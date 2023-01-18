Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
KWCH.com
National trend reflected locally of people deliberately delaying care
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More Americans are reporting that they’re putting off seeing a doctor for health issues. This sometimes includes visits concerning serious conditions. A Gallup poll released this week found 40% of adults are waiting to seek care, a record for the poll. The situation in the Wichita area reflects the national trend, local health professionals report.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Events, Festivals, Cook-Offs, Fairs and Other Big Dates to Look Forward to in 2023
Are you like me and like to plan ahead for all the big Wichita events taking place in the next twelve months? Whether it’s a fun festival, galas, parties, cook-offs, fairs, you name it, you like to have them on your calendar. Or perhaps, you missed out last year and told yourself, “I’m not missing it this year!”.
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
KWCH.com
Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
kfdi.com
Public meeting scheduled for K-96 improvements in Wichita
The Kansas Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration and the City of Wichita will have a public meeting in February on a major improvement project for the K-96 corridor, from I-135 to I-35. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2nd at the...
Things to do this weekend: country show, rodeo, bridal show and art adventures
Here are some of the many activities going on.
Vet: Predators coming closer to town in drought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jon Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital notes that it is important to find a veterinarian you can trust and stick with them for the best care for your pet. "The practice model that my dad had and that I have continued is to build...
Homeless trash could take weeks to be picked up, WPD says
According to WPD Policy 503, 72-hours-notice to vacate must be given to those in violation of the city's no camping ordinance. After 72 hours have passed, the city can then start the clean-up process of picking up trash at homeless/abandoned camp sites.
WFD responds to fire at motel, 14 people impacted
The Wichita Fire Department is responding to flames coming from a local motel.
KWCH.com
Ousted Goddard mayor speaks out following city administrator’s abrupt firing
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - In a flurry of action taken in less than 20 minutes at Tuesday night’s Goddard City Council meeting, a mayor was voted off the bench, a vote returned a former mayor to the post and a city administrator was fired. Hunter Larkin retook the position...
Kansas veteran’s 23-year career included both destroying things and building schools
Born and raised in Wichita, Greg Williams joined the Army National Guard after high school in 1980. After basic training, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he became a technical wire specialist. But after he came back to Kansas, he says he was given a completely different job.
kfdi.com
Wichita to host playoffs for military basketball organization
The Military Basketball Association said Thursday that its 2023 MBA Playoffs and the MBA Hall of Fame event will be held in Wichita. The event will be held from May 26th through the 28th, with most of the games played at the Wichita Hoops sports complex near 53rd Street North and Webb Road. That will also be the location for the Adaptive Sports Wheelchair Tournament and the High School Skills events. The championship games for the MBA Eastern and Western Conference Finals and the MBA Championship Game will be played at Charles Koch Arena at Wichita State University.
Wichita police employee on paid leave for possible mishandling of sensitive document
The investigation has been turned over to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
KAKE TV
KDOT crews on standby, prepared for winter weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas’s weekend forecast is leaving much of the state preparing for winter weather. Friday, supplies like ice melt were not flying off the shelves at Westlake Ace Hardware in Wichita, but staff said they are hoping this weekend is busier. “If there's snow on the...
wichitabyeb.com
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken Revisited
We were feeling fried chicken one evening. I could have gone with one of our staples, but I wanted to introduce the family to a place they haven’t tried before. It’s been years since I last stopped by, so this was a good time for me to revisit a place while showing others something new to them. And with that, I dropped by Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken.
kfdi.com
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school
Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
Reno County least expensive gas in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Friday numbers from AAA, Reno County is the least expensive county for gas in Kansas. "Most drivers probably noticed that prices at the pump have been on the rise over the last month or so," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We're at $3.04 a gallon today on average in Kansas. The good news is, that's third cheapest in the nation. The bad news is that it's up about 14 cents in the past week and 26 cents from a month ago."
kfdi.com
Bike rider injured in collision with school bus
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after his bicycle collided with a school bus in east Wichita. The accident was reported around 8 Friday morning at on 2nd Street at the interchange with I-135. Police said a 45-year-old man was riding his bike west on 2nd when he...
KWCH.com
Risings costs force local restaurant to add ‘adversity surcharge’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As restaurants across the country continue to face rising costs for food and labor, one local restaurant has been up front about its economic struggle. Openly displayed on the menus at Napoli Italian Eatery is an alert about an extra charge on bills, in place since last summer. It’s called an economic advisory surcharge.
