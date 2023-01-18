Read full article on original website
KEVN
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair. The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.
KEVN
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City neighborhood is facing a stinky situation. They believe their properties are being overrun with skunks. Living in the Black Hills it comes as no surprise when people come face to face with wildlife, but for John Burke, the increase in skunks in his neighborhood is a cause for concern.
newscenter1.tv
Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City
Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
kotatv.com
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sturgis homeowners will now be responsible for maintaining their own right-of-way lands. A service that used to be provided by the city. Now a new ordinance is changing these requirements. The new ordinance will require property owners to do their own upkeep, such as mowing their...
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, S.D., according to records from Butte County.
newscenter1.tv
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
kotatv.com
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu. She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Owen Koontz from Sturgis signs letter of intent
STURGIS, S.D. – Owen Koontz from Sturgis Brown High School signed a letter of intent Friday to run track and cross country at Mount Marty University in Yankton. Koontz finished 30th at the state cross county meet last fall, after shaving a 1:36 off his time from the previous year.
KELOLAND TV
Record year for officer-involved shootings in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A little more than four weeks ago, a Sioux Falls police officer pulled over a car with suspicious license plates. According to police, the 22-year-old driver refused to get out of the car and then tried to drive away, putting the officer’s life in danger. The officer fired several shots, striking the driver multiple times, and the front-seat passenger was also hit.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last...
KELOLAND TV
Noem urges investigation into leaked SSN; RC shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an investigation after she says social security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. The South Dakota D-C-I is...
newscenter1.tv
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante: Bringing authentic Italian cuisine to the Black Hills
Sabatino’s Italian Ristorante located in downtown Rapid City is owned by Alessio Sabatino and Jimena Scarfone. Alessio is from Rome, Jimena from northeast Italy, and they moved to Rapid City two years ago and opened the restaurant that features authentic Italian cuisine. “We are proud to make everything fresh...
Woman escapes police in Sturgis while being taken to jail
According to the Sturgis Police Department, Baily Wright was arrested for drug charges on Tuesday. She was last seen running through downtown Sturgis.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee Thursday morning that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state—and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working,...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s what’s up at ¿Que Pasa? this Downtown Restaurant Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. – We’re still in Rapid City’s Downtown Restaurant Week and ¿Que Pasa? (yes, the question marks are part of the name) is serving up a special selection of traditional Mexican foods that they don’t typically feature on their menu. Downtown Restaurant Week...
KEVN
Snowfall is expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.
KEVN
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; SDSU coach to retire; Man wanted for kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City, is now in the hands of the South Dakota DCI.
cowboystatedaily.com
Against ‘Astronomical Odds,’ Aladdin Man Hunts All Four Of Wyoming’s Legal ‘Big 5’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joe Feeley of Aladdin had an exceptional year hunting in 2012. He’d drawn tags for both Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and Rocky Mountain goats in the remote and rugged Sunlight Basin/Crandall Creek region of northwest Wyoming. Drawing even one of...
