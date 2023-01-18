ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TheDailyBeast

Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.

In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Theodore Roosevelt National Park wild horse reprieve?

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - The conversation on the possible removal of wild horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park is reaching the state level. A North Dakota State Representative and a leader of a state agency say they are being contacted by citizens concerned about the horses’ future. “They asked...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
agupdate.com

CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota

CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
WORTHING, SD
KFYR-TV

Got Milk? ND lawmakers introduce bill to change definition of milk

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers have introduced a bill that would change the definition of something you’ve probably got in your home right now. How do you define milk? If you used the North Dakota Century Code as your dictionary, you’d say, “the lacteal secretion of a cow.” But House Bill 1255 would change that.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

City leaders tease plans for Fargodome expansion

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney teased plans for remodeling and expanding the Fargodome during the State of the Cities event, including the addition of a convention center. The Fargodome turned 30 years old last month. Since it’s open, it’s hosted more than 3,000 events with...
FARGO, ND
Montana Free Press

Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star

The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying to brainwash our children,” Rosendale said. “And it is really those three things that can encapsulate what we are all fighting.”
MONTANA STATE

