Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders childrenAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
Houston-area universities prepare for Texas' TikTok ban to go into effect
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban from state-issued devices and services takes effect next month and public universities are already beginning the process of restricting access to the app. The governor cited security concerns with the Chinese-owned company that could jeopardize state information as a reason...
KHOU 11 Investigates takes a close look at fighting numbers at Greater Houston schools
KHOU 11 Investigative Reporter Cheryl Mercedes takes a look at what's being done to combat fighting at Greater Houston schools. Parents with kids who attend Houston-area schools have continually expressed that safety is at the top of their minds. KHOU 11 News asked them to fill out a survey about...
KHOU
$1.2M lawsuit: Food supplier has bone to pick with Turkey Leg Hut in Houston
US Foods, Inc. said the popular Houston restaurant owed over $85,000 for produce and other products. With interest and attorneys' fees, it's now nearly $1.3M.
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
fox26houston.com
Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized
HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
Joe Campos Torres' nephew addresses new HPD cadets during sensitivity training
HOUSTON — A new generation of Houston police officers was given a major reality check on police brutality Friday during the department's sensitivity training. The nephew of Vietnam veteran Joe Campos Torres, Richard Molina, spoke to the new cadets and shared details about how his uncle died at the hands of former HPD officers about 45 years ago. The conversation actually happened at the Joe Campos Torres Memorial, which is near the spot where Torres was thrown into Buffalo Bayou by police officers.
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said
According to HPD, A neighbor tipped police off after noticing a foul odor and mail piling up outside the unit's door.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Tensions erupt near Houston during rally against SB 147
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
Plane crashes on Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A small plane crashed in northwest Harris County late Sunday morning, according to officials. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when the plane crashed onto the Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Rd. Details on the crash are still limited at this time, but according to...
Is the New York Times' 36 Hours in Houston as bad as people say?
We break down what the travel article got right and what it got wrong.
KHOU
Two people found dead after neighbor reported odor coming from apartment, police say
HOUSTON — Two people were found dead on Saturday after Houston police said a neighbor reported an odor coming from an apartment. This happened at a complex near Beltway 8 and the Southwest Freeway. The Houston Police Department said the neighbor called for a wellness check on the apartment...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston clinic receives $1.6 million in federal funds to expand mental health services
The Ibn Sina Foundation is expanding its mental health services after receiving $1.6 million of federal funds. Congressman Al Green presented the check to the foundation during a press conference on Thursday. Over the years, the Ibn Sina Foundation has seen an increased need for more mental health resources in...
'I have felt scared' | Students concerned as more and more fights break out at their schools
HOUSTON — Parents told KHOU 11 News that they're concerned about fights breaking out at their kids' schools. So, we took a closer look at the problem and found there have been more fights last school year than there were in the five years before. KHOU 11 Investigates did...
HCSO searching for missing woman with dementia in northwest Harris County
SPRING, Texas — Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing 88-year-old woman last seen in northwest Harris County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Merilyn Jerome was last seen around 2 p.m. on Candlelon Drive, which is near Louetta Road and Candlecreek Drive. HCSO said she has dementia and other health issues which require medication.
New United Airlines Flight Attendant Training Facility In Houston Represents Perfect Opportunity To Transform Service Culture
United Airlines has opened a new 56,000-square-foot flight attendant training facility at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston that it says will accommodate training up to 600 flight attendants per month. This marks the perfect opportunity for “United Next” to be broadened beyond new aircraft and aircraft interiors to a new service paradigm that will be instrumental in positively distinguishing United Airlines from its competitors.
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
CONROE, Texas — The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility.
'Stop the Gun Violence' mural unveiled in Sunnyside
HOUSTON — A “Stop the Gun Violence” mural was unveiled on Saturday at Worthing Early College High School in Sunnyside. The mural is one of the latest efforts by county and community leaders to help make the area safer. Cailynn Garner, 16, is a student at the...
