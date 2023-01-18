ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Susan Finney
7d ago

Somebody in Federal government has got to stop the illegal immigrants invasion that Biden had started and invited two years ago. Biden and his crazy administration need to be removed.

Roberto
6d ago

If their entry was so legal to be referred to as migrants, why were they using such Illegal means to gain Illegal Entry into the US? The story refuses to tell that this is an Illegal Invasion of the Sovereign Lands of America. This must stop, you Americans must demand that Biden and these special Interest groups stop Violating US Law! If not the American People will rise up against it and Washington! The result will not be pretty.

Related
The Associated Press

Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to records from the state military, which has not publicly disclosed the incident. It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on a state border mission called Operation Lone Star has injured another person by firing a weapon. The migrant’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. The Jan. 15 shooting came to light last week after it was first reported by the Army Times and Texas Tribune. The Texas Military Department did not respond to questions about how many times Guard members have fired a weapon since the mission began in 2021. The handling of the shooting — described in an internal military report obtained by The Associated Press — has raised transparency concerns surrounding a $4 billion state-run border security operation that has grown in size and authority under Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. As of Tuesday, military officials had still not addressed questions about what happened or acknowledged that a weapon was fired.
AUSTIN, TX
fox10phoenix.com

Man allegedly opened fire inside Tucson health care facility

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson health care facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on...
TUCSON, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.

Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Police: Man tried to hit officer in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a felony endangerment charge after he allegedly tried to hit an officer with his car earlier this month. Officers were conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 12 in Tucson’s midtown when a sedan began speeding towards an officer who was standing at the back of his patrol car.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona cold case victim from 1971 identified with forensic genealogy

PHOENIX — A woman from a decadeslong cold case in Arizona has finally been identified, Mohave County authorities said Tuesday. Colleen Audrey Rice was identified through forensic genetic genealogy and with assistance from Othram Inc., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit said in a press release.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Tucson man sentenced 9 years for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

PHOENIX — A Tucson man was sentenced to nine years in prison last week for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with a 2020 death, officials said. Francisco Pantoja, 25, was sentenced by a U.S. District judge to nine years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he pled guilty to the charges.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ

