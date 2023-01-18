ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

brentwoodnewsla.com

Rosti Brentwood Officially Opens

Restaurant now open for takeout and delivery at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen in Brentwood, located at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard, is officially open. It made the announcement via a post on its Instagram page. The post says, “HELLO, BRENTWOOD! #RostiBrentwood is now OPEN for Takeout & Delivery!...
BRENTWOOD, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved swan at Palace of Fine Arts dies at 118

2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco. Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years. She is survived by her son Stanley, volunteer caretaker of 30 years Gayle Hagerty, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the staff at the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.

Naiel Chaudry is starring on the latest season of ‘Kids Baking Championship’ and sharing Asian American fusion desserts through their venture Lá Jawab. Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs behind a date night for their parents.
LOS ALTOS, CA
sfstandard.com

Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down

An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Celebrity-Backed Fried Chicken Chain Opening East Bay Outpost

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Nashville-style spicy fried chicken franchise, expands to Oakland this Friday, Jan. 20. The newest location will open at 2228 Broadway at Grand Avenue. The Los Angeles-based chain specializes in fried chicken sliders and tenders that come in seven different spice levels, from “no spice” to...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

A Guide to Chinese Regional Restaurants in the Bay Area

As the birthplace of the oldest Chinatown in the United States, San Francisco and its surrounding areas have many family-owned restaurants featuring dishes that represent the diversity of China’s regional cuisine. Without leaving the Bay Area, diners can slurp up unctuous hand-cut noodles and soup dumplings or try Sichuan peppercorn-filled dishes that will leave the mouth tingling and numb.
BERKELEY, CA
7x7.com

Chef Masaharu Morimoto ​pulls a Bay Area hat trick with two new restaurants.

Back in the late ‘90s, Iron Chef launched Masaharu Morimoto into the culinary-celebrity stratosphere. But it’s his restaurants—17 of them across six countries, to be exact—that have kept the Japanese-born tastemaker at the top for more than 20 years. With the recent opening of Momosan in...
addictedtovacation.com

6 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around San Francisco (With Pics!)

There are several incredible destinations within easy reach from the City of Golden Gate. Here are the best day trips from San Francisco. What are some day trips to take around San Francisco?. Some of the best day trips from San Francisco include Santa Cruz, Sausalito, Half Moon Bay, Muir...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Friends remember woman found dead in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A community is in mourning after a beloved woman was found dead at Golden Gate Park. She was found last Saturday lying near a tree branch that had fallen. One of her friends tells KRON4 that Beth Abrams was energetic, athletic, and a giver. She spent 40 years teaching dance throughout […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

