AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to records from the state military, which has not publicly disclosed the incident. It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on a state border mission called Operation Lone Star has injured another person by firing a weapon. The migrant’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. The Jan. 15 shooting came to light last week after it was first reported by the Army Times and Texas Tribune. The Texas Military Department did not respond to questions about how many times Guard members have fired a weapon since the mission began in 2021. The handling of the shooting — described in an internal military report obtained by The Associated Press — has raised transparency concerns surrounding a $4 billion state-run border security operation that has grown in size and authority under Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. As of Tuesday, military officials had still not addressed questions about what happened or acknowledged that a weapon was fired.

