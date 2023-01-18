Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Sell Pressure Mounts On Bitcoin As Miners Offload More BTC
CryptoQuant data on January 20 shows an unusually sharp spike in Bitcoin miners’ outflow, an unexpected development considering the solid performance of BTC prices in the past few trading days. Miners’ Position Index (MPI) Rising. The Miners’ Position Index (MPI) is up from -0.85 registered on December 31,...
NEWSBTC
THETA Breaches $1 Level Courtesy Of Solid On-Chain Developments
Streaming services have become a big part of the modern society. Theta Network is building that kind of tech for the Web 3 space. The network’s native token THETA has been going bullish in the past few weeks as a result of on-chain developments and the reversal of the sentiment on cryptocurrencies.
NEWSBTC
Solana Keeps Positive Radiance But Bears Could Dampen The Mood At This Level
In recent times, the Solana price has witnessed a considerable upward push, which made the coin breach important resistance levels. Over the last 24 hours, SOL has rallied close to 20%, and in a week’s time, the altcoin has appreciated close to 40%. As Bitcoin’s price has remained above...
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) Outperforms Top Coins With 28% Gains On Weekly Chart
Solana (SOL) recovered from the slight pullback yesterday, even when the general crypto market cap dropped today. SOL which has been on an uptrend in the past week saw a 28.44% increase during this time. This increase might be due to combined economic factors and Solana’s growing utility among crypto users.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu (SHIB) unveils First Look of Layer 2 Blockchain Shibarium. Does Dogecoin (DOGE) pump signal MEME coins are back, and will Snowfall Protocol (SNW) be the most successful ICO launch of 2023?
In crypto, meme coins have become an alternate investment that has seen good demand and celebrity endorsement over the years. The top meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are on a rollercoaster ride, with interest around these altcoins igniting, thanks to the bullish push-up. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) l is gaining much traction as the most successful ICO of 2023. The multichain asset transfer bridge has shown great potentials that rekindle investors’ hope for a brighter future for blockchain technology. Read on to know why meme coins are pumping and why experts think Snowfall Protocol will grow by 1000x.
NEWSBTC
Flashbots Wants To Raise $50 Million, But Investors Must Pitch
Flashbots is seeking to raise $50 million with a $1 billion pre-money valuation, according to The Block, citing sources aware of the deal. As they look to crowdfund, it has been revealed that Flashbots is doing a “reverse pitching” where interested investors have to pitch, not the other way around. In this arrangement, investors confident of Flashbots’ prospects must explain, in detail, why they should have a slot in this investment round.
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrency And Its Impact On Europe’s Economy
The rise of cryptocurrency has had a dramatic effect on the global economy, and Europe is no exception. With the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, European economies have seen a shift in the way money is exchanged, stored, and used. This blog post will explore the impact of cryptocurrency on Europe’s economy, as well as its potential implications for the future. We will look at how cryptocurrency affects trade, investment, and other aspects of Europe’s financial structure, as well as what benefits and drawbacks this new technology brings.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Bulls In Check, Signs of Fresh Increase above $21.5K
Bitcoin price is attempting a fresh increase above the $21,200 resistance zone. BTC could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $21,500 resistance. Bitcoin corrected lower, but it found support near the $20,500 zones. The price is trading above $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Creates a Stir with its First Python Smart Contract, Binance (BNB) Cleared for Registration in Sweden, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Soars by 500%
The ever-evolving cryptocurrency space always has a width for more, and three major players are trying to fill that space with their latest developments that have made headlines. Cardano (ADA), Binance (BNB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have all made significant advancements that are worth noting. Let’s see how these innovations can bring change to the crypto world.
NEWSBTC
Will Dogecoin Dip To Local Support As The Coin Trades Sideways?
Dogecoin started losing value as soon as it fell outside its ascending parallel channel. At the moment, Dogecoin is trading laterally. Over the last 24 hours, DOGE went up by 0.3%, which confirms that the coin was stuck in a consolidated price region. Last week, Dogecoin brought in close to...
NEWSBTC
What Is SingularityNET And Why Is Its AGIX Token Exploding By 116%?
The popularity of artificial intelligence applications has been growing as popular platforms like SingularityNET and ChatGPT become mainstream. With Microsoft investing $10 billion on ChatGPT, we should expect AI applications to become more mainstream in the next few years. AGIX, the native token of the SingularityNET, is capitalizing on this...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Hash Rate at Near All-Time High despite Rising Mining Difficulty
The Bitcoin hash rate is trending at near all-time highs, per on-chain data on January 20, 2023. According to streams from BitInfoCharts, the Bitcoin network currently has a hash rate of 274 EH/s, up by almost one percent in the past 24 hours. Even at this pace, the hash rate is down from January 16 highs of 302 EH/s.
NEWSBTC
XRP Transactions Skyrocket In Australian Top Exchanges
Ripple has reached a new milestone in Australia with its native token, XRP, recording the highest trading volumes on exchanges. With this, Ripple now dominates Australian crypto exchanges as the XRP community anticipates a final court ruling in the lawsuit with the U.S. SEC (Securities And Exchange Commission). The news...
NEWSBTC
Bullish Indicator: Bitcoin Shakes Off Genesis Bankruptcy Filing
Bitcoin has not moved as expected despite the news of Genesis, one of the largest crypto lenders in the world, filing for bankruptcy. This lack of negative movement from bitcoin in response to the news could cement the digital asset’s path to the upside in the coming weeks. Bitcoin...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Could Present Buying Opportunity As Bullish Outlook Continues
The Polkadot price has breached the $5 resistance mark in the past trading sessions. Over the last 24 hours, DOT has appreciated by 3.8%. The price of Bitcoin has been surging, which has caused other altcoins to also move upward on their respective charts. When Bitcoin crossed the $18,000 price...
NEWSBTC
GMX Generates More Fees than BNB Smart Chain and Bitcoin
GMX, the perpetual trading decentralized exchange (DEX) allowing up to 50X leverage, now generates more trading fees than the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) and Bitcoin. According to statistics, GMX’s 1-day fee on January 19 was around $589,000, while BSC and Bitcoin on-chain fees, over the same period, stood at $524,232 and $328,935, respectively.
NEWSBTC
Looking To Diversify Your Portfolio In 2023? Check Out ImmutableX (IMX) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
The crypto market seems to be picking up already, with coins showing higher price increase as compared to the constant decline of last year. As such, investors have flocked to the market, looking for new tokens to diversify their portfolios. According to recent statistics, investors are going for a new...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX) on the Rise: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges Over 987%
Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX) are on the rise, with Polkadot (DOT) up 15% in the past 7 days and Tron (TRX) up 12%. However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has surged over 987%, going from $0.004 to $0.0435. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary venture capital and crowdfunding platform expected to 60x during its presale, making a big impact in the crypto space as the presale is soon coming to an end.
NEWSBTC
HNT Balloons As Token Gets 36% More Helium In Run-Up To Network Migration
Helium’s native token HNT has been bloating in price since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the token is up more than 36% in the past week. This means that the token is ready for more gains in the coming days or weeks as Helium merges with the Solana blockchain.
