; daughter: Danielle (Nathaniel) Hollis, Knox; eight grandchildren; brother: Phillip Unrugh, Columbus, Ohio; sisters: Gina (Herman) Eslick, London, Ohio; Vicki Cooke, Plymouth; and Mary Ann (David) Hayes, Crystal Lake.
Michael “Mike” L. Grable
Michael “ Mike” L. Grable, 67, Logansport, passed away at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Vernon Health and Rehabilitation, Wabash. He was born on Oct. 11, 1955, in Rochester. Survivors include his children: Sarah K. Grable, Indianapolis; John Michael Grable, Kansas City, Kan.; Brady Grable, Logansport;...
Historical Personality Profile: Educator Don Cox
WINONA LAKE — After 27 years in public education and 22 years as principal of Jefferson Elementary School in Winona Lake, Don M. Cox will be honored for his contribution to the educational progress of this community during the Jefferson Parent/Teacher Organization meeting in the school Tuesday as part of the annual open house.
Walsh Photography On Exhibit Through February
ROCHESTER — Photography by Rochester native Christine Walsh will be on display at the Fulton County Public Library in Rochester now through the end of February. A reception is planned at the library from 5:50-6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Walsh was a casual photographer until someone gave her a...
Letitia M. Campbell and Myron Greg Campbell
Letitia M. Campbell, 65, Peru, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, and her husband, Myron Greg Campbell, 67, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Letitia was born on Oct. 21, 1957, and Greg was born on March 25, 1955. Greg and Letitia were married on Sept. 27, 1975. Survivors include their.two...
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club Hosts Annual Banquet
WARSAW — Hoosier Lakes Radio Club held its annual banquet Jan. 6, at the American Table, Warsaw. Club President Gary McDaniel, Mentone, presented Ken Ledgerwood, North Webster, the Ham of the Year Award for his public service, emergency preparedness and his dedication to amateur radio. McDaniel presented James D....
The Lab Receives Main Street Warsaw Grant
WARSAW — The Lab, 120 E. Center St., Suite A, Warsaw, was awarded a $2,500 Main Street Warsaw facade grant at a presentation Friday, Jan. 20. Main Street Warsaw administers a facade grant program that is funded by the city of Warsaw. Qualified applicants may obtain matching grant funds up to a maximum of $5,000 for facades, storefronts, awnings and signs, depending on the scope of the work.
Donna Wood
Donna Wood, 76, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born on Feb. 19, 1946, in Plymouth. Donna was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Wood; infant son: David; parents: Cecil and Bertha; three nephews: Larry D. Birk, Troy Klingerman and Scott Lowry; and brothers-in-law: Gale Lowry, Larry Birk and Larry Wood.
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer, 72, Syracuse, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at home. She was born May 31, 1950, in Goshen. Liz is survived by two sons: Steven (Brooke) Rodman and Bradley (Jennifer) Rodman, both of Goshen; six grandchildren; and a brother: Phillip (Amy) Larimer, Fort Wayne.
KREMC To Hold Kate’s Kart Book Drive For Hospitalized Children
WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC will be holding a book drive the week of Jan. 23-27, to collect book donations for Kate’s Kart. As a local not-for-profit, Kate’s Kart provides books for hospitalized children at 21 Northeast Indiana hospitals. Anyone in the community, whether a KREMC member or not, can donate brand-new books to help fill the book cart at the KREMC facility.
January Is Self-Love Month
Cataloging Supervisor, Warsaw Community Public Library. Did you know January is self-love month? This a wonderful way to start off the year because self-love is the key to having solid self-esteem and real happiness. It’s hard to have either of those without it. It’s much too easy to get carried away by life’s dilemmas and forget to appreciate yourself. Self-love month is a time to appreciate yourself and invest time in conscious physical, spiritual and psychological growth.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes — PENDING
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
United Way Of Allen County CEO Ready To Tackle New Priorities
The new CEO of United Way of Allen County says as he works to better familiarize himself with the community, he is focused on helping the organization with its strategic shift in priorities. Robert Haworth began his tenure earlier this month after being named to the position in November. “My...
Goshen Theater To Host Movie Night, Acting Showcase
GOSHEN — Goshen Theater is hosting several events in the month of February. Come see the artistry of the Boys and Girls Club art students. This art installation from the Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties will be on display in the Goshen Theater Lobby starting Jan. 27 through the month of February. You can stop in during upcoming events and regular Box Office hours to take in the show.
Syracuse Public Library — New Legal Resource Available
SYRACUSE — An Indiana Legal Help kiosk for tenants and renters facing eviction is now available at the Syracuse-Turkey Creek Township Public Library. Indiana Legal Help kiosks provide a way for Hoosiers to easily access indianalegalhelp.org, an Indiana Bar Foundation program connecting Hoosiers to legal resources and services. Through the kiosk, you can access housing-related legal information and resources, including a calendar of eviction-focused legal help events scheduled in our area, and find free and low-cost legal help. The ADA-accessible kiosk also includes a printer and scanner.
Larry Jay Schwartz
Larry Jay Schwartz, 58, Winamac, died Jan. 17, 2023. Larry was born Sept. 19, 1964. He is survived by his daughter, Stacie Conner, Winamac; brother, John (Anita) Lasanowski, North Judson; sister, Felicia Emigh, Crown Point; sister, Brenda Grimmett, Winamac; brother, William Michael (Faye) Voight, New Lenox, Ill.,; sister, Pat (John) Wawrzyniec, Chicago, Ill.; brother, Michael “Whistle” Schwartz, Winamac; brother, Bernard (Traci) Schwartz Jr, Portage; sister, Cathy (John) Fritz, Winamac; brother, Daniel “Dino” Schwartz, North Judson; twin brother, Terry (fiancé Amy) Schwartz, North Judson; sister, Theresa Schwartz, Winamac; brother, Randy Schwartz, North Judson; brother, Rodney (Joleen) Schwartz, Winamac; sister, Janet Schwartz, Grinnell, Iowa; son-in-law Andy (Bree) Conner, Winamac; and two grandsons.
Sheree Renee Moser
Sheree Renee Moser, 62, Plymouth, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Sheree was born March 11, 1960. Sheree is survived by her five children, Sarah (Prince), Gabrielle (Matthew), Joseph Moser, Daniel (Lindsay) Moser and Joshua Moser; and her seven grandchildren. Palmer Funeral Homes –...
Kimberly L. Yoder
Kimberly L. Yoder, 61, Nappanee, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 4:09 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. She was born Jan. 21, 1961, in Indianapolis. On June 16, 1984, she married Jared Yoder in Mooresville. Kim is survived by her husband: Jared...
