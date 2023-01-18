Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
Related
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
livability.com
8 Fun Things To Do in Cedar Rapids, IA
If you consider yourself a Cedar Rapids newbie (or just visiting for the weekend!), we have the must-do list for you to complete. Here’s a great list of must-do activities in Cedar Rapids to experience during your first year in Cedar Rapids (or even if you’re a longtime resident!). Trust us, by the end, you will have made some pretty unforgettable memories and learned a ton about your new home.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s track and field junior Myreanna Bebe breaks Iowa 60-meter hurdle record at Larry Wieczorek Invitational
The Iowa track and field team hosted the Larry Wieczorek Invitational Jan. 20-21. The invitational, honoring former Iowa track and field coach and athlete Larry Wieczorek, brought 15 college programs — including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin from the Big Ten — as well as individuals from around the globe — to the Iowa Indoor Track Facility.
KWQC
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Daily Iowan
Live results: Iowa men’s wrestling takes on Nebraska
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling squad will take on No. 10 Nebraska on Friday at 8 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are 10-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers are 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Iowa has claimed victory in...
KCRG.com
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
Daily Iowan
Photos: 2023 Larry Wieczorek Invitational – day two
The Iowa track and field team hosted day two of the 2023 Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City on Saturday. The Iowa women’s team took home a team trophy for the Hawkeyes with 98 points while the men’s team finished in third. Puma also hosted the American Track...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Protests for and against abortion by the Emma Goldman Clinic
A protest was held outside of the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City on Saturday. March For Life protesters met at the St. Wenceslaus Church and then marched over to the Emma Goldman Clinic. They were met by pro-choice counter protesters who stood in front of the clinic. Around 100 people participated in total to show their support for their respective sides.
A Food Network Champion is Opening a New Eatery in the Corridor
A new cafe, bakery, and deli is in the works in Johnson County. Get ready for Barrett's Quality Eats!. Barrett's Quality Eats is moving into the space at 3242 Crosspark Road in Coralville, which is located near Jersey Mike's and Foundry Food + Tap. According to the Corridor Business Journal, the restaurant will offer "fresh bread, bagels, salads, sandwiches, pastries, coffee and more."
Daily Iowan
Anti-abortion, abortion-rights counter protestors gather at Emma Goldman Clinic for national March for Life rally
While anti-abortion advocates attended the March for Life rally on Saturday in Washington, D.C., over 200 anti-abortion and abortion-rights demonstrators gathered outside the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City. Johnson County Right to Life organized the event, and walked from St. Wenceslaus Church on Davenport Street to the Emma Goldman...
cbs2iowa.com
Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
KCJJ
IC man accused of vandalizing UI residence hall water fountain
IC man accused of vandalizing UI residence hall water fountain. Allegedly vandalizing a water fountain at a University of Iowa residence hall has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. UI Police say 19-year-old Joseph Chiodo of The Quarters on Highway 6 East entered Currier Hall on Clinton...
KCJJ
Coralville man added to list of those charged in Tiffin shooting case
A Coralville man is the latest person charged in connection with a shooting incident in Tiffin last year. 21-year-old Dquavius Kelly of 22nd Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 10:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, Kelly and...
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
KWQC
Stoplights at Locust, Harrison streets to be treated as 4- way-stops until repairs are finished
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Davenport Public Works and Davenport Police are reminding drivers to use caution and treat flashing red stoplights or signal outages as four-way stops. Officials on Friday said the traffic signals at Locust and Harrison streets are flashing red and will be flashing through the...
Comments / 1