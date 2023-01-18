ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Video shows person getting rescued out of chimney

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department and other agencies rescued a person who was stuck in a chimney in east Bakersfield Tuesday night.

A video shared with 17 News shows what appears to be the person stuck in the chimney getting rescued and escorted out of a home on Camino Primavera.

The person appears to be covered in soot. In the video, you can repeatedly hear someone say, that they got the person out of the chimney.

According to KCFD, Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at the home and found a person stuck inside a fireplace chimney around 11 p.m.

Firefighters confirmed the person was breathing and conscious and requested a fire department search and rescue team for assistance.

According to the fire department, one firefighter was assigned to communicate with the person stuck in the chimney and inform them of the operations taking place.

An investigation determined the best way to remove the person was through the inside, according to KCFD. Salvage covers were placed in the room to protect the furniture.

Firefighters cut a portion of the chimney damper and bricks to remove the person, according to the fire department.

The person was taken out they were examined for injuries and transported to a hospital.

It is not immediately clear why the person was in the chimney. 17 News has reached out to law enforcement for more information but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

KGET

KGET

