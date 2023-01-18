ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio Business Report

CMG Ups Smith To Urban Content Director

He’s been Program Director for WCFB “Star 94.5” Orlando and for two FM translators superserving African American consumers in Jacksonville — “Hot 99.5” and “Power 106.1.”. Now, this veteran radio programming executive has been named Director of Urban Content for the stations’ parent,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

