Montpelier, VT

VTDigger

Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place.

Scott said he has carved out $900,000 for the Climate Office in the Agency of Natural Resources “to do the real planning and analysis we need to reach emissions targets accurately and realistically." Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place..
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Give us back our tax money

I read our new crop of legislators is getting busy figuring out how to spend $8 billion. Wow, that's a pile of cash! Predictably our state government will waste at least half of it. They will create programs, hire employees, and make grand plans on what they might be able to accomplish with all this money.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers face emergency housing budget deadlines

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The clock is ticking on several key federally-funded programs supporting Vermonters facing homelessness. It comes as Vermont lawmakers consider a $300 million mid-year spending plan that puts emergency housing center stage. As another round of winter storms descends on the Green Mountain State this week, advocates...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Businesses testify in support of universal child care funding

MONTPELIER Vt. (WCAX) - Some members of Vermont’s business community are throwing their support behind a major investment in child care. A Sweeping report from the Rand Corporation released Tuesday estimates a well-funded child care system would cost Vermont up to $279 million in new public investment. A handful...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Gov. Scott names digital services chief

A Brattleboro nonprofit is offering opportunities to people with developmental disabilities through theatre. How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: 4 hours ago. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city’s Old North End...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

WATCH: Gov. Scott delivers budget address

A Brattleboro nonprofit is offering opportunities to people with developmental disabilities through theatre. How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city’s Old North End...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services

Backus, the state’s director of health care reform, is moving to Sen. Peter Welch’s office. Chen, the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, plans to leave the role next month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Finding mental health solutions in Vt. prisons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2022, 9 inmates died in Vermont prisons. The Vermont Department of Corrections categorizes them as death by natural causes, unclear causes, and suicide. We spoke with the Commissioner who says self-harm incidents are also an area of concern. “We see a population that has experienced...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
MONTPELIER, VT
Mountain Times

Half of homeowner pandemic assistance program funding awarded

The Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program (VHAP) has paid over $22.5 million in grants to assist homeowners impacted by the pandemic. This represents nearly 55% of total program funding available to homeowners. Administered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, VHAP launched […] Read More The post Half of homeowner pandemic assistance program funding awarded  appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington School District looking to recruit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is taking action to help their staffing struggles. The district hosted a job fair at the high school hoping to pull in some potential new employees. The district has a number of positions open, officials say they’re looking to find special educators, bus drivers, day and evening custodians, and more.
WCAX

Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire bill would let communities set rent limits

EXETER, N.H. — As New Hampshire faces an affordable housing shortage, one lawmaker is proposing a short-term solution: allowing communities to set rent limits. House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to enable regulations on rent. State Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, is one of the bill's sponsors, and she said affordable housing on the Seacoast is an emergency.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

