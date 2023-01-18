Read full article on original website
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Jan. 15-22
A house in Fitchburg that sold for $80,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 177 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $400,198. The average price per square foot was $244.
nhsarctic.com
The New Hotel Grace
Over the last few months, Worcester replaced the Hotel Grace, a “wet” homeless shelter near Kelly Square, with a new shelter across town, near a much wealthier neighborhood. The new shelter, the Hotel Grace, Newton Square, is located at the Blessed Sacrament Church. They opened it before Christmas,...
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,320-square-foot home on Chalmers Street in Springfield that sold for $276,000.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. There were 202 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,717-square-foot home on Howes Court in Ashburnham that sold for $370,000.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Four-bedroom home in Shrewsbury sells for $1.1 million
Vaishali Pandya and Snehal Pandya acquired the property at 30 Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Ret Morelli on Dec. 30, 2022, for $1,050,000 which represents a price per square foot of $374. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Chain Restaurant Wants To Open Its 13th Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A chain restaurant wants to open its 13th location in Shoppers World in Framingham. Tavern in the Square is seeking to open at the former John Harvard’s restaurant spot at 1 Worcester Road in Shoppers World, according to the agenda for the Framingham License Commission. the...
Two-alarm fire displaces two residents, damages home in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Mass. — Two people escaped from a two-alarm fire that heavily damaged a Ludlow home on Saturday morning, fire officials said. At 6:23 a.m., firefighters responded to 26 Evergreen Circle for a report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames billowing from the first...
How much could it cost to live at the South Shore Plaza?
Developer offers market-based estimates, notes that 10% of the units will be set aside for affordable housing. Plans are underway to add a residential development to South Shore Plaza, updating the shopping mall’s old school retail and restaurant style to fall in line with modern live, work, play developments, as recently seen in the transformation of Watertown’s Arsenal Mall into the bustling residential-retail neighborhood, Arsenal Yards.
businesswest.com
Nicole Bercume Steers Her Father’s Company into a Bright Future
When Ron Bercume passed away in 2021, his daughter, Nicole Bercume, said there was never a doubt that she would pick up the mantle of leadership in Bercume Builders, the company he started almost 40 years ago. But it was a winding road that brought Nicole to that point, along...
Moving history: People power 1805 barn restoration in Northampton
As a drummer snapped out a tight drum roll on his snare, a 223-year-old building began a 40-foot slide, pulled by a large crowd of volunteers tugging ropes, back to its original position behind 66 Bridge St. in Northampton Saturday, with a new foundation and new purpose. About 240 people...
What to know about Northampton’s new cannabis dispensary limit
Northampton city councilors voted late Thursday night to place a new limit on the city’s collection of cannabis dispensaries — effectively an upper ceiling for how many pot shops the city allows to do business. The vote, coming after months of deliberation, represented a significant step for a...
Search for Brittany Tee to continue Saturday
BROOKFIELD — Authorities on Saturday expect to resume the search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee. State police divers may be part of the latest effort. Tee, 35, was...
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
businesswest.com
New Ownership Brings Renewed Vibrancy to West Side Property
In many respects, Nick LaPier is back where he started. Or at least back to where he started his own accounting firm in 2003. That would be the office building at 333 Elm St. in West Springfield. Back then, he took a tiny office (600 square feet) on the first...
African Community Education in Worcester receives $3M for renovations, moves into Gage Street
When African Community Education was founded 16 years ago, the nonprofit was registered to co-founder Dr. Olga Valdman’s apartment and people would laugh when she drew up what a potential building would look like. On Tuesday, the nonprofit started holding its programming in its new home at 51 Gage...
Investigators release new images of missing Mass. woman
Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen leaving a Brookfield home on the night of Jan. 10.
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Police divers to join search next week
The search for Brittany Tee, the missing Brookfield woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago, is expected to extend into next week and involve Massachusetts State Police divers, authorities announced Saturday. The sizable ground search for the 35-year-old woman, who has been missing since Jan. 10, resumed Saturday...
Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
