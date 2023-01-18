For all motorists who regularly travel between Greenville you already know this, but for others, Caltrans is telling drivers to expect delays 24/7 due to slides on Highway 89. One-way traffic control remains in place on 89, east of Canyon Dam, due to these slides. An additional slide further east in the same vicinity has expanded the closure area from approximately 1/2 mile east of the junction with State Route 147 to approximately 2.5 miles east of the junction with 147. Motorists should plan for up to 10-minute delays in the area 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. This is subject to change depending on conditions.

GREENVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO