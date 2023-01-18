Read full article on original website
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
TMZ.com
Ray J Threatens Tyrese Over Will Smith Slap Comments
Ray J is coming to the defense of Eddie Murphy -- whether or not he needs it -- by warning Tyrese to shut up about Eddie's Golden Globes joke referencing the Will Smith slap. An incensed Ray J hit the comment section Thursday on The Jasmine Brand to voice his disapproval of Tyrese's sentiment that everyone, including EM, should stop bringing up Will's infamous slap of Chris Rock at last year's Oscars.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Raven-Symoné Says ‘Everyone Knew’ She Was a Lesbian in Her Disney Days
Disney made Raven-Symoné a big star. The actor says while she wasn't officially out in her younger years, a lot of people knew her sexuality.
Keke Palmer Loves That Her Boyfriend Darius Jackson Is Not About ‘Industry Stuff’ as They Prepare for Their 1st Child in 2023
Keke Palmer may be an entertainment industry mainstay, but her partner isn't as connected. And that's part of what she likes about him.
Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast
Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Complex
Drake Teases Another Project Could Be Coming This Year at Apollo Show
On Saturday, Drake performed one of two nights at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, presented by SiriusXM. Near the end of the set, he reportedly acknowledged the run he’s having in his career and thanked the crowd for being there throughout the entire process. “I hope I can strike up more emotions for you,” he said. “Maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one. Who knows.”
Complex
Drake Receives Medical Treatment for Ankle Ahead of Apollo Theater Concerts
Drake won’t let a joint injury hinder his big weekend. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm he recently received medical attention for a hurt ankle. The post came days before Drake’s long-awaited two-night engagement at Harlem’s Apollo Theater—an event he has postponed twice.
Complex
Raven-Symoné Says We’ve Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong
We have all been collectively mispronouncing Raven-Symoné’s name. The actress took to TikTok on Thursday to share that her name is said differently than most thought. In a video, the 37-year-old wrote over the clip, “Yo, that’s Raven-Symoné.”. More words flash over the video: “It’s...
