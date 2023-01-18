ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
People

Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
MEMPHIS, TN
TODAY.com

Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's amethyst and diamond cross

Kim Kardashian is now the owner of one of Princess Diana's precious jewels. The “Kardashians” star bought the Princess of Wales’ amethyst and diamond Attallah Cross for $197,453, Sotheby’s London announced on Jan. 18. The piece was worn by Diana on Oct. 27, 1987, when she attended a charity gala in London.
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Purchases Necklace Worn by Princess Diana at Sotheby's Auction

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the Royal Family, getting her hands on a pendant worn by Princess Diana in the ’80s at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The reality star outbid three others on a cross-shaped necklace via a representative at the auction house’s “Royal and Noble” sale that took place on Wednesday night. The final bid was at £163,800 GBP (approximately $202,000 USD), which was more than double the estimated price.
Indy100

Kim Kardashian triggers new meme craze after buying 'Princess Diana's necklace'

Kim Kardashian has inspired a series of memes about herself after purchasing an iconic piece of jewellry. On Wednesday, Kardashian, 42, bought the famous Attallah Cross worn by Princess Diana through Sotheby’s London annual Royal & Noble auction.The cross, designed by Garrad, features square-cut amethysts surrounded by diamonds coming in at 5.25 carats. Kardashian managed to acquire the luxury piece of jewellry within the last five minutes of the auction. Sotheby’s sold it for £163,800 ($176,925), according to The Guardian. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe purchase comes nearly a year after Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s prominent dress...
ETOnline.com

'Playboy Murders' EP Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Would Want These Stories Told (Exclusive)

Executive produced by Holly Madison, the former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, The Playboy Murders is an all-new, six-part true-crime series that delves deep into the many tragedies associated with the longtime brand. "Each part is about a different murder that somehow involved someone within...
ETOnline.com

Nia Long Reacts to Omarion Dating Rumors: 'Everybody Simmer Down'

You people need to calm down. That's the message Nia Long delivered after rumors started swirling that she's dating Omarion. The whole thing started after the B2K singer took to Twitter and posted a short video clip of him and Long at the premiere of her Netflix film You People. In the video, the actress and singer are posing for photos on the red carpet and smiling. But what really got fans going was when they held hands, albeit briefly.

