Read full article on original website
Related
Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.
In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
South Dakota State coach wins school's first FCS title, retires after 26 years
Soith Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement on Thursday, less than two weeks after winning the FCS championship.
Burgum warns Obama-era rule will violate landowner rights in North Dakota
(The Center Square) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is sounding the alarm about resurfaced Obama-era policy that seeks to reinstitute stricter regulations on bodies of water in the state. In calling on the Biden administration to withdraw its final Waters of the U.S. rule, Burgum warned that the...
LGBTQ people, allies dodge $1,500 fines in North Dakota
As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a bill Friday that would have made people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. “The main purpose of...
KFYR-TV
Theodore Roosevelt National Park wild horse reprieve?
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - The conversation on the possible removal of wild horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park is reaching the state level. A North Dakota State Representative and a leader of a state agency say they are being contacted by citizens concerned about the horses’ future. “They asked...
Where do the snow piles go in Bismarck?
But when the snow is no longer falling, where does the city haul the snow?
Omaha North 2025 lineman Tyson Terry gets evaluated by Nebraska's new defensive coordinator
Omaha North's Tyson Terry is cruising through his sophomore year. He talked more about Nebraska and his recruiting process.
agupdate.com
CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota
CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
KFYR-TV
Got Milk? ND lawmakers introduce bill to change definition of milk
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers have introduced a bill that would change the definition of something you’ve probably got in your home right now. How do you define milk? If you used the North Dakota Century Code as your dictionary, you’d say, “the lacteal secretion of a cow.” But House Bill 1255 would change that.
North Dakota lawmakers consider changes in retirement benefits for some peace officers
(The Center Square) - Members of North Dakota agencies testified in favor of a bill that would move their peace officers to the public safety retirement system at a House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Friday. House Bill 1183 would classify peace officers that work for departments such...
KFYR-TV
City leaders tease plans for Fargodome expansion
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney teased plans for remodeling and expanding the Fargodome during the State of the Cities event, including the addition of a convention center. The Fargodome turned 30 years old last month. Since it’s open, it’s hosted more than 3,000 events with...
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying to brainwash our children,” Rosendale said. “And it is really those three things that can encapsulate what we are all fighting.”
South Sioux City boys fall short in River Cities Conference championship to Skutt Catholic, 89-47
OMAHA, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – #1 Skutt Catholic – 89, South Sioux City – 47
Is Josh Duhamel Only In ND All The Time Because He’s Getting Paid
I recently got a tip from a friend of mine that Josh Duhamel was in Grand Forks attending his niece's basketball game who plays for Minot High. You can read all about that here. It wasn't long after I posted that story the trolls were just lining up. A few...
BNSF and FORB clash over the fate of historic Bismarck-Mandan rail bridge
BNSF claims that the current bridge is at the last stage of its life.
Comments / 0