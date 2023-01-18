Read full article on original website
Prolific Prep, nation's top-ranked high school basketball team, upset by Dream City Christian
The No. 1 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 took its first loss of the season Saturday night
Stanford commit Simi Pale ready for Poly Bowl, reacts to Cardinal changes
The Polynesian Bowl will showcase some of the nation’s best 2023 prospects on Friday, and a Stanford commit from the Cardinal’s Northern California region is among the stars in Hawaii. Elk Grove (Calif.) 4-Star offensive lineman Simione Pale discussed his experience so far and how his offseason recruitment went with the Cardinal.
SFGate
Gwen Knapp, sports writer who rose to fame in San Francisco, dies
NEW YORK — Gwen Knapp, a prominent sports reporter and columnist at The Philadelphia Inquirer and The San Francisco Chronicle and most recently an editor on the sports desk of The New York Times, died Friday in Manhattan, New York. She was 61. The cause was lymphoma, her sister...
sfstandard.com
SF’s Pickleball Community Scores 8 Permanent Courts—but Not Everyone Is Happy
The Recreation and Park Commission voted unanimously Thursday to adopt what it has called a “hybrid” approach to pacify the ongoing feud between pickleball and tennis players for dedicated court space in the city. The decision will add eight dedicated, permanent courts at Larsen Playground at 850 Vicente...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Rosti Brentwood Officially Opens
Restaurant now open for takeout and delivery at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen in Brentwood, located at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard, is officially open. It made the announcement via a post on its Instagram page. The post says, “HELLO, BRENTWOOD! #RostiBrentwood is now OPEN for Takeout & Delivery!...
Beloved swan at Palace of Fine Arts dies at 118
2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco. Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years. She is survived by her son Stanley, volunteer caretaker of 30 years Gayle Hagerty, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the staff at the...
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Alameda Comedy Club, Sequoia Diner, True Laurel
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 12, airs Thursday, January 19, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. Tasty, ambitious dishes—at a comedy club? Yes, and… At Alameda Comedy Club, order up some surprisingly first-class...
A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.
Naiel Chaudry is starring on the latest season of ‘Kids Baking Championship’ and sharing Asian American fusion desserts through their venture Lá Jawab. Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs behind a date night for their parents.
Here’s where a James Beard winner finds the best shrimp dumplings in SF
"These are the best har gow I've had in my entire life."
sfstandard.com
Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down
An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
sfstandard.com
Celebrity-Backed Fried Chicken Chain Opening East Bay Outpost
Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Nashville-style spicy fried chicken franchise, expands to Oakland this Friday, Jan. 20. The newest location will open at 2228 Broadway at Grand Avenue. The Los Angeles-based chain specializes in fried chicken sliders and tenders that come in seven different spice levels, from “no spice” to...
Eater
A Guide to Chinese Regional Restaurants in the Bay Area
As the birthplace of the oldest Chinatown in the United States, San Francisco and its surrounding areas have many family-owned restaurants featuring dishes that represent the diversity of China’s regional cuisine. Without leaving the Bay Area, diners can slurp up unctuous hand-cut noodles and soup dumplings or try Sichuan peppercorn-filled dishes that will leave the mouth tingling and numb.
7x7.com
Chef Masaharu Morimoto pulls a Bay Area hat trick with two new restaurants.
Back in the late ‘90s, Iron Chef launched Masaharu Morimoto into the culinary-celebrity stratosphere. But it’s his restaurants—17 of them across six countries, to be exact—that have kept the Japanese-born tastemaker at the top for more than 20 years. With the recent opening of Momosan in...
Hawaii flights are still ridiculously cheap from San Francisco
You can get to the islands for under $120.
addictedtovacation.com
6 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around San Francisco (With Pics!)
There are several incredible destinations within easy reach from the City of Golden Gate. Here are the best day trips from San Francisco. What are some day trips to take around San Francisco?. Some of the best day trips from San Francisco include Santa Cruz, Sausalito, Half Moon Bay, Muir...
Friends remember woman found dead in Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A community is in mourning after a beloved woman was found dead at Golden Gate Park. She was found last Saturday lying near a tree branch that had fallen. One of her friends tells KRON4 that Beth Abrams was energetic, athletic, and a giver. She spent 40 years teaching dance throughout […]
wolfstreet.com
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices Plunge 30% from Crazy Peak: Housing Bust 2
Hammered by waves of layoffs, swooning stocks, collapsing cryptos, and 6% mortgage rates. Home prices for all of California are down, Southern California too is getting hit, even San Diego, but the Bay Area is the standout in terms of the steep and deep plunge in prices. Sales of single-family...
Pleasant Hill coffee shop recently burglarized overnight
A man burglarized a Pleasant Hill coffee shop overnight recently, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
