Houston, TX

Q92

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston-area universities prepare for Texas' TikTok ban to go into effect

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban from state-issued devices and services takes effect next month and public universities are already beginning the process of restricting access to the app. The governor cited security concerns with the Chinese-owned company that could jeopardize state information as a reason...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized

HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Joe Campos Torres' nephew addresses new HPD cadets during sensitivity training

HOUSTON — A new generation of Houston police officers was given a major reality check on police brutality Friday during the department's sensitivity training. The nephew of Vietnam veteran Joe Campos Torres, Richard Molina, spoke to the new cadets and shared details about how his uncle died at the hands of former HPD officers about 45 years ago. The conversation actually happened at the Joe Campos Torres Memorial, which is near the spot where Torres was thrown into Buffalo Bayou by police officers.
HOUSTON, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Tensions erupt near Houston during rally against SB 147

RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HCSO searching for missing woman with dementia in northwest Harris County

SPRING, Texas — Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing 88-year-old woman last seen in northwest Harris County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Merilyn Jerome was last seen around 2 p.m. on Candlelon Drive, which is near Louetta Road and Candlecreek Drive. HCSO said she has dementia and other health issues which require medication.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
BoardingArea

New United Airlines Flight Attendant Training Facility In Houston Represents Perfect Opportunity To Transform Service Culture

United Airlines has opened a new 56,000-square-foot flight attendant training facility at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston that it says will accommodate training up to 600 flight attendants per month. This marks the perfect opportunity for “United Next” to be broadened beyond new aircraft and aircraft interiors to a new service paradigm that will be instrumental in positively distinguishing United Airlines from its competitors.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Stop the Gun Violence' mural unveiled in Sunnyside

HOUSTON — A “Stop the Gun Violence” mural was unveiled on Saturday at Worthing Early College High School in Sunnyside. The mural is one of the latest efforts by county and community leaders to help make the area safer. Cailynn Garner, 16, is a student at the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

