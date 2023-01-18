ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Henderson County Board of Education approves Narcan policy

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Board of Education has approved emergency medical treatment policy for the use of Narcan.

During the meeting on January 17, an emergency reading of Policy 09.224 – Emergency Medical Treatment, was unanimously approved by board members. Officials say this policy will allow for the storage and use of Narcan (naloxone) in school facilities.

Officials say Narcan is a potentially life-saving medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes. A news release says Naloxone is easy to administer through a nasal spray, with minimal adverse effects even if a person is not overdosing. Board members say the Narcan nasal spray will be stored in all AED boxes districtwide.

“We appreciate the work our local law enforcement agencies do to address the Fentanyl problem in our community. We will continue working with our community partners to educate our students, staff, and families on drug prevention and education,” states Bob Lawson, Superintendent of Henderson County Schools.

The news release says staff will receive online training on how to use Narcan in more detail. Additionally, Henderson County Schools will continue to provide resources and information for students and families through our guidance counselors and Family Resource Youth Services Centers.

