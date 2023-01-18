Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
BLM acquires lands for habitat conservation, recreation opportunities
The Bureau of Land Management has acquired more than 800 acres of land in five areas of northern California and northwest Nevada to improve opportunities for wildlife habitat conservation and public access for recreation. These acquisitions from willing sellers were funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund and state grants with the goal of conserving America’s lands for the benefit of all people.
Plumas County News
Plumas Arts promotes countywide grant opportunity
For the past few months, Plumas Arts has been working with the Nevada County Arts Council to promote a new statewide grant program to Plumas County residents. California Creative Corps is a workforce development opportunity for artists and cultural practitioners, arts and social service sector organizations. This grant program aims to employ artists to create awareness around public health, water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, emergency preparedness, relief, and recovery, civic engagement and social justice. This grant is being implemented throughout the entire state, with money for projects in every county.
Plumas County News
Ten public entities including Plumas settle Dixie Fire claims with PG&E
Ten public entities announced a collective $24 million settlement on Jan. 17 with PG&E for public and natural resource damages caused by the Dixie Fire, which started July 13, 2021 and burned approximately 963,309 acres in Plumas, Lassen, Butte, Shasta, and Tehama counties. The 10 settling public entities include Plumas,...
Paradise Post
Frustratons aired as Gold Nugget Parade removes gunfire
PARADISE — The decision to remove the Devil Mountain Brigade from the Gold Nugget Parade has put the Gold Nugget Museum under fire by many locals. The board of directors made the decision Jan. 12 at which point the museum sent out a press release detailing the change going forward.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: On the right track
I was thrilled to come to Eastern Plumas District Hospital in the summer of 1981 as a young man. I poured my heart and soul into being a Country Doc. Many years have passed….I am now retired. Recently I needed to have some routine lab tests done and chose...
Plumas County News
Motorists should expect delays on 89 near Canyon Dam
For all motorists who regularly travel between Greenville you already know this, but for others, Caltrans is telling drivers to expect delays 24/7 due to slides on Highway 89. One-way traffic control remains in place on 89, east of Canyon Dam, due to these slides. An additional slide further east in the same vicinity has expanded the closure area from approximately 1/2 mile east of the junction with State Route 147 to approximately 2.5 miles east of the junction with 147. Motorists should plan for up to 10-minute delays in the area 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. This is subject to change depending on conditions.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver crashes into power pole, knocks out power to PG&E customers
OROVILLE, Calif. 5:10 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas and Electric has restored power to all customers in the Oroville area that were impacted by the outage caused by a vehicle crashing into a power pole. 4:20 P.M. UPDATE - More than 3,000 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville...
Plumas County News
Pile burning continues near Graeagle, other areas as conditions allow
The Plumas National Forest provided this update on its pile burning operations that were planned for this week. Beckwourth Ranger District: Plans are to work on burning approximately 15 acres of piles near Graeagle today, Jan. 19, with ignitions possibly continuing tomorrow, conditions permitting. Feather River Ranger District: Conditions are...
krcrtv.com
Paradise residents heartbroken over Paradise Holiday Market announced closing
PARADISE, Calif. — Devastating news for the Paradise community after residents learned that their long-time Holiday Market located on 6848 Skyway is scheduled to close for good at the end of January. Many residents from Magalia, Paradise, Chico and Concow visited the market to shop and eagerly waited to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowfall records falling but not yet a ‘historic’ season at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in California
California is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary January 20, 2023
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Jan. 13…………. 56………. 38………. 0.04. Jan. 14…………. 44………. 36………. 2.37. Jan. 15…………. 37………. 32………. 1.17 – trace.
California student said she 'felt like a boy.' The district is getting sued.
The daughter, the suit claims, felt "pressured" by the counselor to socially transition to a male identity.
krcrtv.com
Owner of treatment center in Oroville admits to having large cache of narcotics, firearms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 60-year-old man from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday and pleaded no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and possessing narcotics while armed with a firearm. Butte County District Attorney said Michael Mirton Anderson, who owns and operates a...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees
CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
Plumas County News
The Grizzly Bite celebrates grand opening Saturday
This week marked the soft opening of Indian Valley’s newest eatery and watering hole, The Grizzly Bite. Open Thursday through Monday, sun up to sun down, they offer a mouth savoring array of both breakfast and pizza, including a fun twist on the traditional pie with their breakfast pizza! Using only high quality, hand-picked ingredients the menu is as delicious as it is fun.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville sober living center owner admits to possession of narcotics for sale
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An owner of a sober living environment in Oroville pleaded a no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and a charge of possessing narcotics while armed, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. 60-year-old Michael Mirton Anderson, of Oroville, plead no contest in Butte County Superior...
Plumas County News
Moments of beauty
Lake Almanor resident Norm Williams has been out and about enjoying the beauty of the recent snowfall in his area. The avid photographer shared some of his photos with Plumas News. Thank you Norm!
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s office warns of new scam
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of scams — many of which we are already familiar with, but now there appears to be a new one. Recently a community member reported being contacted by someone who said they were from the Sheriff’s Office and requested payment for an outstanding warrant. The Sheriff’s Office wants individuals to know that they would never call you to clear up an active warrant or request a payment of any kind.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Battery on officer, attempted auto theft, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 8. Amninder Singh, 23, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the N Main Street area of Colfax.
