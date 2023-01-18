Read full article on original website
Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place.
Scott said he has carved out $900,000 for the Climate Office in the Agency of Natural Resources “to do the real planning and analysis we need to reach emissions targets accurately and realistically." Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place..
Give us back our tax money
I read our new crop of legislators is getting busy figuring out how to spend $8 billion. Wow, that's a pile of cash! Predictably our state government will waste at least half of it. They will create programs, hire employees, and make grand plans on what they might be able to accomplish with all this money.
Vt. lawmakers face emergency housing budget deadlines
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The clock is ticking on several key federally-funded programs supporting Vermonters facing homelessness. It comes as Vermont lawmakers consider a $300 million mid-year spending plan that puts emergency housing center stage. As another round of winter storms descends on the Green Mountain State this week, advocates...
How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city’s Old North End for the homeless. Construction continues on the pods on Elmwood Avenue. All the buildings, including the resource center and bathhouse, have now been delivered. And the city is working toward making the property operational.
Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard
Early skeptics say the tool gives the misleading impression that Vermont’s cities are disproportionately dangerous, arguing that without context, the map is likely to stoke unnecessary fear among the public. Read the story on VTDigger here: Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard.
Businesses testify in support of universal child care funding
MONTPELIER Vt. (WCAX) - Some members of Vermont’s business community are throwing their support behind a major investment in child care. A Sweeping report from the Rand Corporation released Tuesday estimates a well-funded child care system would cost Vermont up to $279 million in new public investment. A handful...
Procedural confusion could delay Winooski’s ‘just cause’ eviction effort
“As a housing justice advocate and activist who has worked with some fantastic people in Winooski getting this onto the ballot, it’s obviously incredibly galling and very frustrating,” an organizer with Rights & Democracy said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Procedural confusion could delay Winooski’s ‘just cause’ eviction effort.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott outlines spending priorities in $8.4B budget address
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott on Friday pitched an $8.4 billion state spending plan. It’s the largest budget in Vermont history and is packed with one-time investments the governor says won’t raise taxes. The Republican governor walked into the chamber facing a majority of Democrats. “This...
Gov. Scott names digital services chief
WATCH: Gov. Scott delivers budget address
Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services
Backus, the state’s director of health care reform, is moving to Sen. Peter Welch’s office. Chen, the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, plans to leave the role next month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services.
Up to 250 units planned to help address Middlebury’s affordable housing shortage
South Burlington-based Summit Properties and Middlebury College are partnering in an effort to build a combination of affordable and market-rate housing in downtown Middlebury. Read the story on VTDigger here: Up to 250 units planned to help address Middlebury’s affordable housing shortage.
Finding mental health solutions in Vt. prisons
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2022, 9 inmates died in Vermont prisons. The Vermont Department of Corrections categorizes them as death by natural causes, unclear causes, and suicide. We spoke with the Commissioner who says self-harm incidents are also an area of concern. “We see a population that has experienced...
Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. The Newport Healthcare Center says it’s due to financial troubles, and state officials say other facility closures could follow. Officials confirmed Wednesday that the Newport Healthcare Center will be...
Half of homeowner pandemic assistance program funding awarded
The Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program (VHAP) has paid over $22.5 million in grants to assist homeowners impacted by the pandemic. This represents nearly 55% of total program funding available to homeowners. Administered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, VHAP launched […] Read More The post Half of homeowner pandemic assistance program funding awarded appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Burlington School District looking to recruit
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is taking action to help their staffing struggles. The district hosted a job fair at the high school hoping to pull in some potential new employees. The district has a number of positions open, officials say they’re looking to find special educators, bus drivers, day and evening custodians, and more.
Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
More employers looking beyond criminal records to make up for labor shortage
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Mike Jenne takes his job as a van driver seriously; so seriously that he even lets his riders pick the music. "I'm getting used to country music. That's not really my favorite, but I'm getting used to it," he laughed. Every day, he drives his...
New Hampshire bill would let communities set rent limits
EXETER, N.H. — As New Hampshire faces an affordable housing shortage, one lawmaker is proposing a short-term solution: allowing communities to set rent limits. House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to enable regulations on rent. State Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, is one of the bill's sponsors, and she said affordable housing on the Seacoast is an emergency.
